Friday night football coming to Memorial Stadium

The Big Ten made waves last week with the decision to have conference games on Friday night.

And one is coming to Champaign next season.

Illinois will host Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29 at Memorial Stadium in the Big Ten opener for the Illini during the 2017 season, the Big Ten announced on Tuesday afternoon.

A kickoff time is not yet known.

The Illinois-Nebraska game is one of six games involving Big Ten teams set for Friday night kickoffs next season, with ESPN or Fox televising the games.

the other games are Washington at Rutgers (Sept. 1), Utah State at Wisconsin (Sept. 1), Ohio at Purdue (Sept. 8), Northwestern at Maryland (Oct. 13) and Michigan State at Northwestern (Oct. 27).

Illinois hosted North Carolina in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff earlier this season, the only night home game slated for Memorial Stadium this season.

The Illini's 2015 season opener was slated for a Friday night kickoff against Kent State, but inclement weather forced that game to be delayed a day until it was played on the following Saturday afternoon.

The last Big Ten home night game Illinois has hosted happened during the 2013 season when Wisconsin beat Illinois 56-32 in a Saturday night game that kicked off at 7 p.m.