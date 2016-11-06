Nov. 6 Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel, Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Michigan 2
3. Clemson 3
4. Washington 4
5. Louisville 5
6. Ohio State 6
7. Wisconsin 7
8. Oklahoma 11
9. Auburn 16
10. Oklahoma State 13
11. Western Michigan 14
12. West Virginia 15
13. Penn State 22
14. Nebraska 8
15. Texas A&M 9
16. Colorado 17
17. Florida 10
18. North Carolina 18
19. Virginia Tech 19
20. Washington State 24
21. Florida State --
22. Houston 21
23. Utah 23
24. Boise State 25
25. LSU 20
