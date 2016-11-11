Tate: Illinois, Wisconsin on different paths since tie

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 11-11-16 » more Steve Kelly hosts the Friday edition of Sports Talk. He talks with Brad Sturdy, Scott Richey and Martin O'Donnell.

In the world of college football, tradition usually limits the ability of stragglers to catch up to perennial leaders.

In a dramatic two-decade surge, Wisconsin has defied that old “rule.”

The Badgers’ surge follows a century of mediocrity. For 30 seasons after their stunning Rose Bowl run in 1962, they lost nearly twice as many conference games as they won (85 wins, 156 losses, 6 ties). From 1963 through 1992, Illinois went 18-5, with one tie, against the Badgers.

We now hark back to a point from which two Big Ten programs — opponents at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Camp Randall Stadium — took different forks in the road. It was the last non-decision in college football, a 3-3 tie in 1995.

With UI athletic director Ron Guenther engaged in perhaps futile negotiations with ESPN, ABC-TV and bowl representatives, he needed a last-game victory to lift Illinois to a 6-5 record.

But Robert Holcombe, the UI’s only 4,000-yard rusher, fumbled early into the end zone, and Illinois never again dented Wisconsin’s 30-yard line ... except for Holcombe’s late dash to the 20, nullified by a Jason Dulick holding penalty.

An Illini defense featuring Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy did its part, but Bret Scheuplein’s long field-goal attempt fell short at the end.



The struggle is real

You might call this a turning point for both programs.

Lou Tepper, who followed the encouraging tours of Mike White and John Mackovic, would be fired a year later after a 2-9 season in 1996. It’s been a struggle reaching bowl level ever since, the UI qualifying for six postseason games in 21 years.

The Badgers, who shocked college circles with a 1993 run to the Rose Bowl (where they won), were still an unknown quantity as the 3-3 tie left them at 4-5-2 in 1995.

But today, as we look back, one dominant force has altered and uplifted the Badgers’ culture: Barry Alvarez.

It took him a while — Wisconsin went 1-10 his first year — but dating to 1993, this will be the Badgers’ 22nd bowl trip.

Meanwhile, since 1995, Illinois has struggled mightily against teams in the Big Ten West, going 3-13 vs. Wisconsin, 5-12 vs. Minnesota, 4-10 vs. Iowa, 5-11 vs. Purdue, 8-13 vs. Northwestern and 1-3 vs. Nebraska, not to mention Eastern deficits of 3-12 vs. Michigan, 3-13 vs. Michigan State and 3-16 vs. Ohio State. Of the traditional Big Ten members, Illinois leads only Indiana, 11-8, since 1995.



Pattern of success

Wisconsin has done it the old-fashioned way, combining stern defense with massive blockers clearing holes for an extraordinary run of ball carriers ... current 805-yard rusher Corey Clement following hard-driving footsteps from Ron Dayne through Melvin Gordon.

Alvarez not only won games but, most important, left a strong legacy of hard-nosed football for his coaching successors. On two occasions, he left his job as athletic director to coach bowl games when Bret Bielema and Gary Andersen departed. Whereas Illinois displays a statue of the late Red Grange, the Badgers have a statue of Alvarez while he still is running the athletic department.

Paul Chryst demonstrates full Alvarez characteristics, winning 17 of his first 22 games. His team led the nation in fewest points allowed (13.7) last season and is giving up 13.8 this season.

No team in the country deserves more accolades. Wisconsin tackled a schedule that began with LSU and includes the two strongest members of the Big Ten East, Michigan and Ohio State.



Heading different directions

If you’re a dreamer — and 250,000 folks in the capital city of Madison dare to dream — the 7-2 Badgers are No. 7 on the four-team playoff list and still in the running for the national championship.

OK, it’s a long shot, but we’ve seen some extraordinary long shots come through in recent days, haven’t we?

Having lost to Michigan 14-7 and to Ohio State 30-23 in overtime, the Badgers need only defeat Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota to reach their fourth Big Ten championship game in six years (they won the first two). Then, even as twice-beaten Penn State retains an outside chance in the East, the Badgers probably would face the OSU-Michigan survivor for the Big Ten championship. And the winner in Indianapolis likely would advance to the final four.

As November temperatures steadily drop, Wisconsin fields a team for the conditions. It’s run and stop the run. And those represent the two problems that Illinois must overcome. As noted, upsets happen, but Wisconsin clearly is headed in one direction, and Illinois has been headed in the other.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.