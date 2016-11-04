George benefits from year spent off field

CHAMPAIGN — The 2014 football team at Illinois included Jeff George Jr.



Sort of.



The redshirt freshman quarterback is in line to start his third consecutive game in place of injured Wes Lunt at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Illini (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) host Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) at Memorial Stadium. The redshirt season the Indianapolis native took last season means this season is the first in which he actually could play for Illinois, and he has done so quite a bit the last two weeks after injuries to Lunt (back) and Chayce Crouch (shoulder).



George committed to Illinois a day before National Signing Day in 2014, yet he didn’t play in a game or participate in a practice that season with the Illini.



Confused yet? George felt the same way more than two years ago after he accepted a grayshirt offer from then-Illinois coach Tim Beckman to come play at the same school that produced George’s father, Jeff George Sr., the eventual No. 1 pick in the 1990 NFL draft.



“I really didn’t know about grayshirting until I actually went through it,” George Jr. said. “It was extremely weird because when people would ask you and you’d say, ‘Hey, I play football, but, I’m not out there right now, but I will be.’”



“It was definitely an interesting situation,” George concluded.



George enrolled at the UI in the summer of 2014 shortly after he graduated from Indianapolis Warren Central. Went through summer workouts with the Illini, too.



Yet once training camp commenced in early August, he was nowhere to be found. That’s part of the grayshirt process, where players cannot officially join the program until the following spring semester, with a scholarship kicking in around that time, too.



“I couldn’t be with the team,” George said. “I couldn’t be in the facilities. I was working out and throwing on my own and being a regular student.”



A part-time student at that, although he lived in Bromley Hall and kept in football shape that fall. Albeit away from the Illini and quarterbacks like Lunt, Reilly O’Toole and Aaron Bailey, who all saw time during the 2014 season that ended with a Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance.



George would travel home to Indianapolis on the weekends often and throw with his former high school teammates. On a weekday during the season, it was common to see him throwing with former Illini wide receiver Raphael Barr, one of his roommates at Bromley, out on the turf recreation fields across the street from Memorial Stadium.



“Anywhere we could find some green grass,” George said with a grin. “It’s nice when you have facilities like that here.”



George is 0-2 so far in a starting role during his Illinois career, with losses coming against Michigan and Minnesota, two programs with a combined 14-2 record. Injuries to wide receivers like Malik Turner (concussion) and Dominic Thieman (ankle), not to mention Mikey Dudek (knee) being out for the second consecutive season, don’t exactly give George all the options he’d like to have at his disposal.



“The more you play, you learn more things and see more things that you like,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “You can really say that progress is being made once you find a way to win the football game. So much more goes into quarterback play. It’s protection. It’s receivers getting open in one-on-one situations. In our case, we lost two of our receivers, so the cards just haven’t all come together right now.”



Illinois center Joe Spencer said he was impressed with how George approached his first foray into Illinois football more than two years ago, particularly with the fact George knew he wouldn’t see the field at all — be it for games or practice — during his first fall on the UI campus.



“It’s one of those odd things where you go through what I consider one of the toughest parts of the year, and that’s summer workouts. That’s where a lot of the bond is made,” Spencer said. “He did a good job where he came in, worked hard all summer and wasn’t disconnected from the team. I’d see Jeff once or twice a week either just hanging out with the guys or just on the Quad. As he went through it, he did a great job. It’s not like that redshirt where you can at least practice and get to know the guys and get to know the offense. Kudos to him for doing a great job in handling that.”



While the 6-foot-3, 205-pound George admits the grayshirt process was a bit strange initially, it’s a situation he’s glad he went through.



“I wouldn’t take it back,” he said. “Coming out of high school, I was a bit undersized and a skinny guy. I’m still not huge, but it gave me that extra year to develop and grow.”