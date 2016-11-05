LIVE! Michigan State

60 minutes until kickoff

Even with Jeff George likely to start again at quarterback for Illinois, the offense needs to find a way to hold up its end of the bargain.

Since losing 34-31 in overtime to Purdue on Oct. 8, the Illini have only managed a combined 49 points in their last three games.

A late touchdown at Michigan prevented a shutout for the second straight season (Illinois was manhandled 39-0 last year at Penn State).

The Illini's gameplan against Minnesota featured more in the run game than what Illinois was able to achieve at Michigan. Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for his first touchdown since Sept. 10 against North Carolina and Reggie Corbin showed some flashes again on his way to 83 yards on a career-high 14 carries.

Sitting from up high here in the press box, the issues though are far from fixed. At least from my perspective.

It's the same look, too, that offensive coordinator Garrick McGee gets now. McGee started the season on the sidelines, but moved up to the press box early on in Big Ten play.

"I think with this team, this is where I would rather be," McGee said. "Things change. What's best for this particular team is for me to be in the press box and make sure I can see the defense and make sure I can see what's going on and put us in the right play at the right time as consistent as I can."

McGee certainly doesn't have the game-changing quarterback this season like he did last year at Louisville. Lamar Jackson is at the top of nearly everyone Heisman's list in early November.

A steady run game isn't always there for Illinois, either, and the dynamic wideout is missing, along with some key contributions from the tight ends in the pass game, are all reasons why the Illinois offense has become so anemic.

Malik Turner (concussion) likely won't play today after the scary (and illegal) hit doled out by Minnesota defensive back Duke McGhee last Saturday.

Promising freshman Dominic Thieman is out for the season with a broken ankle.

And Mikey Dudek won't play again this season while he recovers from a second torn ACL.

So, what's that leave for Illinois among its receivers? Zach Grant, Justin Hardee and Dez Cain, who have combined for only 28 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The absence of Cain, who Lovie Smith said had a knee injury earlier this season, is a bit perplexing considering he had 53 catches for 492 yards as a true freshman last year. This season, the Florida native has three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, and no receptions since making a 7-yard catch against North Carolina on Sept. 10

"With Malik and Dom potentially not being out there, he's a guy that needs to come through for us," McGee said.

We'll see if that happens at all today.

90 minutes until kickoff

A sunny, yet cool morning so far in Champaign.

Should be a good weather day for football, though, with the temperature around kickoff expected to be in the high 50s. A bit of a breeze so far, but that's nothing new in east central Illinois.

All in all, the weather could be much worse.

Jeff George Jr. and Wes Lunt both came out on the Memorial Stadium turf around 9:15 a.m. and threw to each other. Both were wearing orange shorts and cleats, but George should once again get the start.

If Lunt does start, though, that's a good sign. We'll see how much rust he might have to shake off, too, if he does play.

Again, that's a big if.

One issue Illinois needs to correct when it comes to its quarterback play today is getting a simple snap from center Joe Spencer. George has lost two fumbles on center-quarterback exchanges in his first two starts, one at Michigan on Oct. 22 and the other on the first offensive play for the Illini last Saturday against Minnesota.

"Those were big fumbles that we had," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "The center-quarterback exchange has to be something that's automatic."

Spencer and George were just out on the turf working on the snaps, both under center and out of the shotgun, leading to the likelihood, again, that George will start for the third straight game.

Spencer took full responsibility when I asked him about those issues earlier this week, although if I would have asked the same question to George, he likely would have put the blame squarely on his shoulders.

Either way, it's an issue, one of many that has surfaced this season for Illinois, that needs to get corrected.

"Our play has to improve," Smith said. "We're making a lot of mistakes still, which can be the case when you play some young players more than you probably would want to."

Injuries, of course, are a big culprit for that, particularly at the quarterback position.

But consistent play is another reason why Smith has decided to play so many newcomers this season. He's stated before his whole goal is to start players based on their productivity, although I'm sure he has an eye to the future as well.

It's why you'll see freshmen Stanley Green and Pat Nelson start again at the two safety spots, along with freshmen Kenyon Jackson and Jamal Milan play significant snaps at both defensive tackle spots.

Linebacker Dele Harding, another freshman, played early against Minnesota, and he's another player Smith and his staff are playing early. We'll see if the experience this season benefits all the young players moving forward, but Illinois has done this before (Dawuane Smoot and Chunky Clements both played as true freshmen on the defensive line in 2013).

Be back in a bit.

Two hours until kickoff

Good morning college football fans.

Matt Daniels here for the duration of today with Illinois (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) hosting Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) in what is essentially a bowl-elimination game.

That's one way to look at it. Or it's just a game between two struggling programs who are both looking to end losing streaks. The Illini's current skid is at two games, while the Spartans have dropped their last six.

"We know the feeling," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Two teams desperately searching for a win."

It's Dad Day here in Champaign, so you'll see a lot of older men decked out in their son's orange jerseys today at Memorial Stadium. The dads walked into Memorial Stadium with the players this morning, arriving on the field around 8:45 a.m.

Included in that was Hardy Nickerson, who was wearing his son's jersey (younger Hardy is the Illini's middle linebacker and leading tackler this season with 75 tackles) before both departed into the Illinois locker room.

Before the season started in September, no one could have predicted that both of these teams would come into today's game with the records they are sporting. Illinois, perhaps, but given the way the schedule set up for Smith's program early, four wins wasn't out of the question at this juncture in the season.

Michigan State seemed well on its way towards contending with Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten East after starting out 2-0, including a win at Notre Dame.

But the bottom has fallen out for the Spartans and their fan base this season who, for the first time in quite a while, are more focused in on what will happen on the basketball court in early November than what transpires on the football field.

Illinois fans know that sentiment all too well, but they wake up this morning with the Illini having won their two exhibition games, with John Groce's team steamrolling Lewis 95-51 on Friday night here in Champaign.

Illinois comes in a touchdown underdog today, but that's not too surprising. Michigan State has more talent than what the Illini have and despite today's game being at Memorial Stadium, the Illini are still reeling, having not won an FBS game here this season.

If Illinois loses to Michigan State today and Iowa on Nov. 19 in the final home game of the season, it'll mark the first time since 2006 that Illinois did not defeat an FBS foe at Memorial Stadium. That year ended with a 2-10 record, which might well happen again this season.

No Illini are out on the field warming up yet, but I would anticipate Jeff George Jr. (his dad was sporting his son's No. 3 orange jersey a few minutes ago on the Memorial Stadium turf) getting the start again at quarterback today for Illinois.

Wes Lunt is still recovering from a back injury he sustained on Oct. 8 against Purdue and while he did practice this week, it still looks like George will get the majority, if not all, of the snaps today for the Illini.

George had his moments last Saturday during the Illini's 40-17 loss to Minnesota, but struggled after halftime. He finished 16 of 34 for 156 yards and one touchdown, but only went 8 of 24 after halftime.

His overall day was marred by two fumbles he lost and a sack he took that resulted in a safety in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the outcome in Minnesota's favor.

George doesn't lack for confidence in his game or shy away from taking responsibility for some of the Illinois offensive struggles that have taken place the last two games.

But, if given the choice, Illinois would much rather have a healthy Lunt or even a healthy Chayce Crouch (out for the season with a shoulder injury he sustained at Rutgers on Oct. 15) right now. George will likely progress again today, but will it be enough to give Illinois its first win against Michigan State in Champaign since 1992?

Stay tuned.