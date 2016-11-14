Ranking nation's first-year college football leaders

Twenty-nine coaches accepted a new job in college football prior to the 2016 season. Each one has nine or 10 games under his belt, giving us ample ammo to rank their performances. Matt Daniels weighs in:

1. Clay Helton

Southern Cal (7-3)

He likely would have found his name at the bottom of this list a month ago. But six straight wins, including a 26-13 victory at then-No. 4 Washington on Saturday, moves him to the top.

2. Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech (7-3)

Replacing a legend like Frank Beamer is never easy. Unless this former Illinois State assistant coach is leading the way, apparently. Fuente’s Hokies are in line to play in the ACC title game.

3. Tracy Claeys

Minnesota (7-3)

While he doesn’t necessarily have the harm of Jerry Kill, Claeys already has the Gophers in line for a possible New Year’s Day bowl, a rare occurrence for fans in the Twin Cities.

4. Jason Candle

Toledo (8-2)

The last two coaches to hail from this Ohio school, Tim Beckman and Matt Campbell, left for jobs at Power 5 Conference schools. The Rockets sure hope this coach doesn’t flicker out.

5. Kirby Smart

Georgia (6-4)

Only an upset win at Auburn on Saturday keeps the former Nick Saban disciple from slipping lower in these rankings. It’s not the season folks in Athens want, but the Dawgs could finish 8-4.

6. Mark Richt

Miami (6-4)

7. Jim Grobe

Baylor (6-3)

8. Scott Frost

Central Florida (6-4)

9. Mike Norvell

Memphis (6-4)

10. Kalani Sitake

BYU (6-4)

11. D.J. Durkin

Maryland (5-5)

12. Jay Hopson

Southern Mississippi (5-5)

13. Frank Wilson

Texas San Antonio (5-5)

14. Will Muschamp

South Carolina (5-5)

15. Dino Babers

Syracuse (4-6)

16. Matt Viator

Louisiana-Monroe (4-6)

17. Tyson Summers

Georgia Southern (4-6)

18. Mike Neu

Ball State (4-6)

19. Seth Littrell

North Texas (4-6)

20. Nick Rolovich

Hawaii (4-7)

21. Scottie Montgomery

East Carolina (3-7)

22. Willie Fritz

Tulane (3-7)

23. Barry Odom

Missouri (3-7)

24. Everett Withers

Texas State (2-7)

25. Lovie Smith

Illinois (3-7)

All three of the Illini’s wins have happened against teams currently sporting a combined 9-21 record. And that includes an FCS foe in Murray State. The long rebuild continues in Champaign.

26. Mike Jinks

Bowling Green (2-8)

Urban Meyer didn’t take it easy on his old school, with Ohio State crushing the Falcons 77-10 in the season opener. It hasn’t gotten any easier since, despite their win against Akron on Saturday.

27. Chris Ash

Rutgers (2-8)

Kudos to Ash for taking on this seemingly thankless job. Especially with the Scarlet Knights now in the Big Ten and not the Big East. It may be a while before Rutgers wins a league game. In 2017.

28. Matt Campbell

Iowa State (2-8)

The Cyclones’ fans will support this program. Even if Campbell has only delivered on wins against San Jose State (3-7) and Kansas (1-9) so far this season. At least it’s basketball season in Ames.

29. Bronco Mendenhall

Virginia (2-8)

Why the longtime BYU boss ever left Provo was one of the great mysteries of the offseason. The Cavaliers seem bound for a 10-loss season and are a long way from the George Welsh era.