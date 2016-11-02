Tate: Can Illini football ever be fixed?

In light of suggestions that Lovie Smith is finding the Illini football task more difficult than he could have imagined, the question of the day is:

Has the UI brand been too damaged by demoralizing on-field setbacks for Smith’s recruiting efforts to take hold?

An upgrade in talent is the UI’s only route to recovery. As to the difficulty of it, yes, if he’s human, Smith is encountering the same feelings that Ron Turner, Ron Zook, Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit dealt with.

This job is a bear.

Despite uplifting entreaties by whirlwind athletic director Josh Whitman — and the coaches’ acceptance of these hard times as “part of the process” — stark realization must be setting in. Is this Humpty Dumpty ... shattered beyond repair?



Apathy kicking in again

We’ve already seen indications of a fan base, which swelled into a positive force with Whitman’s

dramatic hiring of Smith, slipping back into the same-old lethargy.

It went from an electric high prior to the Sept. 10 night game against North Carolina to a numbing awareness that nothing had changed. Western Michigan dominated here a week later.

If that wasn’t enough, the loss to Purdue left no doubts.

Fans attend with an expectation of having fun. Losses aren’t fun.

Homecoming brought a disappointing, early-departing crowd announced at 40,000 last Saturday.

Attendance may slip further against slumping Michigan State, even as Dad’s Day enhances the number.

While Western Division rivals Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa repay their huge turnouts with strong on-field efforts, UI support has diminished as the home losses mount.

And with an uncertain basketball season weighing in, Illini Nation’s gaggle of grumbling discontents increases.

Despite the common purpose, we seem to be a clan at war with ourselves.

Exaggeration being the best path to truth, my wanderings among the message forums uncovered the perfect “us against the world” stream of paranoia:

“Among the entities, groups and people we think are against us are the NCAA referees, the B1G, opposing college coaches, recruits that don’t choose us, game announcers, Chicago high school coaches, Chicago AAU coaches, Chicago newspaper reporters, preseason magazines, everybody in Indiana, national media experts, AND Adam Rittenberg!”



Sorry, but rebuild will take time

It must be reported that Rittenberg is one of the nation’s most knowledgeable college football writers for ESPN, and his articles have been generally fair to the Illini.

He took a step into speculation this week that Smith is “miserable” in his new job ... and might return to the NFL if the opportunity arose.

The miserable reference boils down to semantics. Of course, Smith is unhappy with a 2-6 record.

That goes without saying.

He has inherited (and referred to) a damaged UI culture that, as we see on too many Saturdays, expresses itself with unnecessary penalties, turnovers, shoddy tackling and fourth-quarter collapses.

These mistakes in 2016 have been exacerbated by injuries and Smith’s extensive insertion of youths — six freshmen started on defense last Saturday — from the last two admittedly sub-par recruiting classes (by Rivals, 68th in 2016, and 48th in 2015).

The losses matter, not because this squad had a realistic shot at the postseason, but because the fans are so easily discouraged, and the prospects have so many other attractive options.

With the late-arriving staff far behind on the 2017 recruiting class, this was always a three- to four-year project at best and, while possible, facing long odds that this stampede in the wrong direction can be turned at all.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.