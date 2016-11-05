Football notes: Foster, George deliver

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Michigan State » more Lovie Smith reacts after the Illinois stopped Michigan State late in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — The Peoria pipeline to Illinois is one mainly associated with basketball.

Kendrick Foster, however, is changing that narrative.

The Illinois running back, who hails from the city that has produced former Illini basketball standouts like Jerry Hester, Frank Williams, Sergio McClain and others, single-handedly lifted the Illinois offense out of its doldrums during Saturday’s 31-27 win against Michigan State.

Foster rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, the third game this season he’s topped 100 yards.

Not bad for a fourth-year junior who had a total of 78 rushing yards coming into the season.

“If you look at his overall body of work, there are no complaints about what Kendrick Foster has done for us,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “He’s been outstanding throughout. He was really into it. I looked up on fourth down (on the final drive), and the defense had to make a play. The guy right next to me screaming encouragement was Kendrick Foster.”

Foster made sure the Illinois fans had reason to cheer. Particularly after the offense managed five straight three-and-outs to start Saturday’s game. His 19-yard touchdown run right before the end of the first half gave Illinois a 7-6 halftime lead.

“He was dragging guys in the end zone,” Illinois middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson said. “We call that putting the team on your back.”

Foster then put Illinois ahead 14-9 with a 64-yard touchdown run — his fourth score of at least 31 yards this season — early in the third quarter.

“I’m supposed to be able to tell you exactly the reason why all this is happening, but I really can’t,” Smith said. “I just know that he’s a guy that’s been through an awful lot. He comes to work the same way each day, trying to get better, and if you work hard like that, and have talent, which he does, good things happen to you.”

Don’t worry, coach. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Foster has an explanation.

“I think it’s more my low-center of gravity,” Foster said. “It’s kind of hard to tackle me. I’m pretty strong, I think, with my legs. I was just reading the holes and using my God-given talent.”

✰ ✰ ✰

For the second straight game, Wes Lunt found himself on the Illinois sideline, in full uniform.

But just like last Saturday against Minnesota, all the fifth-year senior quarterback did was signal in plays to George, who went 13 of 29 for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

More significant, though, is that George didn’t turn the ball over, a bugaboo during last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, in registering his first victory in the three games he’s started.

“He did an awesome job,” said Foster, who is George’s roommate. “He finally has a (win) under his belt, and that’s a big confidence boost going into the next game.”

Throwing a game-winning touchdown pass, like George did to Sam Mays, can do just that.

“I knew we were looking for a shot to go to the end zone,” George said. “I saw the coverage and I saw it was going to work out. Right when I threw it, I had a feeling he was going to come down with it.”

Mays did, and George became the third different quarterback to guide the Illini to a victory this season after Lunt did so against Murray State and Chayce Crouch — who was on the sideline Saturday with his right arm in a sling after season-ending shoulder surgery — did so at Rutgers.

“He’s gotten better and better each week,” Smith said. “We needed our quarterback to step up and answer some drives that they had, and he did. We had a confident quarterback at the end of the game.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Jaylen Dunlap is still searching for his first interception with the Illini.

But the redshirt junior cornerback will gladly take the fumble recovery he scooped up during Saturday’s third quarter. The takeaway, which came after Stanley Green forced his second fumble of the game, featured a 12-yard return by Dunlap to help set up Chase McLaughlin’s 42-yard field goal and give Illinois a 17-9 lead.

“It was great to get the ball in my hands,” said Dunlap, who finished with eight tackles and four pass breakups. “I haven’t had the ball in my hands since high school. I’m definitely still looking for that first interception, though. It’s going to come.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Tre Watson made up for some lost time after having to sit out the first half last Saturday because of a targeting penalty he committed on Oct. 22 at Michigan, scoring six tackles in one half against Minnesota.

He kept rolling against Michigan State on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore linebacker compiled a game-and career-high 16 tackles to go along with a pass breakup.

“He’s been showing us this all year with his ability to make plays,” Nickerson said. “He’s a smart player, and he’s been playing his butt off every week.”

Watson is now second on the team with 70 tackles, trailing only Nickerson’s 86.

“I think Hardy and I have had a couple games where we understand what each other is going to do,” Watson said. “We know that we can count on each other to be where we need to be every single play. That’s definitely helped out as the season has gone on."

✰ ✰ ✰

The Illinois defense didn’t get much of a break Saturday. Michigan State ran 90 plays and had the ball for a whopping 41 minutes, 36 seconds.

So any extra rest Smith could give his defense, he figured, why not do it.

Illinois had all three of its timeouts left before Michigan State attempted its final play of the game, with 19 seconds remaining on fourth and 2 with the ball at the Illinois 15-yard line. But even before Michigan State backup quarterback Damion Terry could scramble for what turned into a 1-yard loss to seal the win for the Illini, Smith used all three of his timeouts before the Spartans ever snapped the ball.

“We pretty much knew what we were going to do,” Smith said. “It’s the first time in my life I’ve called three timeouts in a row. You look to see what offensive set they’re in each time and hopefully you make them change one. Eventually, though, we had to make a play, and we did.”

Nickerson, who made 11 tackles, said he wasn’t surprised to see Smith call three straight timeouts in that situation.

“At the end, it’s just focusing on that last play,” Nickerson said. “Going in the last play in that situation, you want to be as fresh as possible.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Watson is one of two Illinois players who have been ejected for targeting this season, along with Carroll Phillips for committing the same infraction against Purdue on Oct. 8.

Having two players, though, isn’t as bad as what Minnesota has experienced.

The Gophers have had five players ejected for targeting this season, including last Saturday at Memorial Stadium when Duke McGhee struck Illinois receiver Malik Turner with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Turner didn’t play this Saturday because of a concussion he sustained on the hit, which led to a lengthy delay near the end of the first quarter and saw Turner placed on a stretcher before getting driven off on a cart.

“It’s always scary when a guy lays down and you bring the cart off and when you’re there seeing it all unfold,” Smith said. “You have to take a step back and let the medical people do their thing. Most of the time, it looks a lot more serious than it really is, and that was the case with Malik.”

Despite the increased scrutiny on targeting and the renewed emphasis on player safety within the game, Smith said such hits are going to happen occasionally.

“Guys have to make decisions in an instant,” Smith said. “A lot of time, as a defensive player, you have a target area, but that target area can change just like that. It’s hard to navigate through that sometimes.

“Most of them aren’t malicious. Guys aren’t out there playing the game to hurt anyone, but when you break the rules, there’s a penalty involved and there’s a punishment that goes along with it.”