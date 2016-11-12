Upon further review ... Lunt offers ray of hope

College football writer BOB ASMUSSEN weighs in on Saturday’s setback in Wisconsin:

First impressions

■ Those desperate to find a bright spot in Illinois’ humiliating loss to Wisconsin need look no further than No. 12. Wes Lunt returned to the field for the first time since early October.

The senior has been missed. When healthy, he is the best quarterback on the team.

His final season has been mostly ruined by the cruelty of the position. Quarterbacks are targets. They get hit often. Illinois has lost one (Chayce Crouch) for the season and another (Lunt) for half the year.

It will be nice to see him finishing the season on the field. Like he should.

After Saturday’s game, the soft-spoken Lunt wouldn’t predict if he would be in the lineup against Iowa.

“Whatever Coach wants is what we’ll do,” Lunt said.



■ You have to feel sorry for Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr., who had four interceptions in the first half. The team had three all season going into the game.

The son of the Illini great wasn’t given much help by the line and receivers. He made some bad decisions and some poor throws. But he will listen to the advice of his dad, who will tell him to move on to the next play.

And give George props for showing up to the postgame news conference and answering all the questions. It reminded me of a 1996 game at Arizona, when backup Mark Hoekstra had five interceptions in the second half of a 41-0 loss. Afterward, Hoekstra politely answered questions for 10 minutes in an on-field interview. One of the most gracious moments I have seen in my time as a reporter.



■ Nothing worse than a media member complaining about the press box, but here goes. Wisconsin’s stinks. The folks in charge know it.

Most of the media areas in the Big Ten are great, including the Illinois press box. But Wisconsin and Penn State are at the bottom. By a sizable margin.

Both schools have done major work to their stadiums in recent years. But at Wisconsin, the school put its suites on the side opposite the press box. Weird. Almost like they didn’t care about the comfort of the media.

To be fair, the people in Wisconsin are very nice. Must be all the cheese.



■ Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook had interest in Illinois early in his recruitment. Illinois backed off and signed Jimmy Fitzgerald instead. If Hornibrook had come to Illinois, he likely would have been the starter Saturday.

■ Wisconsin has a reputation for having great fans. But it was a late-arriving crowd Saturday. Despite a midafternoon kickoff, huge chunks of the student section were empty 10 minutes before kickoff.



■ It was early in the second quarter and I already was tired of hearing “On, Wisconsin.” Urbana’s version is much better.



■ Wisconsin had little fear of an Illinois comeback. Up 28-3 in the second quarter, the Badgers ran a fake punt. And it worked. Former Rochester standout Garret Dooley went 5 yards for a first down.

To its credit, the Illinois defense buckled down and later forced a punt.



Second guessing

■ Illinois had a chance early in the game to gain some momentum. And botched it. The Illini defense stopped the Badgers on their first drive, forcing a punt.

With the sun in their eyes, the Illini tried three passes, which all fell incomplete. A better plan would have been to test the salty Wisconsin defense with runs. Or screens. The deep throws played into Wisconsin’s hands. And the Badgers didn’t need the help.



■ Wisconsin does itself no good by switching quarterbacks so often. If Hornibrook is the guy, and he should be, then Bart Houston should only play in mop-up duty.



■ The folks in the know at Wisconsin seem confident the team will have a chance to win a rematch against Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Not so sure about that one. The Badgers are the best team in the weaker Big Ten West but will have to play a near-flawless game against the Buckeyes or Wolverines. We will see.



Third degree

■ If Illinois was going to use Lunt in the game, it needed to start him. Or get him in earlier. Maybe after the second Illini interception.

Lunt lost his job because he was hurt. He is healthy now and deserves to return to the lineup.

He’s got two games left in his career. He has meant a lot to the program.

Because Lunt is a senior, he won’t be a part of the quarterback question in 2017. This is about now and making sure the seniors have the best chance to finish their careers with a win or two.



■ One of the flaws when you run a tempo offense: You lose the time-of-possession battle (42:03 to 17:57). Which means more time on the field for the Illinois defense. Recipe for disaster. It was clear late in the first half that the Illinois defenders were getting worn down. Wisconsin’s pounding style added to the Illini’s problems.



