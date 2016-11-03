Big Ten football glance: Buckeyes, Cornhuskers ready to rumble

WHERE’S THE LOVIE?



Wait till next year. And maybe the year after that, too. The loss to Minnesota wasn’t exactly a surprise, but the way the game got out of hand in the fourth quarter was alarming. Along with the vast number of empty seats at Memorial Stadium. The announced crowd of 40,090 was the smallest Illinois homecoming crowd since 13,500 showed up against Michigan in 1943, during the height of World War II.



THE STANDINGS



East Division



TEAM CONF. ALL



Michigan 5-0 8-0



Ohio State 4-1 7-1



Penn State 4-1 6-2



Maryland 2-3 5-3



Indiana 2-3 4-4



Michigan State 0-5 2-6



Rutgers 0-5 2-6



West Division



TEAM CONF. ALL



Nebraska 4-1 7-1



Minnesota 3-2 6-2



Wisconsin 3-2 6-2



Iowa 3-2 5-3



Northwestern 3-2 4-4



Purdue 1-4 3-5



Illinois 1-4 2-6



THE SCHEDULE



Want to know which games are worthwhile Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor

Matt Daniels, whose only slipup in putting together a 5-1 record to improve to 53-21 on the season was believing that DJ Durkin’s Terrapins could win at Indiana. He won’t make that mistake again.



Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPNews



TV talent: Mike Couzens and Dan Hawkins



True, the Spartans are reeling like no one has seen in some time. And are on the verge of missing out on a bowl game. But Michigan State has won seven straight against the Illini in Champaign, with the last triumph in the series at Memorial Stadium happening in 1992 for Illinois. Even if Carroll Phillips registers another sack or Reggie Corbin makes a defender miss, don’t expect the Illini to pick up their first home win against an FBS foe this season.



Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 31-20



No. 8 Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC



TV talent: Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard and Allison Williams



The Badgers debuted at No. 8 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of six other teams either with one loss, or no losses in the case of Western Michigan. Could Bucky leap ahead the rest of the field and sneak into the national semifinals? Maybe. But they need to avoid their fifth consecutive loss at Ryan Field to keep those slim hopes alive.



Daniels’ pick: Wisconsin, 14-13



Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN



TV talent: Wayne Randazzo and J Leman



If the Hoosiers want to make sure their fan base doesn’t entirely turn its attention to basketball in early November, a win in Piscataway is imperative. Sitting at 4-4, Indiana still has Penn State and Michigan on its schedule before ending the season against rival Purdue. Wins against the Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers are possible. Wins against the Nittany Lions and Wolverines are not.



Daniels’ pick: Indiana, 35-31



Maryland at No. 2 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPN



TV talent: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Todd McShay



No way Jim Harbaugh, who set Twitter on fire last Sunday when he brought his glove to Wrigley Field for Game 5 of the World Series, takes it easy on his former defensive coordinator. DJ Durkin and Maryland only need one more win to attain bowl eligibility, but it sure won’t happen on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Not with the Wolverines eyeing a spot in the final four.



Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 48-13



Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN



TV talent: Cory Provus and Glen Mason



Don’t think Tracy Claeys or the Gophers added any fans last week in Champaign after Duke McGhee’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Malik Turner. Nor the subsequent celebrations by Minnesota while the Illinois wide receiver lay motionless on the Memorial Stadium turf. But the Boilermakers haven’t won in Minneapolis since 2007, so it looks like another victory for the Gophers in what’s becoming a one-sided series.



Daniels’ pick: Minnesota, 30-17



Iowa at No. 20 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., BTN



TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington



Maybe it’s not a good thing for the Nittany Lions to be ranked. Especially playing Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won nine consecutive games on the road and have defeated Penn State the last four times when the program in Happy Valley is ranked. Iowa is well-rested after an off week last Saturday, while the same probably could be said of Penn State after its trouncing of Purdue last week. In the end, Saquon Barkley is too much.



Daniels’ pick: Penn State, 23-16



No. 9 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State, 7 p.m., ABC



TV talent: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Sam Ponder



Thanks, Wisconsin and Penn State. The luster is off a little bit considering both teams were sporting unbeaten records until Ohio State lost on Oct. 22 at Penn State and Nebraska followed suit last Saturday at Wisconsin. Still, a lot to play for. The rabid fan base in Columbus still has aspirations of a playoff berth. The equally rabid fan base in Lincoln still is hoping for a Big Ten title-game shot. One dream will get dashed at the Shoe.



Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 28-18



Award watch: How Matt Daniels sees it



Big Ten MVP



Player, School Prev.



Jabrill Peppers, Mich. 1



Wilton Speight, Mich. 3



J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 2



Saquon Barkley, Penn St. —



Corey Clement, Wis. —



Illini MVP



Name, Pos. Prev.



Hardy Nickerson, LB 1



Malik Turner, WR 2



Carroll Phillips, DE 4



Reggie Corbin, RB —



Illinois QBs 5



Coach of the Year



Coach, School Prev.



Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 1



Urban Meyer, Ohio State 3



Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 4



Mike Riley, Nebraska 2



James Franklin, Penn St. 5



Bowl Outlook



BOWL TEAM



Playoff Michigan



Rose Ohio State



Citrus Wisconsin



Outback Nebraska



TaxSlayer Iowa



Holiday Penn State



Music City Minnesota



Foster Farms Northwestern



Pinstripe Maryland



Heart of Dallas Indiana

