Illini Q&A: Guard Nick Allegretti

He has been a steadying influence on an Illinois offensive line that has been plagued by injuries this season. Today against Michigan State, guard Nick Allegretti makes the ninth start of his Illinois career. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the Lincoln-Way East product earlier this week:

Why has the team struggled to win games this season?

I don’t want to make an excuse for our team, but we do have a lot of young kids playing. The Big Ten is a hard conference to play in, and it’s a hard conference to win any games (in). We need to learn how to win. It’s tough, but we’ll get there.



What would a victory against Michigan State mean to you?

That’s a big deal. They’ve done a lot of stuff in the past. They’re a great team. Obviously, they’re a little bit down this year. But at the end of the day, they have a lot of kids on the field who have won a lot of football games and done a lot of things. It would be a huge win for our program. I feel like we need to go out there and get a win.



There have been a lot of injuries on the offensive line. How big of a part has that played?

On the line, one of the most important things is chemistry. We’ve started different people here and there. It’s been a challenge. Injuries are never helpful.



What is the perfect ending for this season?

With the new coaching staff we have, I felt we’ve been prepared in every game. A team like Nebraska, we went out there and we were definitely in that game. We could have won that game. Going in, every team we have left, I think Nebraska could play with or beat. I think we can win all four of the games and get to a bowl. That would be awesome. We’ve got a lot of seniors who have worked hard for four or five years. I’d love to send them off the best way possible.

Four of your losses came against teams in the Top 25. Does that help?

When you’re playing in the Big Ten, you’re going to hit some bruisers. That’s what you came here to play. You take experience out of those games and try to move forward.



Which team that knocked you off would you like another shot at?

Western Michigan, we didn’t play well. I wish we could have that one over. Sometimes in sports, things happen. I don’t think we played hard enough. As players, we didn’t prepare ourselves well enough.



You are on your third line coach. What are the challenges with so many changes?

Coach (Luke) Butkus was actually my recruiter, then I committed to (A.J.) Ricker, then played for (Tom) Brattan, played for Ricker and then back to Butkus. In terms of O-lines, there are a lot of different philosophies. It is a challenge to consistently change your philosophy and mentality in the way you attack the game. All three coaches I’ve had have stressed physical, tough, smart football.



How has it been to work with Luke Butkus?

I’ve loved it. Younger coach. An awesome guy. Easy guy to talk to. Very, very passionate coach, not only for O-line but for the university as a whole.



Does he tell stories about his glory days?

He talks about it. He obviously had some success here.

Have you ever seen video of his work?

We’ve watched a little bit of the (1999) Michigan game. He was a tough player.

Who has had the greatest influence on you?

Absolutely my father (Carl). He was the person who got me into sports. From Day 1, he coached me in football, wrestling, baseball, track. Everything I did. He coached me my whole life. Once I got to high school, he passed me off to the coaches, so I was able to learn and grow from others. He’s never missed a football game.



When did you first play offensive line?

Age 5. I’ve played offensive line every year I’ve played football. I love it. The mentality of it. The objective of it. Not much glory, but making your own glory.



Go back to your recruitment. Why Illinois?

One of the biggest pieces of advice I got was “If you get hurt and you can never play again, where do you want to be?” It was Dan Giordano, who played at Cincinnati. If I didn’t play sports, I would still love my experience here. My brother was here. He’s my best friend. My mom (Tammy) went here. There were so many positives.



What were your other options?

I looked at Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Boston College and Wake Forest. I didn’t want to have to get on a plane every time I went home. I would say my final two were Indiana and Illinois.



Was being a News-Gazette All-Stater the highlight of your high school career?

That was very cool.



When was the last time you scored a touchdown?

Never. Never carried the ball.



Did you root for the Cubs?

I’m a White Sox fan. Every cousin, uncle, aunt, grandparent that I have are all Cubs fans.



Speaking of rooting, the election is next week. Who do you have, Trump or Clinton?

I did get my absentee ballot sent to me. I’m not finalized on that yet.



Are you voting?

This is my first election. I’m going to vote.



If you have an hour with no football obligations, what are you doing?

Whenever I have free time, I go to Specialty Stamp & Coin in downtown Champaign. I love coins. I have a coin collection. My favorite coin is the Oregon Trail half dollar.



Give me one word to describe you.

Different. A lot of out-of-the-ordinary interests. I enjoy sports. I enjoy history. I enjoy collecting coins. Not typical. I like that about myself.

After football is over, what do you want to do in life?

Because of my dad, I have become very interested in business. I don’t know exactly what I want to do. I’m really excited to get into the business world. It’s something that’s always intrigued me. I’ve followed the markets lately. I try to learn as much as I can about the real world before I get thrown into it.

Why are you No. 53?

I was 67 in high school. Christian DiLauro wore that here. I wore 50 when I was young, but Dick Butkus had that, obviously. I looked for a number I thought I would like. I started wearing it, and that became my number. My dad and my high school coach (Rob Zvonar) all call me 5-3. It stuck. There is no way I’m changing it.



How do you feel about the defensive linemen taking numbers 6, 11 and 16?

I think it looks pretty cool. It’s different. I’m usually more of a traditional guy.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.

The way I relieve stress and start to concentrate for studying is playing with Rubik’s Cubes. I’m a fan. I’ve solved them quite a few times. In high school, I got down to 47 seconds. I will do at least one every time I travel. Before the first game, I did it probably 15 times. It keeps you busy.



Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.

Doug Kramer is too short to ride Space Mountain. I know it’s a little unbelievable, but he’s that short as a Big Ten offensive lineman.





