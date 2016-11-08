Soldier Field games with Northwestern canceled

The Illinois-Northwestern football game in 2015 at Soldier Field fell flat, drawing an announced crowd of 33,514 two days after Thanksgiving to a venue that holds 61,500.

Turns out what was going to become three games between the two Big Ten schools in Chicago will only result in one forgettable game that the Illinois lost 24-14 in the final regular season game last year.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced on Tuesday afternoon the discontinuation of the game against the Wildcats at Soldier Field, meaning the 2017 and 2019 games against Northwestern, initially scheduled for Chicago, will now take place at Memorial Stadium in Champaign instead.

The Illini announced, however, that they will play at least one future game at Soldier Field with Illinois and South Florida meeting there on Sept. 15, 2018. That game was originally scheduled to take place in Champaign.

"We feel strongly that we should play our traditional rivalry games in Champaign, but at the same time we are committed to a strong presence in Chicago," Whitman said in a statement. "Our intent is to play a major nonconference opponent at Soldier Field once every four years."

Illinois last played a nonconference game at Soldier Field in 2013 when Illinois lost 34-24 to Washington.

"Our team and fans enjoyed the game against Washington in 2013," Whitman said in a statement. "It is important to maintain exposure in Chicago, and this also allows our fans and student-athletes an opportunity to experience Soldier Field."

Illinois coach Lovie Smith coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons from 2004 to 2012, but with the cancellation of the Illinois-Northwestern series, he won't get the chance to coach at his old home venue until 2018.

"With our strong ties to Chicago, playing Illinois football in historic Soldier Field will be a highlight for our players," Smith said in a statement. "Hosting a game in Chicago is great for recruiting, while also giving the largest base of Illinois graduates access to Fighting Illini football."