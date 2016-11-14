The day after: Wisconsin and Iowa
The day after a loss to Wisconsin, Bob Asmussen looks back before glancing ahead to Iowa:
REVIEW
THE SITUATION
It is early in the opening quarter. The Illinois defense stopped Wisconsin on its initial drive, holding the Badgers to one first down before forcing a punt. Anthony Lotti, who struggles later in the game, gets off a nice punt that goes 46 yards to the Illini 9.
THE PLAY
Though the field position is far from ideal, the Illini have a chance to get off to a good start and quiet the huge homecoming crowd. With the team backed up near its own end zone, the Illinois coaches order a deep pass.
THE RESULT
Jeff George Jr. follows instructions, firing toward Justin Hardee. But the senior receiver seems to lose the ball in the bright sunshine and the pass falls incomplete. Two more passes are off target, including one made under heavy pressure from the Wisconsin defense. The Illini don’t move an inch and have to give the ball right back to the Badgers.
THE OUTCOME
Wisconsin doesn’t squander its second chance, needing just four plays to go 51 yards for a touchdown. Corey Clement goes the final 2 yards for the touchdown, giving Wisconsin a 7-0 lead. And the rout is on. The Badgers intercept four George passes in the first half on their way to a 48-3 wipeout. Wisconsin wins its seventh in a row against Illinois, the longest streak in series history.
UI’S 2016 RESULTS
DATE RESULT
Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray State
Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. North Carolina
Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. W. Michigan
Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska
Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue
Oct. 15 W, 24-7 at Rutgers
Oct. 22 L, 41-8 at Michigan
Oct. 29 L, 40-17 vs. Minnesota
Nov, 5 W, 31-27 vs, Michigan State
Nov. 12 L, 48-3 at Wisconsin
PREVIEW
LAST GAME
The struggling Hawkeys, coming off a blowout loss at Penn State, shocked the world with 14-13 home win against No. 2 Michigan. Keith Duncan’s short field goal at the buzzer handed Jim Harbaugh his first loss of the season and damaged the Wolvernes’ hopes to reach the College Football Playoff. Akrum Wadley ran for 115 yards to lead the Iowa offense as the Hawkeyes beat a top-five team for the first time in six years.
WHO TO WATCH
That would be quarterback C.J. Beathard. Part of the famous football family, he isn’t having the kind of season many expected. But part of that has been the talent around him isn’t as good. Beathard is still a leader and capable of a big game.
WHERE TO WATCH
After a week with Mike Bellotti on ESPN2, it is back to the home network. BTN has the game. The decision was announced Sunday.
REASON TO WATCH
Got two of them. First, it is Iowa, a school most Illinois fans love to hate. Bruce Pearl. Tom Davis. Bruce Pearl. You know the names. Plus, it is the final home game for the Illini seniors. Quarterback Wes Lunt will take snaps for the last time in Memorial Stadium. So will center Joe Spencer and defensive standouts Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and Hardy Nickerson.
IOWA’s 2016 RESULTS
DATE RESULT
Sept. 3 W, 45-21 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 10 W, 42-3 vs. Iowa State
Sept. 17 L 23-21 vs. North Dakota State
Sept. 24 W, 14-7 Rutgers
Oct. 1 L, 38-21 vs. Northwestern
Oct. 8 L, 14-7 at Minnesota
Oct. 15 W, 49-35 at Purdue
Oct. 22 L, 17-9 vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 5 L, 41-14 at Penn State
Nov. 12 W, 14-13 vs. Michigan
BY THE NUMBERS
— The Iowa roster is loaded with Illinois natives. There are 19 from the state playing for the Hawkeyes, several in prominent roles.
— One of those Illinoisans, linebacker Ben Niemann (Sycamore), is fourth on the team with 59 tackles. Lineman Jaleel Johnson (Lombard Montini) is sixth.
