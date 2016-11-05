LIVE! Michigan State (Illini win 31-27)

FINAL: Illinois 31, Michigan State 27

With the Spartans facing fourth-and-3 from inside the 20, MSU quarterback Damion Berry had nowhere to go and was dropped by Carroll Phillips short of a first down.

The Illini have secured their first home win of the season against an FBS opponent. Check back in for Matt Daniels' reaction video and more coverage from Memorial Stadium.

Illinois 31, Michigan State 27, 1:35 left in fourth quarter

After a short gain following the second of two Spartans pass interference penalties, Jeff George Jr. hit Sam Mays with a touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone. After Chase McLaughlin converted the extra point, the Illini left MSU needed a touchdown on its next possession.

Michigan State 27, Illinois 24, 2:07 left in fourth quarter

Illinois quickly got to work on a must-score offensive possession. Jeff George Jr. hit Zach Grant along the sideline for a lengthy first down, with Grant doing a great job to keep his feet inbounds.

Shortly after, the Spartans were called for two consecutive pass interference penalties, putting Illinois just outside the red zone with plenty of time and three timeouts.

Michigan State 27, Illinois 24, 2:52 left in fourth quarter

The Illini defense looks out of gas as the Spartans take the lead on a wild swing of emotions.

After Josiah Price dropped a sure touchdown pass in the end zone on third-and-4 from just outside the 20, Damion Berry hit RJ Shelton in the back of the end zone on fourth down to give the Spartans a late edge.

Illinois 24, Michigan State 20, 5:07 left in fourth quarter

A quick three-and-out doesn't help the Illini much, and the Spartans will start their next drive close to midfield.It looks like Damion Terry is still under center for MSU as well.

Illinois 24, Michigan State 20, 6:45 left in fourth quarter

Michael Geiger hit his fourth field goal of the afternoon for the Spartans, but this one wasn't easy. Geiger's kick doinked off the left upright, but the ball sailed the correct direction for MSU to pull the team within four.

Illinois 24, Michigan State 17, 8:10 left in fourth quarter

A big injury development hasn't slowed the Spartans as they push toward the end zone.

Starting quarterback Tyler O'Connor went down on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak. He got the first down but left the field in distress.

ESPNews' broadcast showed O'Connor on the sideline appearing to go through concussion protocol.

Junior third-stringer Damion Terry came on in relief and pushed the Spartans into the red zone before Illinois defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson went down with an injury.

Illinois 24, Michigan State 17, 12:37 left in fourth quarter

Jeff George Jr. hit a wide-open Ainslie Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown pass to cap off a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive for Illinois.

George found Justin Hardee for a crucial 23-yard gain on the drive, with the Illinois receiver doing much of the work after the catch by using his speed down the sidelines. That was only Hardee's fifth catch in Big Ten play this season.

Kendrick Foster was down, briefly, near the end of the third quarter, but the Illinois running back was back in the game to start the fourth quarter. He has a career-high 138 rushing yards on 14 carries

Illinois 17, Michigan State 17, 58 seconds left in third quarter

Michigan State nearly abandoned its run game after a fumble by LJ Scott, but the pass game worked out well for the Spartans on their latest drive.

But Gerald Holmes bounced his way into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown run on a drive where the Spartans did most of their damage to the Illinois defense through the air.

Michigan State successfully converted the subsequent two-point conversion, with quarterback Tyler O'Connor hitting R.J. Shelton on a pass.

The big play on the scoring drive came with Michigan State facing third-and-11 before O'Connor scrambled and found tight end Josiah Price for a 26-yard gain to cross midfield.

We'll see if Illinois can respond.

Illinois 17, Michigan State 9, 8:56 left in third quarter

That didn't take long for Illinois to add points to the scoreboard.

Stanley Green forced LJ Scott to fumble, with Jaylen Dunlap recovering the loose ball and returning it to Michigan State's 26-yard line.

Jeff George Jr. missed a few throws, one to Justin Hardee and another to Zach Grant, that could have resulted in touchdowns.

But Chase McLaughlin made sure Illinois wouldn't come away empty, making a 42-yard field goal to give Illinois an eigh-point lead.

Illinois 14, Michigan State 9, 9:59 left in third quarter

Kendrick Foster, have a day.

The Illinois running back has brought life to what was a slow start by the Illinois offense, this time sprinting 64 yards for a touchdown, his second score of the day.

