Nov. 6 Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel, Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Michigan 2

3. Clemson 3

4. Washington 4

5. Louisville 5

6. Ohio State 6

7. Wisconsin 7

8. Oklahoma 11

9. Auburn 16

10. Oklahoma State 13

11. Western Michigan 14

12. West Virginia 15

13. Penn State 22

14. Nebraska 8

15. Texas A&M 9

16. Colorado 17

17. Florida 10

18. North Carolina 18

19. Virginia Tech 19

20. Washington State 24

21. Florida State --

22. Houston 21

23. Utah 23

24. Boise State 25

25. LSU 20

