Bowl a stretch, but possible for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Talk of Illinois making a bowl game this season seemed preposterous on Saturday morning.

By Saturday night, however, after the football squad beat Michigan State 31-27, such speculation didn’t seem so silly.

While the Illini (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) can only guarantee themselves a game either in December or January by winning their final three regular-season games — no easy task considering No. 7 Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) is up next at 2:30 p.m. Saturday — a 2-1 finish might do the trick.

Seriously.

A year after three 5-7 teams played in bowl games, although Illinois was not one of them despite finishing last season with that record, the possibility remains of more sub-.500 teams cracking the postseason.

Going into this week, 48 teams are bowl-eligible, having reached the necessary six-win plateau needed to fill one of the 80 slots. Conversely, 19 teams are already eliminated from bowl contention. Illinois doesn’t fit into either category. Yet.

“These are the last three games of my senior season,” Illinois middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson said. “I’m just trying to will our team to a bowl game. That’s our goal. We want to get into postseason play.”

Losing two games won’t make that happen. No 4-8 team will go to a bowl game this season. But winning two games to reach 5-7 might be enough for Illinois to play in its fourth bowl game this decade. Only if there are not enough six-win teams for bowl games, though.

If that situation transpires, the five-win teams with the top Academic Progress Rate score will fill any available slots. Illinois has an APR of 982 based on the most recent year of data, which stems from the 2014-15 school year.

That score by Illinois is one of the top 18 in the country among FBS teams, and 10 of those teams are already bowl eligible. That leaves seven teams ahead of Illinois who have not clinched a bowl spot yet.

Of course, if any of those teams — Duke (995 APR, 3-6 record), Northwestern (992, 4-5), Vanderbilt (990, 4-5), Army (989, 5-4), Georgia Tech (987, 5-4), North Texas (984, 4-5) and Central Florida (983, 5-4) — reach the necessary six wins, Illinois will move up that list. On the flip side, if at least 80 teams reach at least six wins and Illinois finishes 5-7, then the APR point is null and void.

So, in a nutshell, the easiest way for Illinois to possibly play in the Foster Farms Bowl, the Pinstripe Bowl, the Music City Bowl or any other postseason game is to beat Wisconsin, Iowa (5-4) and Northwestern.

“We’ve got to win out,” Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “That’s our mentality. There’s nothing else to lose. We expect nothing but just putting it all out there on the field.

“I feel like we’re finally seeing the team we can be. It’s definitely a good feeling. We feel like we’ve got some momentum going.”

Lovie Smith hasn’t coached in a bowl game since the 1996 Citrus Bowl when he was a defensive backs coach at Ohio State.

If the first-year Illinois coach is able to somehow guide his program into a bowl game this season, he would become the first Illinois coach to end his debut season at a bowl game since Lou Tepper’s 1992 team lost to Hawaii 27-17 at the 1992 Holiday Bowl.

Smith wasn’t ready to think that far ahead yet on Monday. Rather, he was still soaking in Saturday’s win against the Spartans while looking ahead to this week’s challenge against the Badgers.

“Of course, everybody has a little bit better feeling (after a win),” Smith said. “People are smiling more. When you accomplish something that you work so hard for, there is a sense of relief a little bit. We haven’t celebrated at home in a long time. It was great to see that happen on a special Dad’s Day weekend. But our guys know, just like with some of the losses, you move on.”