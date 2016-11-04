Talking points: How Michigan State analyst sees it

We asked Lansing State Journal beat writer Graham Couch his thoughts on the Spartans going into Saturday’s Illinois-Michigan State game at Memorial Stadium:



I knew MSU had a number of unproven players at a number of positions, but I didn’t think this would happen. That said, by the end of September, I knew it might get really bad. I had seen this season before covering Western Michigan years ago and began to recognize it. Similar dynamic — a mix of older players who were better as sidekicks/understudies and talented young players who aren’t quite ready to be consistent performers.



The 2013 recruiting class — the redshirt juniors and true seniors on this year’s team — is hurting MSU right now. It’s a 17-member class with only one offensive lineman who’s been hurt, several players who never panned out, never arrived or left, and others who have underperformed or been injured. Senior wideout R.J. Shelton has been the best of the group.



The fans have reacted about like you’d expect: not well. Some of it has to do with what’s going on 60 miles down the road at Michigan. Everything in East Lansing is relative to Ann Arbor. Fans who just enjoyed the greatest three seasons in modern program history — 35-6 — and seven wins in eight years against the Wolverines are quick to question the coaching staff and the future of MSU football under Mark Dantonio.



I think it’s a blip. MSU might not win 10 games every year, but the Spartans should be OK, provided the offensive and defensive lines develop. MSU should be fine at quarterback, running back, wideout, linebacker and in the defensive backfield. And, probably, up front. That they ran the ball for 217 yards against Michigan was a good sign for this O-line group. MSU’s true freshmen are the most heralded class Dantonio has ever recruited, with 10 four-star players.



Dantonio has been fairly reflective and introspective. He’s been surly here and there in tough times, but mostly he’s been in a decent mood and, even after losses, not combative at all in media settings.



Junior Chris Frey is having a heckuva year at outside linebacker. He’s been one of the few to stay healthy and makes a lot of plays.



It’ll be interesting to see if Illinois has packed it in yet. I don’t think MSU has. The Spartans are desperate to get a win and a bit embarrassed about the season. Both teams do a number of things poorly, and the injury to redshirt freshman QB Brian Lewerke limits MSU’s potential in the passing game. But I’ve seen Illinois play several times this year. The Spartans are the more talented crew. As long as there isn’t a Michigan hangover, I think they’ll pull this out. Saying that, MSU has been favored five times this season — not counting the opener against FCS foe Furman — and lost all five of those games outright. Make it: MSU 24, Illinois 18.