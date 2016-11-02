Dunlap locked in for Spartans

CHAMPAIGN — The throw by Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook came agonizingly close to Jaylen Dunlap.

So close that the then-Illinois freshman cornerback thought his first college interception was about to happen.

With the Spartans leading 7-3 late in the first half during the 2013 game between the two teams, the last time Michigan State visited Champaign before Mark Dantonio’s struggling program meets Lovie Smith’s struggling program at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Dunlap tipped a pass from Cook near the north end zone at Memorial Stadium.

He tipped it again, too. But the ball went right into the hands of Bennie Fowler, Michigan State’s wide receiver who caught the pass near the end zone before falling backward for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 14-3 lead that eventually ballooned to a 42-3 win by Michigan State.

Three years later and now a fourth-year junior with the Illini, Dunlap still can recall what nearly transpired.

“I remember exactly how the play went,” Dunlap said. “It was third down. We were in man coverage. I had my man on lock. The quarterback started to scramble, and he broke his route up. I still had him, and I turned my head, and the ball was right there.”

Dunlap still is searching for his first college interception heading into Saturday’s game.

“It was hard just knowing I missed out on an opportunity to have an interception, and to know that I don’t have any interceptions now is really hard,” Dunlap said. “That play definitely haunted me for a while.”

Significant playing time for Dunlap during his first college season in 2013 turned into a medical redshirt year in 2014 while recovering from an ankle injury before playing time was scarce last season.

This year, however, Smith has used Dunlap frequently. He’s one of only three Illini — defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Hardy Nickerson are the others — to start every game on defense so far. His 46 tackles are fourth most on the team, and his five pass breakups lead Illinois.

“We had high expectations for Jaylen,” Smith said. “Jaylen has high expectations for himself. The last couple weeks, we’ve seen the type of player he should always be. We’ve put him on the best receiver most of the time. The next step is interceptions, but it’s not like he’s had an opportunity for an awful lot. He’s had good consistent play the last couple weeks against some good players.”

The Crete-Monee product won a Class 6A state title at Memorial Stadium in 2012. Since he arrived at Illinois, however, wins in Champaign are harder to come by.

Illinois is only 13-12 at Memorial Stadium during Dunlap’s career, including 3-10 in Big Ten games.

Like most of his teammates, Smith is the third head coach Dunlap has had with the Illini.

“If you make a mistake, he’s not a guy that’s just going to yell at you without telling how he wants it done,” Dunlap said. “He’s going to tell you how to fix it. At this point of the season, (our record) is not going how it was planned. When he first got here, you could see how genuine he was as a person, but you really get to tell how a person is when things start going bad. He’s going to be 100 percent real with you and hard on you, but he expects the best out of you.”

The same holds true for how Dunlap views himself.

The emotional leader of a secondary that has struggled at times this season, Dunlap wouldn’t mind getting that long-awaited interception against the Spartans this Saturday. Or a win, for that matter.

“Just to see how Connor Cook blew up as a player at Michigan State after we played them, and knowing I had a chance to intercept the ball from him is something,” Dunlap said. “Michigan State has always had great coaches, a great scheme and great players. Their record doesn’t really show how good of a team they are, so we have to play them like they’re undefeated.”