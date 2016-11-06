Motivated Mays steps up in victory

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Michigan State » more Lovie Smith reacts after the Illinois stopped Michigan State late in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016. Other Related Content The day after: Michigan State and Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Going into Saturday, Illinois receiver Sam Mays had just five catches all season. He almost doubled that total in one game against Michigan State.

Four grabs. None more important than the last. With 1:35 left and Illinois trailing by three, Mays caught Jeff George Jr.’s pass for the winning touchdown. Magic.

“I was like, ‘Oh, man, I need to make this play,’ and I made the play,” Mays said. “I was happy to do that for the team.”

His teammates let Mays know how they felt, mobbing him on the sideline after the 16-yard catch.

“The guys know how much potential and ability that I have, and they were just happy I got to have that moment,” Mays said. “I prepare myself to be in that situation every day.”

Mays was needed Saturday because of the endless injuries to the Illinois receivers. Mikey Dudek was lost for the season with a knee injury. M.J. McGriff and Dominic Thieman are also out for the year with bad wheels. And leading receiver Malik Turner missed the game after taking a nasty hit to the head against Minnesota.

Mays had been coming on in practice.

“We’ve asked him to play a different role,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “He’s been ready throughout. It was time for him to step up to the plate.”

The Missouri City, Texas, product had seven catches in 2015. He is working with a new offensive coordinator in a different system.

On Saturday, he was an important part of the plan.

“I was glad I can contribute to the team,” Mays said. “Coming in the last game, after Malik and Dom got hurt, I knew I needed to step my game up. It started in practice. I had a really good week of practice, and it showed in the game.”

Not playing served as motivation.

“You continue to work your craft for moments like this,” Mays said.

After Illinois lost five of its first six conference games, Mays said the team needed the win.

“Our theme was one more,” Mays said. “Dig in deep and we need one more play, then it turns into another play, then it turns into a win.”

He would like more. At least three, which will get the Illini a bowl bid.

“We need to win out these last four games, and this was a great start,” Mays said.

Mays can’t wait for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin.

“Every week, you prepare the same,” Mays said. “Yes, you are going to have some teams that are nationally ranked like Wisconsin. But everybody puts their pants on the same. You’ve got to go compete and do the best you can.”

Mays looks back and sees earlier missed opportunities,

“We should have closed out Nebraska,” Mays said. “We were in the games against most of the ranked teams that we played. It comes down to finishing games, and we did that (Saturday).”

George and Mays are starting to find a connection. In his third start, George won for the first time.

Mays sees a change in the quarterback.

“It’s more of just getting comfortable with the offense and being able to be you in the offense,” Mays said. “Reading the defenses, the blitzes and stuff like that, I feel like he did that really well.”

The two had a prophetic moment before the game.

“I told him, ‘Hey, I got you,’ ” Mays said. “He was like, ‘I got you.’ We trust each other.

“Me and Jeff have always been clicking. We always have had chemistry.”

Besides help from George, Turner gave Mays pointers in practices leading up to the game.

“He definitely played a major part into the way I played (Saturday),” Mays said.

Mays was thrilled to share his winning catch with his father, Joe, who came to the Dad’s Day game.

“It was a thing we do every year,” Mays said.