Illini legends, lists and lore: Basketball's biggest rebounds
Yes, Illini men’s basketball fans, last season’s team didn’t measure up to your expectations. It’s true that an overall record of 15-19 and a Big Ten mark of 5-13 was understandably disappointing. But what would you expect to result from a brutal string of injuries that caused Tracy Abrams and six other Illini players to miss a total of 101 games? Wait until next year, sighed the fandom.
Well, next year is here. Twelve letter winners return in 2016-17, including about three-fourths of last season’s minutes, points and rebounds. How that experience equates into actual success, of course, remains to be seen, but improvement seems nearly certain.
Here are the biggest positive advancements from an Illini losing season to a winning season in men’s basketball history:
YEARS RECORD DIFFERENTIAL
1906-07 +23 (1-10 to 20-6)
2007-08 +17 (16-19 to 24-10)
1998-99 +16 (14-18 to 22-10)
1967-68 +16 (11-13 to 19-5)
1961-62 +13 (9-15 to 15-8)
1974-75 +11 (8-18 to 14-13)
1927-28 +10 (5-12 to 10-7)
1978-79 +9 (13-14 to 19-11)
1991-92 +8 (13-15 to 19-13)
1918-19 +7 (6-8 to 9-4)
1970-71 +5 (11-12 to 14-10)
NOTE: Years mark start dates of two consecutive seasons
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Cyril Pinder, football/track and field (70)
Monday: Robert “Chip” Castelo, golf (63)
Tuesday: Mark Tagart, football (54)
Wednesday: Muhammad Abdullah, football (37)
Thursday: Andy Kaufmann, basketball (47)
Friday: Brian Barnhart, announcer (52)
Saturday: Isiah “Juice” Williams, football (29)
