Huddle up: Pitt rates honor after surprising Clemson

Team of the Week

Pitt

In a close call over Iowa and Southern Cal. The Panthers rallied from a 42-34 deficit in the fourth quarter to win at Clemson by a point. The Tigers entered the game No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Pitt won it on Chris Blewitt’s 48-yard field goal in the final seconds. James Conner set up the winning score with a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Conner, one of the best stories in college football this season as he returns from a battle with cancer, ran for 132 yards and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass. Pitt won despite allowing 630 yards to the Tigers. Deshaun Watson threw for 580 yards and three touchdowns. But he was intercepted three times. Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman had a huge game, throwing for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Pitt put a stop to Clemson’s 23-game regular-season winning streak. It was the Panthers’ highest-ranked victim in almost a decade.



Team of the Weak

Washington

We should have known the Huskies were too good to be true. H.U. gave serious consideration to predicting a Southern Cal upset against Washington. But the Trojans had burned me so many times in the past, I couldn’t make the move. Next time, I will listen to my expanding gut. The Huskies had everything going for them: the home field, their normal weather (rain), a hotshot coach (Chris Petersen) with the school’s best quarterback since Warren Moon (Jake Browning). Southern Cal’s defense dominated, holding the Huskies to 276 yards and shutting them out in the fourth quarter of a 26-13 win. Browning was OK, throwing for 259 yards and a touchdown. But he was intercepted twice. With one bad performance, Washington fell from likely playoff team to one that needs a whole lot of help to get back in. It starts with Saturday’s visit by underachieving, therefore dangerous, Arizona State. The Sun Devils need the win to clinch a bowl bid. Might be another upset special.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

1. It is difficult to find anyone who doesn’t believe the Crimson Tide will defend its national championship. The team got all 61 first-place votes in the latest AP poll. Writers usually don’t agree on anything. I should know. I am one of them. But there is no disputing Alabama’s place at the top and the assumption it will win it all again. Nick Saban has a John Calipari-like ability to say goodbye to one great group and welcome another. It isn’t as easy in football because it takes longer for the players to develop. But Saban has a stockpile of talent, with each guy waiting for the player in front of him to move on to the NFL. I don’t know who will replace Saban when he retires, but it is doubtful the next guy will be able to keep it going. We will see. There is one area where we can criticize Alabama: nonconference scheduling. The team welcomes FCS school Chattanooga to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. That’s just sad.



Ohio State (—)

2. The Buckeyes are coming off a perfect weekend. They rolled to an easy win against Maryland. Their last two victories were by identical 62-3 scores. Weird. Even better for Ohio State, hated rival Michigan lost at Iowa. That moved the Buckeyes back into prime playoff position. Win their final three games and they will be part of the final four. Host Michigan State is having a terrible season. But the Spartans know how to beat Ohio State and are hungry to make a statement. Some version of: “We’re still here.” J.T. Barrett and pals need to be on upset alert. They struggled in earlier trips to Penn State and Wisconsin.



Michigan (2)

3. Clearly, Jim Harbaugh leads a charmed life. “Jimmy” as our new friend Jon Falk likes to call him, dropped his first game of the season and barely budged in the national polls. Earlier wins against Colorado, Wisconsin and Penn State helped Harbaugh. So did a bunch of other upsets among the first five. Like Ohio State, the Wolverines control their own playoff destiny. Starting with Saturday’s home game against Indiana, Michigan is three wins from a spot in the semifinals. They will have to do it without quarterback Wilton Speight, who was hurt against Iowa and could be lost for the season. John O’Korn likely will start Saturday. Michigan has been able to survive without an overpowering offense. The team is strong on defense and special teams. Do-everything Jabrill Peppers is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.



