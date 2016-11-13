Nov. 13 Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 6
3. Louisville 5
4. Michigan 2
5. Wisconsin 7
6. Clemson 3
7. Washington 4
8. Oklahoma 8
9. Oklahoma State 10
10. Western Michigan 11
11. West Virginia 12
12. Penn State 13
13. Nebraska 14
14. Colorado 16
15. Florida 17
16. Washington State 20
17. Southern Cal --
18. Florida State 21
19. Houston 22
20. Utah 23
21. Boise State 24
22. LSU 25
23. Auburn 9
24. San Diego State --
25. Texas A&M 15
