Big Ten football glance: Who has edge to make College Football Playoff?

WHERE’S THE LOVIE?



Talk can start to gear toward 2017, even with the Illinois seniors about to play the final home game of their careers. After Saturday, Memorial Stadium won’t host college football again until Sept. 2, 2017, when Ball State visits. And a sense of optimism will float through the warm air, much like it does every season.



THE STANDINGS



East Division



TEAM CONF. ALL



Michigan 6-1 9-1



Ohio State 6-1 9-1



Penn State 6-1 8-2



Indiana 3-4 5-5



Maryland 2-5 5-5



Michigan State 1-6 3-7



Rutgers 0-7 2-8



West Division



TEAM CONF. ALL



Wisconsin 5-2 8-2



Nebraska 5-2 8-2



Minnesota 4-3 7-3



Iowa 4-3 6-4



Northwestern 4-3 5-5



Illinois 2-5 3-7



Purdue 1-6 3-7



THE SCHEDULE

Want to know which games are worthwhile Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who went 6-1 last week (again, thanks Iowa) and stands at 65-23 on the season.



Iowa at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

TV talent: Scott Graham, J Leman and Rick Pizzo



Illinois used to dominate this series. Scout’s honor. The Illini lead 38-31-2 entering the 72nd meeting between the schools that share a state line. But it’s been all Hawkeyes recently. And with Kirk Ferentz, who has the sweetest contract of practically any coach in the country, and his program riding a huge wave of momentum following Iowa’s stunning 14-13 win against Michigan, expect the Illini’s lead in the series to shrink. Plus, with all the Illinois natives dotting the Iowa roster, the Hawkeyes have plenty of players who are already familiar with Memorial Stadium.



Daniels’ pick: Iowa, 34-13



Maryland at No. 19 Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPNews



TV talent: Mike Couzens and Dan Hawkins



Good thing Nebraska fans love their football, considering this game has little historic appeal or even modern-day appeal. Another sellout crowd will be on hand to honor Nebraska’s seniors, who will play for the final time in Lincoln. Tommy Armstrong Jr. won’t end his Nebraska career in the same sentence as Turner Gill, Tommy Frazier and Eric Crouch, among other former standouts. But the four-year starter, who will break the school record for most starts by a quarterback when he takes Nebraska’s first snap for the 44th time, surpassing the 43 career starts Taylor Martinez made, is bound to lead the Cornhuskers to their first win against the Terrapins in the first game between the two.



Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 30-16



No. 2 Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ESPN



TV talent: Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe



Look back at all the preseason magazines from this summer, and this one was circled as can’t miss. Piece of advice: The sales won’t be nearly what they are on Black Friday but take the family out for some early holiday shopping instead of waiting to see if the Spartans can win their second consecutive game against the Buckeyes. All the panic that set in around Columbus after the loss at Penn State is dissipating. Somewhat. Ohio State will accomplish 10 wins for the fifth consecutive season, then by about halftime, can turn its focus to Michigan. Or, that school up north — whatever you prefer.



Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 45-17



No. 6 Wisconsin at Purdue, 11 a.m., ABC



TV talent: Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Jerry Punch



The mismatches continue well before the lunch hour arrives. Purdue hasn’t won since defeating Illinois on Oct. 8, the last victory Darrell Hazell picked up during his tenure with the Boilermakers. Interim coach Gerad Parker may fare no better, with a realistic chance his time ends by going 0-6 at Purdue as in-state rival Indiana looms next Saturday. But first, Purdue must contend with the frightening reality that the Badgers’ defense is among the best in the country, and the fact Corey Clement seems to be finding his stride. Just ask Illinois about those facets.



Daniels’ pick: Wisconsin, 35-3



Indiana at No. 4 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPN



TV talent: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill



So, Michigan hasn’t lost to the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor since 1967. And the Wolverines haven’t fallen to Indiana since 1987, when the teams met in Bloomington. So why would one watch this game? Well, Michigan is coming off its first loss this season, yet Jim Harbaugh’s program still found itself in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings. Indiana needs one win to reach a bowl game for the second consecutive year, and Kevin Wilson’s team has kept it close against Ohio State, Nebraska and Penn State this season. Strange things have transpired in 2016, like the Cubs and Donald Trump. Why not add to the list?



Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 33-21



Northwestern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN



TV talent: Cory Provus and Glen Mason



If you’re an Illinois fan, root for Northwestern. That’s pretty strange to hear, right? Especially considering Northwestern is supposed to be the Illini’s main rival, even if the series certainly doesn’t feel like one at times. At least not a heated one. But the real reason to pull for a Wildcats victory is Northwestern can clinch a bowl spot on Saturday by getting that all important sixth win in Minneapolis. Illinois travels to Northwestern next week for the regular-season finale in Lovie Smith’s first season, and the Illini have a better chance of knocking off Northwestern for the second consecutive time in Evanston if Northwestern is already bowl eligible.



Daniels’ pick: Minnesota, 31-29



No. 9 Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN



TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington



Night games have treated the Nittany Lions well this season, with their upset win against Ohio State and rout of Iowa all happening once the sun went down. This is the first one, though, on the road for James Franklin’s team. Not that it’ll matter much, unless Rutgers finds a combination of New York Jets and New York Giants players to suit up for them. Penn State is rolling. Rutgers is reeling. That’ll be even more true after the Nittany Lions wrap up their seventh consecutive Big Ten victory.



Daniels’ pick: Penn State, 52-6



Award watch: How Matt Daniels sees it



Big Ten MVP



Player, School Prev.



J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 3



Jabrill Peppers, Michigan 1



Corey Clement, Wisconsin 5



Saquon Barkley, Penn St. 4



Curtis Samuel, Ohio St. —



Illini MVP



Player, Pos. Prev.



Kendrick Foster, RB —



Hardy Nickerson, LB 1



Carroll Phillips, DE 3



Malik Turner, WR 4



Mikey Dudek, WR —



Coach of the Year



Coach, School Prev.



Urban Meyer, Ohio State 2



Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 1



Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 3



James Franklin, Penn St. 5



Mike Riley, Nebraska 4



Bowl Outlook



Bowl Team



Playoff Ohio State



Rose Michigan



Citrus Wisconsin



Outback Penn State



TaxSlayer Nebraska



Holiday Iowa



Music City Minnesota



Foster Farms N’western



Pinstripe Maryland



H. of Dallas Indiana