The Peoria native now has 110 yards on eight carries and both Illinois touchdowns in his third game this season with at least 100 rushing yards.

If Illinois is able to win its first Big Ten home game this season, Foster is a main reason why.

Michigan State 9, Illinois 7, 11:25 left in third quarter

Mark Dantonio must have lit a fire under his team at halftime.

Or, rather, Illinois showed poor tackling on the opening drive of the second half.

Facing third-and-8 at its Michigan State's 27-yard line, Illinois did a good job of getting pressure on Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor.

But Connor was able to flip a short pass to Donnie Corley over the middle, who then did the rest with his running ability, eventually picking up 47 yards after poor tackle attempt by Illinois free safety Stanley Green that Corley easily evaded.

To the Illini's credit, though, they didn't allow much more after that, with the Spartans having to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Michael Geiger, his third of the day.

Illinois 7, Michigan State 6, Halftime

It took the Illinois offense long enough to wake up, but they produced on their final drive of the first half.

Kendrick Foster ran for a 19-yard touchdown on a draw call with Illinois facing third-and-10, diving into the end zone for the exclamation point. Chase McLaughlin's extra point gives Illinois its slim one-point lead going into halftime.

Illinois finally picked up a first down, its first one today, when Foster ran 14 yards up the middle on the first play of the last drive this half by Illinois.

Jeff George Jr. found Sam Mays on a key 15-yard completion to keep the drive going and two plays later, Foster burst through with his sixth rushing touchdown of the season.

Michigan State 6, Illinois 0, 2:35 left in second quarter

This one might come down to who can kick the most field goals.

Michael Geiger just made his second one of the game, this one from 34 yards out and into the wind, to give Michigan State a 6-0 lead.

The Illinois offense has not played well. And that's an understatement.

Through five drives, the Illini have a total of 26 yards. No first downs. Five punts.

If Illinois doesn't pick one up on this upcoming drive, it may not for a while. Michigan State gets the ball to start the second half.

Michigan State 3, Illinois 0, End of the first quarter

The good news is someone has to win today's game. It can't end in a tie.

The Illinois offense hasn't produced a first down in its first three series, with Jeff George's 9-yard scramble the highlight so far.

Michigan State leads thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Michael Geiger after the Spartans opened up their first series with favorable field position after a poor 31-yard punt by Ryan Frain (OK, he did have to kick into the wind. And Illinois could have helped him out by picking up more than 2 yards on its first three plays).

All in all, a bad first quarter of football. By both teams.

Michigan State 3, Illinois 0, 10:57 left in first quarter

The Illinois lost the toss and Michigan State deferred to the second half.

So the Illini got the ball to start, but only managed 2 yards on three plays, with Ryan Frain booting a 31-yard punt into the wind after Jeff George Jr., making his third straight start, couldn't muster much more out of the Illini offense.

LJ Scott opened up the series for Michigan State with a 15-yard run to get into Illinois territory and Michigan State converted a third-and-8, but couldnt' do much more before Michael Geiger drilled a 46-yard field goal to give the Spartans an early lead.

Illinois linebacker Tre Watson nearly intercepted a poor throw by Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor over the middle, but couldn't come down with the pass.

Kickoff

None of the assembled media that covers Illinois here in the press box is predicting a win today for the Illini.

I've got Michigan State winning 31-20. LJ Scott is a load at running back and given the Illini's difficulties in stopping the run this season, along with how Michigan State hung with Michigan last Saturday, the losing streak hits three games (for the second time this season) today for Lovie Smith's program.

My colleague, Bob Asmussen, has Michigan State leaving Champaign with a 17-3 victory. Why 17-3? He has no idea. It just dawned on him when I asked him a few minutes ago, but expects the Spartans to account for both of their touchdowns via their defense.

The rest of the expert panel:

Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune: Michigan State, 27-10

Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald & Review: Michigan State, 35-13

David Mercer, Associated Press: 34-17, Michigan State

Peter Bailey-Wells, Gatehouse Media: 31-14, Michigan State

Jeremy Werner, IlliniInquirer.com: 31-17, Michigan State

Doug Buchson, Orangeandbluenews.com: 34-17, Michigan State

Jeff George Jr. took all the reps with the first-team offense during pregame warmups, so that's a pretty clear indication the redshirt freshman will start for the third straight game today.

