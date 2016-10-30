Illini football lose recruit

Illinois football received a commitment from Antwan Collier back in late June, with the three-star defensive back picking the Illini ahead of offers from the likes of California, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska and others.



But on Sunday, the Miami Southridge product decommited from Lovie Smith’s Illini when he posted an announcement to his Twitter account.



“Would like to thank the University of Illinois football staff for believing in my talents and offering me a scholarship,” Collier wrote. “I also want to thank Lovie Smith for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. This was a tough decision for my family and I, but after further discussion, I have decided to decommit from Illinois. I want to open up my recruitment and (weigh) out all of my options so that I am able to make the best decision regarding my future. Illinois will remain in my top schools."



Collier’s decision leaves Illinois with 11 commits in the 2017 class, the fewest of any Big Ten program. Maryland and Rutgers both have 19 commits, with Wisconsin only having 12.



With Collier’s recommitment, St. Louis University High’s Tony Adams and Bolingbrook’s Kendall Smith are the commits Illinois has right now in the 2017 class who are expected to play defensive back when they arrive at Illinois.