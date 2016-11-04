Final word: Cazley wants to make 'em count

CHAMPAIGN — Dillan Cazley’s Illinois career is winding down. The senior defensive back has four games left in his final season.



On Friday, he had a chance to chat with some of the school’s biggest fans. Cazley was one of the guest speakers during the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Hawthorn Suites. The Charleston product gave a short talk before taking questions from the audience of 197. He got them laughing with self-deprecating humor.



“Originally, I wanted to do pre-med, but I took a couple courses and it didn’t go so well,” Cazley said.



The community health major is applying for law school. His brother, Keithon Hedrich, graduated from the Illinois law school and is working in Chicago.



Cazley said the team’s 2-6 record “doesn’t show how hard we’re really working.”



Illinois director of player personnel Josh Sternquist represented the coaching staff at Friday’s luncheon.



He warned the audience early that he couldn’t talk about specific recruits. He didn’t want to violate any NCAA rules.



“It all starts with the foundation at home,” Sternquist said. “We’ve got to win those Illinois kids.”



This is Sternquist’s third Big Ten stop. He also worked at Wisconsin and Minnesota.



Like Cazley, he talked for a few minutes, then took questions. A sampling:



What does he think about an early-signing period for football?



“I think it serves a purpose for different schools,” Sternquist said. “For us, it would be great because we’re in a position right now where it would clear the landscape for us.”



Is Illinois at a disadvantage because of the school’s academic requirements?



“We use it as a positive,” Sternquist said. “It’s a tough school.



“I truly believe we can get the right student-athletes into school here without lowering our standards.”



The Illini followed their usual Friday routine. That meant a late-afternoon workout at Memorial Stadium before dinner at Champaign Country Club. The team spent the night at the Hyatt Place in downtown Champaign.



Illinois didn’t announce who will start at quarterback. Earlier in the week, Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Wes Lunt, who has been out with a back injury, is improving. Lunt threw passes during practice.



Jeff George Jr. took the field against Michigan and Minnesota. He is expected to run the offense again on Saturday.



Chayce Crouch is out for the season after having shoulder surgery. If Lunt can’t play, the Illinois backups will be walk-on Cam Miller and converted receiver Trenard Davis.



Michigan State arrived in town early Friday afternoon. The team had a brief stop at Memorial Stadium, then went directly to its team headquarters at Hawthorn Suites. It has been the hotel of choice for all Illinois visitors this season.



Michigan State linebacker Riley Bullough is fifth on the team with 40 tackles. The senior has played in five games because of a shoulder injury.



That hurts. But the bigger pain comes from the team’s 2-6 record.



“It’s been tough for all of us,” Bullough said. “The hardest part is that we feel like we’re working hard, preparing and giving effort on game day. Little things are really killing us each game. We’re not finishing.”



The players haven’t given up on the season.



“We feel like if we get that one win, we can really turn it around,” Bullough said. “As a defense, we did some good things in the second half against Michigan. There’s some confidence that we gained there.”



Bullough is from a long line of Spartans. His grandpa played at Michigan State. So did his dad and brothers.



“For me, having high expectations with all my family members playing here in the past adds on to it a little bit,” Bullough said. “I’m doing everything I can to get these guys motivated and come out and play the best they can.”



His family has reminded Bullough there is nothing he can do about the past.



“The only thing we can do is keep moving forward,” Bullough said.



Bullough is excited to play against Smith. They met at the Big Ten media kickoff in July.



“He seems like a great guy,” Bullough said. “To be able to go there and play against him, I think it will be a fun experience.”



The Michigan State roster includes 10 players from Illinois, including 2015 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Josh King.



“Whenever you play a school where you’re from that state, it tends to mean a little bit more,” Bullough said. “I’m sure those guys will come out fired up and try to play their best ball.”



Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is in the middle of a rare, unsuccessful year. The Spartans have dropped six games in a row a year after qualifying for the College Football Playoff last season.



Dantonio was asked about the rough patch during his weekly news conference.



“No, I was never prepared for it,” Dantonio said. “But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. I don’t think you prepare for that. My goals are not to be there. I think what I have experienced in my lifetime as a person and in my lifetime as a coach prepares you for these times. You better be at your best when these times occur. That’s what I’m going to continually try and do. I’m not going to try, I’m going to be at my best. I’m going to answer questions straight up, try not to dodge things. I’m going to try and be there for our football team, for our players.



“So that’s what I think you have to do. Nothing prepares you for the downsides of life. But you go through them, and hopefully it strengthens you.”













