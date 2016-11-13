Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nov. 13 Asmussen Top 25
Nov. 13 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 11/13/2016 - 1:16pm | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM   PREVIOUS

1. Alabama   1
2. Ohio State   6
3. Louisville   5
4. Michigan   2
5. Wisconsin   7
6. Clemson   3
7. Washington   4
8. Oklahoma   8
9. Oklahoma State   10
10. Western Michigan   11
11. West Virginia   12
12. Penn State   13
13. Nebraska   14
14. Colorado   16
15. Florida   17
16. Washington State   20
17. Southern Cal   --
18. Florida State   21
19. Houston   22
20. Utah   23
21. Boise State   24
22. LSU   25
23. Auburn   9
24. San Diego State   --
25. Texas A&M   15

 

