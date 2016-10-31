Lovie: 'I would not get into speculation'

CHAMPAIGN — Essentially every November this decade has signified talk about who the next Illinois football coach will be.

Even while the current one, be it Ron Zook, Tim Beckman or Bill Cubit, still occupied the head coach’s office tucked inside the second floor on the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium.

Such speculation was supposed to end with the hiring of long-time NFL coach Lovie Smith in early March.

It hasn’t.

An ESPN report on Sunday from Adam Rittenberg indicated that Smith was “miserable,” in Champaign and might leave after only one season with the Illini.

When asked on Monday afternoon about the report, Smith said he had not seen it.

“I’m going to respond to it one time,” he said. “Am I happy right now with where we are? No one on our football team is happy where we are right now. My time in Champaign, it’s a little bit bigger than just where we are right now. Our football team, as I said, we’re going to win a lot of games eventually. There’s not much more than that. I would not get into speculation. At all. I go on what you’re getting from me right now.”

Right now, Smith is the coach of a team that is destined for its fifth straight losing season unless Illinois (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) somehow, someway manages to win its final four regular season games — starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday when struggling Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) visits Memorial Stadium — and then win a bowl game.

“When I took the job, I expected us to eventually win a whole lot of football games,” Smith said. “That hasn’t changed. As far as how soon, yeah, you come in wanting to win every game right away. Normally it doesn’t happen that way. We’ve had opportunities to win games. A few games we didn’t. As far as what I thought, we want our team to play to the best of their ability each week. We haven’t done that.”

Multiple reasons abound.

From starting three quarterbacks in a span of three games to the lack of takeaways on defense to penalties to turnovers on offense and injuries to key players, just to name a few, problems have persisted pretty much all season on the field for Illinois this fall.

“My expectations were for us to get the team to play their best ball each week,” Smith said. “Those are the same expectations I’ve had everywhere I’ve ever been. We’ve won two games. That’s who we are right now. Two games with four games to go and one that’s looking us dead in the eye. There’s no more than that. Whether you’re really feeling good based on what you’ve done in the previous week’s game or where we are right now, it’s about moving on. There’s no time to reflect and do that type of stuff now. It’s about us getting ready for Michigan State this week.”

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson has known Smith since 1996, Smith’s first season as a linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team Nickerson played linebacker for at the time.

“Coach is just the same every day,” Nickerson said. “What you see is what you get with coach. He doesn’t get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. It’s great for these young men to see that example.”

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin is getting to experience that for the first time this season.

“I used to ask him how he was doing, and he told me to stop asking him that because he’s good every single day,” Corbin said. “He’s a very motivated person. That’s what I’ve noticed about him. He self-motivates. He doesn’t need anybody else to motivate him. He’s installing that inside of us. We may not have been winning, but we’re such a better football team, and I feel like I’m a better person since he became our coach.”

The even-keeled temperament the 58-year-old Smith has brought with him to Illinois has resonated with his first coaching staff, according to offensive coordinator Garrick McGee, especially with the difficulties Illinois has endured early on in his tenure.

McGee can relate since his two seasons as the coach at Alabama-Birmingham in 2012 and 2013 saw the Blazers go 5-19 before he left UAB to become the Louisville offensive coordinator prior to the 2014 season.

“He brings a very consistent approach to what we’re doing,” McGee said. “It’s mostly about the process. He’s always very consistent. I’ve kind of been in this type of situation before at UAB where we had to develop it, build it and trust in the process. For some guys that may have not been, it brings a sense of balance and a sense of that this is a process to everyone. Continue with the process. Continue coaching hard.”