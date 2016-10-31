Fourth and long: Thieman finished for season

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:



1. Jeff George Jr. or Wes Lunt will start at quarterback for Illinois on Saturday against Michigan State, simply because Chayce Crouch is out for the season with a shoulder injury, and those two are the only scholarship quarterbacks Illinois has. But Lunt hasn’t played since Oct. 8 against Purdue while dealing with a back injury he suffered against the Boilermakers.

“There’s not a whole lot more to tell you about Wes,” Smith said. “He’s getting better. We hope he will be much improved (today at practice).”

Illinois didn’t practice Monday, the team’s normal day off.

Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said George was down after Saturday’s 40-17 loss against Minnesota, where the redshirt freshman completed 16 of 34 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown but lost two fumbles that turned into quick Minnesota touchdowns. He also was sacked for a safety.

“He made some critical errors,” McGee said. “He went from being out of nowhere to you’re going to start at Michigan to now you’ve got to go through the week and prepare and it’s in your mind and you’re trying to do too much. That’s the process we went through from Week 1 to Week 2. I like him a lot, and I’m going to get him to play better.”

Running back Reggie Corbin, who rushed for 83 yards on a career-high 14 carries against the Gophers, said having to deal with three quarterbacks in the past month hasn’t affected him too much.

“I started out at third-string during camp, so I took reps with Jeff and Chayce and moved up at certain times, so I was in there with the (starters) taking snaps with Wes,” Corbin said. “It’s not really a difference to me. Everybody hands the ball off the same. The cadence sounds the same. When they clap, their hands sound the same, so it’s all good.”

2. The enthusiasm level inside Memorial Stadium wasn’t all that high this past Saturday. With only two games left at its home venue this season, Illinois needs to beat either Michigan State this Saturday or Iowa on Nov. 19 to avoid something that hasn’t happened to the Illini since 2006: not recording a win against an FBS opponent in Champaign. Illinois beat Murray State, an FCS foe, 52-3 in Smith’s coaching debut at Illinois.

“What we’re lacking is just the passion to run out on our field and really appreciate college football and the fact that you’re Big Ten football players and that’s a big deal,” McGee said. “That level of intensity and passion you have to have, and just being grateful for the opportunity go out there. There’s a lot of people in the world who would change places with our kids to be at this university and to be competing in this conference.”



3. Wide receiver Dominic Thieman will have season-ending surgery today after suffering a broken ankle Saturday against Minnesota. The true freshman had six catches for 32 yards in his debut season, with four receptions for 25 yards coming against the Gophers.

“He was making progress,” Smith said of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Florida native. “When you’re playing a freshman like that and giving him more and more time, you’re liking some of the things he’s doing.”

McGee said Thieman reminded him of a baby Malik Turner, the Illini’s leading receiver this season.

“Dom can get down the field,” McGee said. “He can catch. He can run. He can really jump. We get to see him every day in practice during individual periods and one-on-one, so we really know the potential that the kid has. When Malik went down, I said on the headsets, ‘That’s OK. This will be a chance for Dom to really grow and get better moving forward.’ Then a few snaps later, he’s laying on the ground.”

Turner left the game against Minnesota on a stretcher after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter. Smith said Monday that Turner had suffered a concussion, leaving the junior’s status uncertain against the Spartans.



4. With Thieman and potentially Turner sidelined, Illinois will look for production from Zach Grant, Justin Hardee and even Dez Cain against the Spartans. Cain played sparingly against Michigan, but missed four games with a knee injury and only has three catches for 44 yards this season, a year after he hauled in 53 receptions for 492 yards.

“Dez will be one of the guys in the mix this week,” Smith said. “When you have two receivers that go down, it’s always about the next guy up. If you do what you’re supposed to do and you’re ready to go, you normally get an opportunity to prove what you can do. Dez is a good football player. The way it’s looking right now, he’ll get more of a chance.”

McGee is eager for the 5-11, 185-pound Cain to give Illinois a different look in the passing game.

“He needs to come through for the team,” McGee said. “He needs to have a really good week of practice. With Dom and Malik potentially not being out there, he’s a guy that needs to come through for us.”

Smith didn’t provide a specific update about Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the Illini running back who left the game against Minnesota with what looked like a left ankle injury, marking the second straight week the team’s third-leading rusher left a game early because of injury.

“He’s getting better, too,” Smith said. “There’s concern for him also. He’s on that injury list right now. Can’t wait to get out there (today) to see how exactly how much he’s improved since then.”