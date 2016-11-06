The day after: Michigan State and Wisconsin

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Michigan State » more Lovie Smith reacts after the Illinois stopped Michigan State late in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.

The day after a win against Michigan State, BOB ASMUSSEN glances back before taking a look ahead to Wisconsin:

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

Illinois leads 31-27 in the final minutes. The Illini have just gone ahead on Jeff George Jr.’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Sam Mays. Michigan State needs a touchdown for the win. It gets a break when Dalton Williams returns Chase McLaughlin’s kickoff 28 yards to its 39.

THE PLAY

Starting quarterback Tyler O’Connor is out of the game because of an injury and has been replaced by Damion Terry. The junior quickly moves the team to the Illinois 23. An incomplete pass and two short throws move the Spartans to the Illini 15. It is fourth down with 19 seconds left.

THE RESULT

Needing 2 yards to keep the drive alive, Terry never has a chance. He is swarmed by end Carroll Phillips and linebacker Hardy Nickerson for a 1-yard loss.

THE OUTCOME

A quick knee by George and the Illini are celebrating the first Big Ten home win of the Lovie Smith era. Michigan State extends its unexpected losing streak to seven games and is basically eliminated from the postseason. The Illini remain in contention.

UI’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray State

Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. North Carolina

Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. W. Michigan

Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue

Oct. 15 W, 24-7 at Rutgers

Oct. 22 L, 41-8 at Michigan

Oct. 29 L, 40-17 vs. Minnesota

Nov, 5 W, 31-27 vs, Michigan State



PREVIEW

LAST GAME

The Badgers gained control of their Big Ten West destiny with a 21-7 win against Northwestern in Evanston. Now 4-2 in the conference, the Badgers own the tiebreaker against Nebraska, which they beat in Madison. Wisconsin got 106 yards and a touchdown from Corey Clement and held Northwestern’s Justin Jackson to 46 yards. Most of Northwestern’s offense came from quarterback Clayton Thorson, who threw for 277 yards.

WHO TO WATCH

That would be Clement, who has put past injuries behind him and leads the team with 805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Badgers will try to push him over 1,000 against the Illini.

WHERE TO WATCH

The Illini break from their BTN/ESPNews cycle and move to ESPN2. The good news is you won’t have to get up early. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

REASON TO WATCH

This is the last chance for the Illini to shock the world in Smith’s first season. A win against the Badgers, who are playing well, would certainly qualify.

WISCONSIN’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W, 16-14 vs. LSU

Sept. 10 W, 54-10, vs. Akron

Sept. 17 W 23-17, vs. Georgia State

Sept. 24 W, 30-6 at Michigan State

Oct. 1 L, 14-7 at Michigan

Oct. 8 L, 30-23 (OT) vs. Ohio State

Oct. 15 W, 17-9 at Iowa

Oct. 22 L, 28-17 at Maryland

Oct. 29 W, 23-17 (OT) vs. Nebraska

Nov. 5 W, 21-7 at Northwestern

BY THE NUMBERS

— There are 10 Illinois natives on the Wisconsin roster. Lake Villa’s T.J. Edwards is second on the team in tackles, and former News-Gazette All-Stater Garret Dooley is seventh. He is from the same high school as Wes Lunt (Rochester).

— The Badgers jumped a spot in the Top 25 this week to No. 7. With a little help, Wisconsin can earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. Not bad for a team that lost two games early in the conference season.