Tate: Smith's crew has big issue on offensive front

Audio: PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 11-12-16 » more Steve Kelly along with Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell set the matchup from Camp Randall as the Fighting Illini travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

Ardent Illini fans like to cast about the recruiting forums for hints about next year’s quarterback.

The UI’s prospective next passer intrigues them. And they foresee an upgraded Illini receiving corps when Mikey Dudek returns.

My mind isn’t wired that way. Some years ago, I began to secretly frown on every incoming prospect who wasn’t an oversized lineman. If you happened to read any references here to quarterbacks or receivers or running backs, that was simply out of duty to my job.

I pretended to care but, frankly, if the newcomer wasn’t 6-foot-5 and capable of topping 300 pounds, my reaction was: “It doesn’t matter.”

You see, those guys with the ball can’t do their job if the warriors up front are being mauled like the sacrificial lambs at an Iowa Hawkeye wrestling invite.



Bulky Badgers

That’s what happened at Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. This is a Badger program built on physicality, and its approach is paying dividends. It moved up another notch from No. 7 Saturday when Pittsburgh’s last-ditch field goal felled unbeaten Clemson.

Illinois couldn’t compete. Oh, sure, Jeff George Jr. will receive criticism for throwing four interceptions in the first half. Obviously, that didn’t help. But if those four throws had been completions, Illinois would have lost anyway.

The big, bad Badgers simply hammered the Illini into submission. It was hard to watch. Even Saturday’s joyous homecoming crowd became bored and began to leave after its traditional jump-around at the end of the third quarter.

Illinois is at least 10 quality linemen behind them. The Badgers have turned themselves into an attraction for these big fellows. They’ve attended 15 straight bowl games. All three of their running backs looked the same with that blocking.



Statistical beatdown

Saturday’s score was 28-3 after 18 minutes, and the 48-3 final could easily have been worse. Wisconsin hogged the ball for 42 of 60 minutes, and avoided the penalties that prevented Michigan State (which ran an incredible 90 plays a week ago) from breaking away in Champaign.

Wisconsin rushed for 363 yards, Illinois for 99. Wisconsin was 7 of 13 on third-down conversions, Illinois was 0 of 9.

Wes Lunt returned to the field in the second half. He completed two passes in eight tries. He wasn’t rusty, he was overwhelmed. The Illini managed to run just 16 plays (not counting punts) after the break, converting two first downs.

Lovie Smith said the team “picked a bad day to play our worst game.”

Really? Would the outcome be different a week from now? Wouldn’t Wisconsin defensive horses still be pushing Illini blockers into the backfield? Would losing by 25 (which was the Vegas spread) be that much more satisfying than 45?



Cloudy skies overhead

I thought about pulling out brushes and a multi-colored palette to paint a prettier picture. You know, search for positives like the home announcers and the diehards who made the trip.

We could agree that the 2016 MVP, Kendrick Foster, was productive (75 yards rushing). We could site all those tackles by the youthful back seven, and Wisconsin’s five negative plays.

But here’s the thing. When you allow 90 plays one week and 78 another, somebody is bound to run up his tackle numbers. The idea is to stop them from making 20-plus first downs. Quality defenders on championship teams don’t have to make double-figure tackles.

What Smith saw was one more blinding picture of how far Illinois must go to be competitive in the lesser of two Big Ten divisions.

Three points is pathetic, even against Wisconsin. One excursion into the red zone is ridiculous. Illini receivers barely caught more balls (seven) than the Wisconsin defenders (four).

The Illini will spend the offseason at home with the coaches in search of help. If that help doesn’t arrive in the form of big, mobile linemen — and not somebody else’s castoffs — don’t bother me with the details. The game can’t be played soft.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.