30 minutes until kickoff

Last Saturday's announced crowd of 40,090 was the smallest homecoming crowd for Illinois since 1943.

Don't expect a much bigger crowd today, either, at least based on early indiciations.

A few hundred people might be sitting on the bleachers inside Memorial Stadium right now. The buzz about this particular game isn't particularly strong. At all.

Fan apathy, once again, has set in for Illinois. It was a sight to see on Sept. 10 when Illinois hosted North Carolina on Sept. 10 with a sellout crowd on hand at Memorial Stadium, although some of those in attendance were area high school bands that got free tickets to the game as part of the Illini's annual band day.

Wes Lunt is dressed for the second straight week and went through warmpus with the Illini, although I would be surprised if the quarterback plays today.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn is dressed and going through warmups right now, a good sign after the Illinois running back left last Saturday's loss to Minnesota with what looked like an ankle injury.

Dez Cain is back on the field and dressed again. The wide receiver shoulud have a more prominent role today with Malik Turner out because of a concussion he sustained on a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit last Saturday against Minnesota.

Cain, Justin Hardee and Zach Grant will need to have big games in order to make up for the absence of Turner, the Illini's leading receiver.

Be back in a bit.

60 minutes until kickoff

Even with Jeff George likely to start again at quarterback for Illinois, the offense needs to find a way to hold up its end of the bargain.

Since losing 34-31 in overtime to Purdue on Oct. 8, the Illini have only managed a combined 49 points in their last three games.

A late touchdown at Michigan prevented a shutout for the second straight season (Illinois was manhandled 39-0 last year at Penn State).

The Illini's gameplan against Minnesota featured more in the run game than what Illinois was able to achieve at Michigan. Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for his first touchdown since Sept. 10 against North Carolina and Reggie Corbin showed some flashes again on his way to 83 yards on a career-high 14 carries.

Sitting from up high here in the press box, the issues though are far from fixed. At least from my perspective.

It's the same look, too, that offensive coordinator Garrick McGee gets now. McGee started the season on the sidelines, but moved up to the press box early on in Big Ten play.

"I think with this team, this is where I would rather be," McGee said. "Things change. What's best for this particular team is for me to be in the press box and make sure I can see the defense and make sure I can see what's going on and put us in the right play at the right time as consistent as I can."

McGee certainly doesn't have the game-changing quarterback this season like he did last year at Louisville. Lamar Jackson is at the top of nearly everyone Heisman's list in early November.

A steady run game isn't always there for Illinois, either, and the dynamic wideout is missing, along with some key contributions from the tight ends in the pass game, are all reasons why the Illinois offense has become so anemic.

Malik Turner (concussion) likely won't play today after the scary (and illegal) hit doled out by Minnesota defensive back Duke McGhee last Saturday.

Promising freshman Dominic Thieman is out for the season with a broken ankle.

And Mikey Dudek won't play again this season while he recovers from a second torn ACL.

So, what's that leave for Illinois among its receivers? Zach Grant, Justin Hardee and Dez Cain, who have combined for only 28 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The absence of Cain, who Lovie Smith said had a knee injury earlier this season, is a bit perplexing considering he had 53 catches for 492 yards as a true freshman last year. This season, the Florida native has three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, and no receptions since making a 7-yard catch against North Carolina on Sept. 10

"With Malik and Dom potentially not being out there, he's a guy that needs to come through for us," McGee said.

We'll see if that happens at all today.

90 minutes until kickoff

A sunny, yet cool morning so far in Champaign.

Should be a good weather day for football, though, with the temperature around kickoff expected to be in the high 50s. A bit of a breeze so far, but that's nothing new in east central Illinois.

All in all, the weather could be much worse.

Jeff George Jr. and Wes Lunt both came out on the Memorial Stadium turf around 9:15 a.m. and threw to each other. Both were wearing orange shorts and cleats, but George should once again get the start.

If Lunt does start, though, that's a good sign. We'll see how much rust he might have to shake off, too, if he does play.

Again, that's a big if.

One issue Illinois needs to correct when it comes to its quarterback play today is getting a simple snap from center Joe Spencer. George has lost two fumbles on center-quarterback exchanges in his first two starts, one at Michigan on Oct. 22 and the other on the first offensive play for the Illini last Saturday against Minnesota.

"Those were big fumbles that we had," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "The center-quarterback exchange has to be something that's automatic."

