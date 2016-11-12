Football grades at Wisconsin: Failure in blowout

Other Related Content Upon further review ... Lunt offers ray of hope

Bob Asmussen offers his grades for Illinois and Wisconsin following a football rout in Madison:

Player of the game: Wisconsin’s Corey Clement

The senior superstar didn’t get to play against the Illini last season because of a groin injury. He made up for it Saturday, running for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a pass for another 24 yards. He is not Ron Dayne, but he isn’t far behind. If Wisconsin hopes to realize its postseason goals, it will be with a huge boost from Clement.

Offense: Illinois F, Wisconsin A

Illinois never will pull an upset when it has four interceptions. Or has the opponent dominate the clock. The Illini had no answers for one of the best defenses in the country. Wisconsin’s ground game is more than just Clement. Dare Ogunbowale ran for 103 yards and Bradrick Shaw gained 80.

Defense: Illinois D-, Wisconsin A

Nothing more humbling than having a team line up in front of you, run play after play and continue to pile up yards in chunks. The Illinois defenders were prepared for the Wisconsin offense and still couldn’t stop it. The Badgers cut into Illinois’ confidence with the early interceptions and didn’t let up after Wes Lunt entered the game.

Special teams: Illinois C Wisconsin B

A fine job by Ryan Frain, who outyarded his Wisconsin counterpart. Chase McLaughlin was good on his first field goal, the only points of the game. But he badly missed his second attempt. The Badgers didn’t need the points, but kicker Andrew Endicott nailed two field goals.

Coaching: Illinois F, Wisconsin A

Can’t blame the Illini for sending Jeff George Jr. back out as the starter. He won his most recent game and was definitely the hot hand. But against the Wisconsin defense, he needs more to work with. The calls in the first quarter put him in a difficult situation. The Badgers have found a formula that works for them, and they are sticking with it. Nothing fancy. But the wins continue to pile up. The school’s rise shows it can happen elsewhere. Like Champaign-Urbana.

Overall: Illinois F, Wisconsin A

Few gave Illinois a chance to win. But the expectation was to at least be competitive. This was not. Look back at the 2015 game and you will see the Illini gave a much better effort. We can’t get in the minds of the players to know if they have given up. You wouldn’t think so. But in a game they needed to win to stay alive for the postseason, they had one of the worst performances in the long history of the series.