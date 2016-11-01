Lunt: 'I should be back'

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith isn’t ready to name Jeff George Jr. or Wes Lunt the Illini’s starting quarterback just yet for Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

“First steps first,” the Illinois coach said Tuesday evening. “We need to get Wes back out on the football field. I think, in the end, decisions aren’t that hard on who should play and all that, but we need to see a little bit more, and we still have a little bit of time.”

Lunt made his first public comments since injuring his back on Oct. 8 against Purdue after the Illini wrapped up their practice on Tuesday evening at Memorial Stadium.

Lunt and George practiced with the team during the first 30 minutes that were open to the media on Tuesday.

Lunt, a fifth-year senior, said he knew right away when Purdue linebacker Danny Ezechukwu hit him late, which resulted in a roughing-the-passer penalty, it was a significant injury.

“I just thank God it’s not any worse than it is,” Lunt said. “I should be back and getting better soon.”

Lunt said he’s not sure if he’ll play against Michigan State, the program that was the first school to actively recruit Lunt when he was at Rochester High School.

“It’s just a day-to-day thing, and we’ll go from there,” he said. “Every day I’m getting a little better. It’s just a process right now.”

The injury is the fifth of Lunt’s college career and has cost him the last three games.

“It’s been really challenging,” Lunt said. “I’m just blessed to have a great family and great support system. Life gives you ups and downs. You’ve got to hold your head up and keep battling.”

When Lunt went down, Chayce Crouch replaced him against Purdue and then started at Rutgers the following Saturday.

Crouch suffered a shoulder injury against the Scarlet Knights.

He played the rest of the game at Rutgers before sitting out the Illini’s game on Oct. 22 at Michigan and then undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last week.

Enter George, who has started the last two games and could make his third consecutive start for Illinois (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) when Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) visits Champaign at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

George hasn’t put up the greatest numbers in his two starts, completing 20 of 49 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but Lunt has liked what he’s seen from the redshirt freshman.

“When not everyone does their job, it makes you look bad,” Lunt said. “Sometimes, quarterbacks get the blame. That’s the position. He’s done a great job preparing and continuing to battle through the games.”

George said his preparation this week doesn’t change, even if Lunt returns, and getting two starts is something he can use to his advantage in the future.

“Having played two games is extremely beneficial because you can’t replace the in-game experience when the bullets are flying, where you’ve got to watch the clock and you’ve got a million things going on,” George said. “You try to rep that as much as you can in practice, but playing in two games can only help.”

No matter who starts at quarterback, they’ll need to produce for an offense that has struggled to move the ball.

The Illini are 13th in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 330.6 yards, while the 22.4 points and 167.5 passing yards are also second-to-last, only ahead of Rutgers in all three categories.

“The nice thing is they’re all so tight-knit where the voice doesn’t really change, and their cadences mirror each other,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “They have very similar stature, and they all prepare like vets, so when all their moments have come, it’s been very comfortable with all of them back there. We’ve got to keep going, get this offense turned around and finish the year strong.”