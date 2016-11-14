Fourth and long: Lunt appears ready to start

Other Related Content Ranking nation's first-year college football leaders

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:



1. All signs point to Wes Lunt starting at quarterback for Illinois on Saturday against Iowa, barring something dramatic happening. The fifth-year senior played for the first time last Saturday during the 48-3 loss at Wisconsin and will likely replace Jeff George Jr. in that role during the final home game of Lunt’s time at Illinois. George has started the previous four games with Chayce Crouch (shoulder) and Lunt both hurt.

“For a player like Wes that’s been out a while, you can’t wait to get back out there,” Smith said. “To play a half last week, but to start the game this week for our seniors that are starting the game, to acknowledge your parents before and to start your last game in this stadium should mean an awful lot.”



2. Lunt missed more than a month of the season recovering from a back injury he sustained against Purdue on Oct. 8 before seeing the field this past Saturday. He only went 2 of 8 for 22 yards during the second half at Wisconsin, but offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said it was good to have him back out on the field.

“I thought he felt confident in where his body was,” McGee said. “He’s done a lot of good work at practice sessions, though, the last couple of weeks. It’s unfortunate how the season’s going, unfortunate how Jeff played the other day, but to see Wes to get run out there on this field for the last time is a pretty good deal.”



3. Smith didn’t offer much insight or analysis about what went wrong during the Illini’s 48-3 loss on Saturday at Wisconsin, the most lopsided loss sustained by Illinois in the series since 1961, when Wisconsin won 55-7 in Madison.

“We didn’t really look at it, so we didn’t get much from it,” Smith said. “It is on to Iowa. A very good football team.”

Iowa is maybe not on the same level that Illinois saw at Camp Randall — Wisconsin is ranked sixth in the country in the latest Associated Press poll while the Hawkeyes remain unranked — but Iowa has dominated Illinois recently, winning seven of the last eight games between the two foes.

Add in the fact the Hawkeyes are coming off a 14-13 home win against Michigan, sending the fourth-ranked Wolverines from the ranks of the unbeaten, and the momentum seems to sit squarely with the team from Iowa City.

“I think Iowa has an outstanding tailback who can make you miss in the open field,” Smith said in reference to Akrum Wadley, who rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries against Michigan. “It seems like each week we talk about the opponent’s tailback and how it’s good each week in the Big Ten. That’s definitely the case (for Iowa).”



4. A fifth straight losing season is upon the Illini and a bowl game is a long-shot, if that. A loss to Iowa and those microscopic hopes are gone. Upset Iowa and Northwestern — both are 11 a.m. kickoffs the next two Saturday, by the way — and maybe, just maybe, Illinois sneaks into a bowl game, and only if not enough six-win teams fill the 80 slots. Either way, playing for pride is likely to be brought up a time or two.

“You talk each game about finishing strong, and that goes with the season, too, whether you’re having a great year or you’ve been disappointed a little bit in what has happened,” Smith said. “You want to finish up a certain way. Some players can check out, I guess you can say, and just want it to end. I think you have to know the pulse of your team a little bit. We don’t have those guys.”