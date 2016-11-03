Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 10, 2016)

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

NOTRE DAME

N-G design editor Mike Goebel loves the Irish. Not sure why. He is not Irish. He went to Truman State. He grew up in Mt. Zion. But he got Irish fever when his uncle played Notre Dame’s Lucky Charms-like mascot. Mike had been giving me grief in recent weeks for keeping Notre Dame in the Flunking Four, which it deserved. But the Irish knocked off bitter rival Miami on Saturday and appear back on track for a bowl bid. They play a big game Saturday against Navy, which might be a bit on the overrated side. Notre Dame started the season in the Top 25 and has been a major disappointment, to the point that there is talk about Brian Kelly’s future as coach. For this week, at least, he is off the hot seat.



Team of the Weak

BAYLOR

Jim Grobe has done a fine job keeping the Bears together after the ouster of Art Briles. But you knew there eventually would be a blip. It came Saturday, when Texas kicker Trent Domingue hit a 39-yard field goal in the final minute to give the Longhorns a one-point upset win. Back in the Southwest Conference days, Texas dominated Baylor. Not so much in the Big 12, where Baylor has become a power and Texas is working with another coach in danger of losing his job. The loss makes it almost impossible for Baylor to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. Winning the Big 12 remains in play, but the team will be tested the next two games against TCU and Oklahoma.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

The defending national champions continue to amaze, swatting away all challengers with little trouble. So, it was probably a good thing that the Fighting Sabans took Saturday off to gear up for the final stretch. The fun starts this week with a trip to LSU. That follows earlier games against Southern Cal, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M. And there is more to come in the regular-season finale at Auburn and in the SEC title game, which probably will be against Florida. Love him or hate him, Nick Saban might be the best at preparing his team for big games.



2. Michigan (2)

Jim Harbaugh could not have been happy with the first College Football Playoff rankings (more on that later). His Wolverines were listed third behind Alabama (fine) and Clemson (questionable). Early Michigan wins against Colorado, Penn State and Wisconsin look better every week. It isn’t Michigan’s fault that its most recent victims, Illinois and Michigan State, are struggling this season. Bad news for Saturday visitor Maryland: Michigan will look to prove a point. Time to change the light bulbs in the scoreboard. Perhaps we will see triple digits.



3. Clemson (3)

Win and advance. It is the goal at Wimbledon. And it is apparently the goal for this year’s Tigers. They took their fifth close victory last Saturday, winning at Florida State for the first time in a decade. Deshaun Watson led the way for Clemson, which trailed 28-20 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers outscored Florida State 17-6 in the final 15 minutes. Watson threw for 378 yards and ran for another 52. Dino Babers brings Syracuse to South Carolina this weekend. Expect another close game.



4. Washington (4)

The Huskies survived their most difficult remaining test of the regular season, winning 31-24 at Utah. Dante Pettis returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Utah did a good job against Washington’s offense, holding Jake Browning to 186 passing yards. Browning had a big play on special teams as his pooch punt pinned the Utes deep in their own end. Washington is four wins from a perfect regular season and a spot in the Pac-12 title game. Illini linebacker Hardy Nickerson will be interested in Washington’s game this week. The Huskies travel to Cal, Nickerson’s former school.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Kansas (—)

The Jayhawks are thrilled that Bill Self has another great basketball team in Lawrence. Why? Because once the ball starts bouncing, most folks will tune out the football team. Kansas has dropped seven consecutive games and is coming off a 56-3 loss at Oklahoma. It won’t get much better this week, with a trip to angry West Virginia. Whoever does the scheduling in the Big 12 is not a Kansas fan. Take away the 55-6 win against FCS school Rhode Island in the opener and the Jayhawks have been outscored 311-99. Might be time consider giving up football.



127. Iowa State (127)

The Cyclones didn’t pull off a miracle and defeat Oklahoma on Thursday night. Iowa State’s lone win this season was a blowout victory against Flunking Four contender San Jose State. Three of Iowa State’s four most recent losses have been by seven points or less, including Kansas State’s 31-26 win last Saturday. The Wildcats built a 31-10 lead before Iowa State outscored them 16-0 in the final quarter. The Cyclones should pick up their second win Nov. 12 at Kansas.



126. Bowling Green (—)

126 Apparently, the Falcons miss Babers. A lot. A year after Babers led Bowling Green to a 10-4 record and the MAC title, the team is 1-8 in Mike Jinks’ first season. The worst loss wasn’t the 77-10 decision against Ohio State. It was the 77-3 thumping at Memphis. The lone victory was a squeaker against FCS school North Dakota early in the season. For the year, the Falcons have been outscored 406-191.



125. Owls of Conference USA (125/126)

That would be Florida Atlantic and Rice, who are both 1-7. The best news of all, they play this week in Houston. Winner gets to leave the F.F., loser gets to stay for a while. Hard to figure why they are so bad. They are in states loaded with high school talent. Even if the bigger, better schools pick off the top recruits, there are still plenty of leftovers.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. Big Ten 2

2. SEC 1

3. Pac-12 4

4. ACC 3

5. Big 12 5

6. American 7

7. MAC 6

8. Mountain West 8

9. Sun Belt 10

10. Conference USA 9



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — A week after a blowout win against North Carolina State, Jackson saved the Cardinals from a stunning loss to Virginia. His touchdown pass with 13 seconds left gave Louisville a victory and kept the team’s playoff hopes alive. Jackson had four touchdown passes and was intercepted once.



2. Deshaun Watson, Clemson — As long as the Tigers stay undefeated, he stays in prime contention. It won’t take a lot to put him in first: a loss in a bad performance by Jackson. Watson threw for 378 yards and two touchdowns in the win at Florida State. Two interceptions won’t bother the voters.



3. Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State — Another big game for the running back, who had 223 yards in a win against Utah State. For the season, he has 1,469 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Aztecs are just outside H.U.’s Top 25.



Random thoughts

MAKING FRIENDS

It was inevitable. With pressure from the networks and their own bottom lines, Big Ten schools were going to eventually give in and agree to Friday night games during the fall. Wisely, the conference set some limits. No more than six total games each year. No school will be asked to appear twice. And some of the schools have taken themselves out of consideration. For a school like Illinois that needs the attention, it makes sense to allow folks across the country to see the product without the distraction of hundreds of other games. In 2017 on a slow Friday night, college football fans will tune in to see the Big Ten. The conference made several wise moves, contacting the high school associations in the Big Ten states before the announcement. That is a sign of respect the high schools will appreciate.



PLEASE EXPLAIN

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released earlier this week, and they beg for justification. Why is one-loss Texas A&M ahead of undefeated Washington? Why is two-loss Auburn ahead of one-loss Florida and Nebraska? Thankfully, the committee has time to fix some of the obvious errors. And based on the previous year, the first ballots don’t have a lot to do with the final decisions. The transparency is a really good thing. It allows fans a chance to see how the sausage is made. In a football way.



GOOD CALL

By Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who said the school is rethinking its policies after an incident at last Saturday’s game against Nebraska. A fan in the stands wore a President Obama mask with a noose around the neck. The fan was asked to remove the mask, which the fan reportedly did without incident. The story received national attention and brought outcry from far and wide. The new policy will be in place for the next Wisconsin home game, Nov. 12 against Illinois. It will be interesting to see what kind of solution the school comes up with and how that solution will work with free-speech rights. Others will watch.

