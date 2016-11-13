Nov. 13 Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Ohio State 6

3. Louisville 5

4. Michigan 2

5. Wisconsin 7

6. Clemson 3

7. Washington 4

8. Oklahoma 8

9. Oklahoma State 10

10. Western Michigan 11

11. West Virginia 12

12. Penn State 13

13. Nebraska 14

14. Colorado 16

15. Florida 17

16. Washington State 20

17. Southern Cal --

18. Florida State 21

19. Houston 22

20. Utah 23

21. Boise State 24

22. LSU 25

23. Auburn 9

24. San Diego State --

25. Texas A&M 15