Spencer and George were just out on the turf working on the snaps, both under center and out of the shotgun, leading to the likelihood, again, that George will start for the third straight game.

Spencer took full responsibility when I asked him about those issues earlier this week, although if I would have asked the same question to George, he likely would have put the blame squarely on his shoulders.

Either way, it's an issue, one of many that has surfaced this season for Illinois, that needs to get corrected.

"Our play has to improve," Smith said. "We're making a lot of mistakes still, which can be the case when you play some young players more than you probably would want to."

Injuries, of course, are a big culprit for that, particularly at the quarterback position.

But consistent play is another reason why Smith has decided to play so many newcomers this season. He's stated before his whole goal is to start players based on their productivity, although I'm sure he has an eye to the future as well.

It's why you'll see freshmen Stanley Green and Pat Nelson start again at the two safety spots, along with freshmen Kenyon Jackson and Jamal Milan play significant snaps at both defensive tackle spots.

Linebacker Dele Harding, another freshman, played early against Minnesota, and he's another player Smith and his staff are playing early. We'll see if the experience this season benefits all the young players moving forward, but Illinois has done this before (Dawuane Smoot and Chunky Clements both played as true freshmen on the defensive line in 2013).

Be back in a bit.

Two hours until kickoff

Good morning college football fans.

Matt Daniels here for the duration of today with Illinois (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) hosting Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) in what is essentially a bowl-elimination game.

That's one way to look at it. Or it's just a game between two struggling programs who are both looking to end losing streaks. The Illini's current skid is at two games, while the Spartans have dropped their last six.

"We know the feeling," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Two teams desperately searching for a win."

It's Dad Day here in Champaign, so you'll see a lot of older men decked out in their son's orange jerseys today at Memorial Stadium. The dads walked into Memorial Stadium with the players this morning, arriving on the field around 8:45 a.m.

Included in that was Hardy Nickerson, who was wearing his son's jersey (younger Hardy is the Illini's middle linebacker and leading tackler this season with 75 tackles) before both departed into the Illinois locker room.

Before the season started in September, no one could have predicted that both of these teams would come into today's game with the records they are sporting. Illinois, perhaps, but given the way the schedule set up for Smith's program early, four wins wasn't out of the question at this juncture in the season.

Michigan State seemed well on its way towards contending with Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten East after starting out 2-0, including a win at Notre Dame.

But the bottom has fallen out for the Spartans and their fan base this season who, for the first time in quite a while, are more focused in on what will happen on the basketball court in early November than what transpires on the football field.

Illinois fans know that sentiment all too well, but they wake up this morning with the Illini having won their two exhibition games, with John Groce's team steamrolling Lewis 95-51 on Friday night here in Champaign.

Illinois comes in a touchdown underdog today, but that's not too surprising. Michigan State has more talent than what the Illini have and despite today's game being at Memorial Stadium, the Illini are still reeling, having not won an FBS game here this season.

If Illinois loses to Michigan State today and Iowa on Nov. 19 in the final home game of the season, it'll mark the first time since 2006 that Illinois did not defeat an FBS foe at Memorial Stadium. That year ended with a 2-10 record, which might well happen again this season.

No Illini are out on the field warming up yet, but I would anticipate Jeff George Jr. (his dad was sporting his son's No. 3 orange jersey a few minutes ago on the Memorial Stadium turf) getting the start again at quarterback today for Illinois.

Wes Lunt is still recovering from a back injury he sustained on Oct. 8 against Purdue and while he did practice this week, it still looks like George will get the majority, if not all, of the snaps today for the Illini.

George had his moments last Saturday during the Illini's 40-17 loss to Minnesota, but struggled after halftime. He finished 16 of 34 for 156 yards and one touchdown, but only went 8 of 24 after halftime.

His overall day was marred by two fumbles he lost and a sack he took that resulted in a safety in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the outcome in Minnesota's favor.

George doesn't lack for confidence in his game or shy away from taking responsibility for some of the Illinois offensive struggles that have taken place the last two games.

But, if given the choice, Illinois would much rather have a healthy Lunt or even a healthy Chayce Crouch (out for the season with a shoulder injury he sustained at Rutgers on Oct. 15) right now. George will likely progress again today, but will it be enough to give Illinois its first win against Michigan State in Champaign since 1992?

Stay tuned.