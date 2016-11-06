Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 6, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Nov. 6 Asmussen Top 25
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Nov. 6 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 11/06/2016 - 12:08pm | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel, Here is this week's ballot:

 

TEAM   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Michigan   2
3. Clemson   3
4. Washington   4
5. Louisville    5
6. Ohio State  6
7. Wisconsin   7
8. Oklahoma   11
9. Auburn   16
10. Oklahoma  State   13
11. Western Michigan   14
12. West Virginia   15
13. Penn State   22
14. Nebraska   8
15. Texas A&M   9
16. Colorado   17
17. Florida   10
18. North Carolina   18
19. Virginia Tech   19
20. Washington State   24
21. Florida State   --
22. Houston  21
23. Utah   23
24. Boise State  25
25. LSU  20
 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments