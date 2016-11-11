Final word: Illini's Lunt unsure of return date

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 11-11-16 » more Steve Kelly hosts the Friday edition of Sports Talk. He talks with Brad Sturdy, Scott Richey and Martin O'Donnell.

MADISON, Wis. — Wes Lunt doesn’t know if he is playing Saturday against Wisconsin. That decision is up to the coaches. But the Illinois quarterback said his injured back is improving.

“Getting better every day, living in the training room,” the fifth-year senior said. “I’m trying to get back out there.”

Lunt hasn’t played since he was hurt against Purdue in the fifth week of the season.

“God has a plan,” Lunt said. “That’s the way I’m looking at it. I have my family. All of my friends have given me a lot of support through it all, kept me sane, kept me humble.”

Lunt has helped Jeff George Jr., who replaced him in the lineup.

“If I was in Jeff’s shoes, what would I want from the upperclassmen?” Lunt said. “As a freshman, it’s hard, and you need all the help you can get. I’m just trying to help Jeff out.”

Lunt can’t wait to play again.

“I’m excited,” Lunt said. “I’ve got to be patient. I’ve been preparing every week like I’m playing.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith knows all about the Wisconsin program. He used to be part of it.

Early in his coaching career, Smith followed coach Don Morton from Tulsa (Smith’s alma mater) to Wisconsin in 1987.

“It was a long time ago,” Smith said. “We were young. We had two sons then. Our youngest son wasn’t even born. A lot has changed since then. We enjoyed our time there. Everything about it was good.

“That was my first taste of Big Ten football.”

The Badgers played at Illinois that season, losing 16-14 to Mike White’s team.

“It was a tight game, and they won it in the second half,” Smith said.

Smith stayed one season with the Badgers as linebackers coach before moving to Arizona State in 1988.

Morton, who is out of coaching, had a short stay in Madison. His teams went 6-27, and he was fired in 1989.

It wasn’t all bad for the Badgers, who hired Barry Alvarez to replace Morton. The current athletic director is the winningest coach in school history.

The Illini left Savoy at midafternoon Friday and arrived in Madison in the early evening. Flights to Wisconsin are among the shortest in the Big Ten for Illinois.

The Illini spent Friday night at the Madison Marriott West in suburban Middleton.

The drive from the hotel to Camp Randall Stadium Saturday is 7.4 miles, which would take 15 minutes in normal traffic. But the roads get clogged early on game days.

There are 10 Illinois high school products on the Wisconsin roster. Linebacker T.J. Edwards is glad he made the move north.

The Lake Villa Lakes alum is second on the team with 56 tackles. He likely will move into first Saturday, replacing injured Jack Cichy. Edwards led Wisconsin in tackles in 2015, too. He missed time early this season because of a broken foot.

“I’m back, feeling great now,” Edwards said. “We just keep building on that chemistry that we have.”

Edwards was recruited by Illinois and is happy to welcome his home-state school.

“I’m going to have a lot of family come to the game this week,” Edwards said.

Edwards has a friend playing for Illinois: tight end Caleb Reams.

“We’re close,” Edwards said. “He texts me basically every week saying, ‘Good luck.’ ”

During recruiting, Edwards committed to Western Michigan but changed his mind when the Badgers offered.

“I always valued Wisconsin’s history, and the academics are so strong,” Edwards said.

Tied for first in the Big Ten West, the Badgers are enjoying themselves.

“I think we just have guys who love to bring energy every day,” Edwards said. “You’ve got to make sure to keep things fresh and light. That helps a lot.”

Another Illinois native, Waubonsie Valley product Troy Fumagalli, is a big part of the Wisconsin offense. The tight end is tied for the team lead with 31 catches.

Playing against Illinois is no big deal to Fumagalli.

“I live almost closer to Northwestern,” he said. “It’s just another game on our schedule.”

Illinois recruited Fumagalli and wanted him to play defensive end.

After a 1-2 start in the Big Ten, the Badgers have won three in a row going into Saturday’s game against Illinois. If Wisconsin wins out, it will play for the Big Ten title.

The early losses to Michigan and Ohio State, both decided by a touchdown, didn’t get the Badgers down.

“We left some things out there,” Fumagalli said. “We knew we could play with those teams, and we knew what we had to do. That was kind of encouraging. We looked at it as an opportunity to come back and play with some of those teams in the future.”

The Badgers are at No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but you won’t hear a word about it from the players.

“We just try to stay focused on one day at a time,” Fumagalli said. “That’s really all that we can control. If we start looking ahead, we forget what’s in front of us, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Wisconsin has used two quarterbacks this season: Alex Hornibrook and Bart Houston.

“It creates a competitive atmosphere,” Fumagalli said. “We’re really comfortable with both of them, whoever they put in there.”

Wisconsin’s offense is led by tailback Corey Clement.

“Corey stepped up as a leader,” Fumagalli said. “He’s a guy we want the ball in his hands in any big situation. He’s proved himself.”

The Badgers follow the same Friday routine each week at home, meeting and practicing before moving to the team headquarters: the InnTowner Madison.

“I think it’s really important the night before a game for the kids to have an opportunity to relax,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “Nothing cutting edge. We have our time for football, and we have our time together as a team.”