LIVE! Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at No. 7 Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2), 2:30 p.m.

Dawuane Smoot first started hearing all the talk back in April.

Shortly after Lovie Smith arrived to take control of the Illini, the senior defensive end soon found his name getting mentioned as a possible first-round NFL draft pick.

"I've gotten a lot more attention than I thought I was going to get this last season," Smoot said, "but I feel like I've put together a season for me to go to the next level."

Smoot comes into today's game with 43 tackles, including three sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.

The sack numbers aren't where the Ohio native would like them to be ideally considering he had eight last season, but the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Smoot is still putting together a quality season.

One that Smith feels will end up with Smoot playing on Sundays starting next fall.

"He works as hard as anybody on the team," Smth said. "He's got everything you're looking for. He normally deals with a couple people each game. He's just a hard guy to block. He's an impactful player, and he's going to play in the league for a lot of years."

Smoot will need to have a big-time game today against Wisconsin. The Illinois defense was on the field for more than 41 minutes last Saturday against Michigan State, and Smoot knows he'll need to stay true when it comes to his run responsibilites, along with taking down quarterback Alex Hornibrook, or his backup, Bart Houston.

Of course, Smoot says he isn't worried about his personal stats this season. Playing consistently, like he has done for much of the season, will only help improve his draft stock before next spring. And possibly help Illinois sneak into a bowl game almost no one thought was a possibility before last Saturday.

"It's not just about sacks," Smoot said. "It's not just abotu how many (tackles for loss) you get. It's about you being consistent on every play. I try to stay focused with that and all that stats will come."

Welcome back to another LIVE! report from Illinois football today.

Matt Daniels here with you throughout the afternoon and into the evening, well after the sun goes down, as the Illini will try for their first win at Camp Randall since 2002.

Lovie Smith's program is in Wisconsin, awaiting a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the seventh-ranked Badgers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) on a sun-kissed, yet cool afternoon from the Wisconsin state capital.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, who is familiar with Wisconsin after spending time as the athletic director at Wisconsin-La Crosse, was on the field around 12:15 p.m. throwing a football around with the Illinois student managers.

The Illini (3-6, 2-4) will try to play the role of spoiler, while keeping their slim bowl hopes still intact, as Wisconsin has high hopes to play in the Big Ten title game three weeks from now if the Badgers can close out their schedule with wins against Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota.

Illinois comes into today on a bit of a high considering its 31-27 win against Michigan State last Saturday, the first triumph by Illinois in Champaign against the Spartans since 1992.

Of course, Michigan State isn't anywhere close to what it's been like recently under Mark Dantonio, but still, it was a necessary win for Illinois and one that ended a two-game losing streak.

"I thought our team played extremely hard throughout," Smith said. "I though they were really physical. It was probably the most physical football game we played all year."

Expect another slobber-knocker (football term) today in Madison.

Wisconsin has one of the stingiest defenses in all of the country, let alone the Big Ten, and the Badgers will try to get after Illinois' suspect run defense, while sytming the Illinois defense with the run and play-action passes.

"They've matched up well against top teams in the country," Smith said. "Them being a Top 10 team in the country, we realize who we're playing, but what an opportunity for our young football team to have a chance to play a great team like that."

Either way, Illinois will need to play its best game of the season if it wants to pull off the upset.

"You get to a point where you keep pounding the rock, eventually you'll see it crack," Smith said, citing a metaphor several Illinois players have brought up throughout the course of the season. "You just stay the course, and eventually, you'll get over the hump. Now it's about putting a good game together back-to-back."

In the world of college football, tradition usually limits the ability of stragglers to catch up to perennial leaders.

In a dramatic two-decade surge, Wisconsin has defied that old “rule.”



The Badgers’ surge follows a century of mediocrity. For 30 seasons after their stunning Rose Bowl run in 1962, they lost nearly twice as many conference games as they won (85 wins, 156 losses, 6 ties).



From 1963 through 1992, Illinois went 18-5, with one tie, against the Badgers.



We now hark back to a point from which two Big Ten programs — opponents at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Camp Randall Stadium — took different forks in the road. It was the last non-decision in college football, a 3-3 tie in 1995.



With UI athletic director Ron Guenther engaged in perhaps futile negotiations with ESPN, ABC-TV and bowl representatives, he needed a last-game victory to lift Illinois to a 6-5 record.



But Robert Holcombe, the UI’s only 4,000-yard rusher, fumbled early into the end zone, and Illinois never again dented Wisconsin’s 30-yard line ... except for Holcombe’s late dash to the 20, nullified by a Jason Dulick holding penalty.



An Illini defense featuring Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy did its part, but Bret Scheuplein’s long field-goal attempt fell short at the end.



MADISON, Wis. — Wes Lunt doesn’t know if he is playing Saturday against Wisconsin. That decision is up to the coaches. But the Illinois quarterback said his injured back is improving.



“Getting better every day, living in the training room,” the fifth-year senior said. “I’m trying to get back out there.”



Lunt hasn’t played since he was hurt against Purdue in the fifth week of the season.



“God has a plan,” Lunt said. “That’s the way I’m looking at it. I have my family. All of my friends have given me a lot of support through it all, kept me sane, kept me humble.”



Lunt has helped Jeff George Jr., who replaced him in the lineup.



“If I was in Jeff’s shoes, what would I want from the upperclassmen?” Lunt said. “As a freshman, it’s hard, and you need all the help you can get. I’m just trying to help Jeff out.”



Lunt can’t wait to play again.



“I’m excited,” Lunt said. “I’ve got to be patient. I’ve been preparing every week like I’m playing.”