Clemson (3)

4. Speaking of charmed, how about Dabo Swinney? His Tigers dropped a home game to mediocre Pitt and he barely fell in the polls. The earlier wins against Auburn, Troy, Louisville and Florida State kept Clemson in the CFP race. A one-point loss shouldn’t be the end for the Tigers, and it wasn’t. Now they have to take care of business the remainder of the season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Wake Forest. Clemson closes with the grudge match against South Carolina and the ACC title game against currently unranked North Carolina or Virginia Tech. No help there.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

Kansas (128)

128. Such a nice thing that the basketball team is great. Because the football in Lawrence is dreadful. Bill Self never needs to worry about being overshadowed by the happenings at the other Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks had a chance to actually win a game, playing almost-as-awful Iowa State at home. Alas, the Cyclones shut out the home team 9-0 in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 victory. Kansas is on its way to a 1-11 finish, closing against Texas and Kansas State. Trust me, Bill Snyder will not take it easy on the Jayhawks.

Fresno State (—)

127. There is a bright spot to one of the worst seasons in program history: The Bulldogs have found themselves a new coach. Multiple reports have Fresno State naming former Cal coach Jeff Tedford as its new leader, with the announcement likely coming today. H.U. is a big fan of Tedford, going back to the time he sat in the stands for a long interview in Berkeley. Really, really good guy and a better coach. If anyone can fix this mess, it is Tedford.



Arizona (—)

126. Of course, H.U. would have told you that Rich Rodriguez was a perfect fit in Tucson. That is not working out. The Wildcats are 2-8 overall and in last place in the Pac-12 South. Arizona followed a 69-7 loss at Washington State with a more reasonable performance against Colorado. Arizona should be able to hang close at Oregon State, which will replace it in the Flunking four with a loss.



Rutgers (—)

125. Poor Chris Ash left the safety and success of Ohio State for this. The Scarlet Knights are 2-8 and on their way to double-digit losses. At least Rutgers made Michigan State feel better about itself, dropping a 49-0 decision at East Lansing. It doesn’t figure to get much better this week against Penn State. But Ash should cheer up. In two weeks, he can go to work on recruiting.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. Big Ten 3

2. ACC 1

3. SEC 2

4. Pac-12 4

5. Big 12 6

6. American 5

7. Mountain West 9

8. MAC 7

9. Sun Belt 10

10. Conference USA 8



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — The favorite didn’t have a great week against Wake Forest, throwing for 146 yards and a touchdown. But he ran for 153 yards to lead the Cardinals to a decisive win. Jackson and the Cardinals lost a critical game late Thursday against Houston.

2. Jalen Hurts, Alabama — The defense gets the bulk of the credit, and it should. But the quarterback is having a great year, too. He threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State and also ran for 100 yards. He likely won’t play long in Saturday’s blowout win against Chattanooga.

3. Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State — The nice folks from California keep sending me emails about their star running back. No need. I am a believer. He ran for 198 yards against Nevada and is on pace to become the career rushing leader in the FBS. Cool.



Random thoughts

Remember when ...

Ohio State and Michigan were the best teams in the Big Ten? Oh, they still are. But BTN is taking a look back at one of the classic games in their series. At 8 p.m. today, the network airs “The Game: 2006…Remembered.” The documentary gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the game between undefeated No. 1 Ohio State and undefeated No. 2 Michigan. The game was played a day after the death of Michigan coaching legend Bo Schembechler. Lloyd Carr and Jim Tressel, the opposing coaches, are featured in the film. So is Heisman winner Troy Smith.



Clear the air

Going to the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis? You might want to watch what you bring to the stadium. The Big Ten is asking fans to carry their items in clear, plastic bags. They even offer places where the approved bags can be picked up. The plan is not that big of a deal. Post 9/11, we have all learned to be more prudent about what we bring to sporting events. The problem comes with the Big Ten’s suggestion that fans arrive earlier than normal because of expected long lines at the entrances. If the league knows the lines are going to be long, it is obligated to do everything it can to keep them moving. Asking fans to stand out in the cold for an extended time is not reasonable. The guess here is that many will choose to stay home and watch on TV.



It’s in the game

H.U.’s family is happy about the Fiesta Bowl’s move to add PlayStation as its title sponsor. The video-game giant has strong fans in my house. This year’s game on Dec. 31 at University of Phoenix Stadium is one of the CFP semifinals. A suggestion to the folks in charge: please make sure the players in the game get a free PlayStation combo pack. It’s the least the company can do.