■ Why did Illinois call a timeout in the final seconds of the first half? The Badgers were scrambling to get their field-goal team lined up and might have run out of time if given the chance. Illinois allowed Wisconsin to increase its lead to 31-3 at the break.



Fourth estate

In his sixth year covering Wisconsin sports, Jesse Temple has been to two Rose Bowls and two Final Fours. Now with espn.com, the former Fox Sports Wisconsin reporter has seen the Badgers become a power. Not Michigan or Ohio State power, but moving in that direction.

“Wisconsin’s body of work during the last several years certainly indicates the Badgers are one of the league’s best,” Temple said.

Wisconsin is 71-31 (.696 winning percentage) in Big Ten games since the start of the 2004 season. Only Ohio State (86-16, .843) has a better league record during that span.

Wisconsin has done a good job avoiding upsets. The Badgers are 32-1 in their last 33 games against Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota — the team’s final three regular-season opponents. Wisconsin also has positioned itself to reach a fourth Big Ten championship game in the six-year history of the event.

“You won’t find many teams with as much sustained success as the Badgers,” Temple said.

Wisconsin has thrived despite several coaching changes in recent years. It went from Barry Alvarez to Bret Bielema to Gary Andersen to current coach Paul Chryst.

“Wisconsin has excelled since the Barry Alvarez years by sticking to a formula that works for this program,” Temple said. “That is, recruiting big offensive linemen, powerful running backs and finding tough-nosed, less-heralded defensive prospects. The only coach who threatened to change that model was Andersen, and he stayed for just two seasons. Andersen still went 19-7, and it would have been interesting to see what Wisconsin’s system might look like if he were still around.”

Temple said Chryst has been good with the media.

“He understands it’s part of the job,” Temple said. “Ask him a question and he’ll do his best to answer. He is a down-to-earth, easy person to interact with on the football beat.”

Part of Wisconsin’s game day includes playing “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters. Temple remembers the first time he heard it.

“It was unlike anything I had experienced,” Temple said. “The press box quite literally swayed, and the older TVs that used to hang overhead shook so violently that I thought one might fall on top of me. If you’re a college football fan, seeing a Wisconsin game and witnessing ‘Jump Around’ firsthand should be a bucket list-type of event.”

If they keep winning, the Badgers will be in position to reach the College Football Playoffs. Are they worthy?

“Wisconsin’s defense will give this team a chance to win every game,” Temple said. “The offense hasn’t always been consistent enough, but the rushing attack has improved dramatically the last four games. Quarterback play and the kicking game could ultimately hold Wisconsin back if it earns a rematch against Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. But if Wisconsin gets that far, anything can happen. And a victory would force the College Football Playoff committee to strongly consider a two-loss team for the first time in the brief history of the Playoff.”



Five burning questions

1. Obviously, who starts at quarterback for Illinois against Iowa? If it isn’t Lunt, then the coaches have made a mistake. Lunt gives the team the best chance to win, and it would difficult to send George back out so soon after a four-pick game. Lunt will be a good guy and not cause trouble with the coaches. But he wants to play.

2. Does the loss eliminate all Illinois bowl hopes? Not exactly. With wins in their final two games, the Illini still could earn a bowl bid if there aren’t enough 6-6 or better teams to fill all the spots. But getting to 5-7 won’t be easy, especially with hungry Iowa coming to town or improving Northwestern hosting the Illini on Senior Day in Evanston. Illinois blew its chance for a bowl game when it lost at home to Purdue and Western Michigan. A win in either of those would have made a difference.

3. What should the Illinois coaches do next? Recruit. Like their future depends on it. Which it does. Go to the top players in the state and region and show them game film with a simple plea: We need help. Wisconsin is way, way ahead of the Illini and continues to hit the state for top players. If the Illini ever want to be competitive in the Big Ten West, they need to close the talent gap.

4. How good is Kendrick Foster? Better than most everyone thought. He almost left the program in the offseason. On Saturday, he gained 75 yards against a nasty defense, averaging 5 yards a pop.

5. Should Badgers fans buy tickets for the College Football Playoff? Might want to hold off a week or two on that one. Wisconsin has a fine team. But it’s hard to gauge how good based on Saturday’s opponent.

