Fourth and long: Watson receives league honor

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:

1. Smith didn’t come right out and name Jeff George Jr. the starting quarterback on Monday. All indications, though, point to the redshirt freshman getting his fourth consecutive start Saturday at No. 7 Wisconsin.

Wes Lunt is still nursing a back injury he suffered against Purdue a month ago, and Chayce Crouch is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery two weeks ago.

George didn’t turn the ball over in the Illini’s 31-27 win against Michigan State, and while his accuracy was a bit off — completing 13 of 29 passes for 140 yards — he did throw two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to Sam Mays.

“Each week, you see something you didn’t see the week before,” Smith said. “We’re seeing Jeff mature in front of us. Our offense needed to answer a few drives at the end, and we did.

“He’ll be the first guy to tell you, he’d like to have a couple throws again, but that’s a part of it also. We have seen daily improvement from him and improvement from game to game. If Jeff’s in there this week, we want to see a better Jeff than we saw this past week.”

George said his dad, former Illini quarterback Jeff George, was probably more excited than his son was after Saturday’s victory.

“He’s full of energy and high-energy all the time,” the younger George said. “It was really cool and a really special thing to pull out the win on Dad’s Day.”



2. Linebacker Tre Watson earned an accolade no Illini defensive player had achieved in the last five years.

Coming off a career-high 16 tackles that included 11/2 for loss, as well as a pass breakup against Michigan State, the redshirt sophomore garnered Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolades on Monday. Watson became the first Illini to achieve this distinction since Tavon Wilson, currently with the Detroit Lions, pulled off the feat during the 2011 season.

“It’s a great honor,” Watson said. “It’s something that, ever since you’re a little kid, you see guys up there getting honored for different things. Week in and week out, you see guys have huge performances. It’s great for me to know that my performance helped us win the game, especially the way we did.”



3. Wisconsin owns six straight wins against Illinois and 10 victories in the last 11 meetings between the two schools. The lone triumph by Illinois in that span happened during 2007, when the Illini beat the Badgers 31-26 in Champaign, a key springboard in what turned into a Rose Bowl appearance that season for the Illini.

“What you see is a traditional Big Ten powerhouse,” Smith said. “We know we’re going to have to be at the top of our game.”

The current crop of Illinois seniors has never beaten the Badgers, who feature the Big Ten’s best rush defense and one of the top running backs in the conference in Corey Clement (805 rushing yards, 7 TDs).

“They’re back to their old ways,” defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “Our focus this week is really trying to stop (the run) and put us in a position where we can actually excel.”

Making sure Clement doesn’t burn Illinois like he did in 2014, when he and Melvin Gordon combined for 339 rushing yards during the Illini’s last trip to Madison — a 38-28 loss — is key if Illinois hopes to pull off the upset Saturday.

“Gap responsibility is the biggest thing,” Smoot said. “That’s all the running game is, is gap integrity and focusing on doing your job. We’re finally getting used to the scheme. Last week, we took a real big step and started to work together. You can see it on film. We’ve been progressively getting better each week.”



4. Smith didn’t reveal any significant injuries the Illini sustained against Michigan State.

“A few injuries from the game,” he said. “Nothing major to report. Hope for some of the guys that are nursing injuries to get a little bit closer to playing this week.” ... Linebacker Hardy Nickerson, the team’s leading tackler with 86 stops, said he plans to vote in Tuesday’s election, but said he was still waiting on his absentee ballot from California. The Hillary Clinton supporter said he plans to keep up with today’s election as best he can. “I’ll be tuned in,” he said. “Every time you have a new president, you want to make sure that you’re in on it and you know what’s going on because it affects everyone in this country.” ... Carroll Phillips leads Illinois with seven sacks going into Camp Randall Stadium, the same venue where he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending neck injury in 2014. He needs one more to tie Smoot’s eight sacks from a year ago and at least 11/2 more to register the most sacks since Whitney Mercilus tied the single-season record with 16 in 2011. “He’s a beast,” Smoot said of Phillips. “I feel like he’s really taken advantage of his opportunities this year and just has had a breakout season.”