Final Word: Senior Day awaits for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — One by one, the seniors went to the microphone at Friday’s Illini Quarterback Club luncheon. They were funny, smart and thankful.

A sampling:

“As an undergrad, I majored in football mostly,” defensive tackle Rob Bain said. “After school, I’m just thinking about being an actor, model, businessman, triple threat. We’ll see how it goes.

“What is the No. 1 thing I have learned from new coach Lovie Smith? The No. 1 thing I’ve learned is not to call him ‘Lovie.’ Call him ‘Coach Smith.’ ”

“Best road trip? For me, it was 2014 going up to Northwestern,” center Joe Spencer said. “Not only going bowl eligible but also ending their season.”

“The best road trip was Michigan,” defensive end Carroll Phillips said. “We stayed at a nice hotel. We got to eat good.”

All of the talk got to first-year UI coach Smith, who became emotional when asked how he felt about the way the players responded to him.

“You can’t put it into words the relationships you form in sports,” Smith said. “It truly has been a joy to be around them and be a part of their lives. It’s a lifetime relationship.”

The crowd of 213 at Champaign’s Hawthorn Suites welcomed Smith and most of the 24 seniors who will play their final home game today at Memorial Stadium.



Who starts at quarterback for Illinois will be a game-time decision.

But all indications are that Wes Lunt will return to the lineup for the first time since the Illini hosted Purdue on Oct. 8.

Lunt started the second half against Wisconsin, replacing Jeff George Jr.

“We don’t talk anything about the starting lineup,” Smith said earlier in the week. “That wouldn’t benefit us at all. Both of them are healthy.”



The Illini spent Friday night at team headquarters: Hyatt Place in downtown Champaign.

Earlier in the day, they practiced at Memorial Stadium and went to their traditional team dinner at Champaign Country Club.



Today, Smith will be involved in his first Senior Day at Illinois.

“It’s special when you play your last home game,” Smith said. “Time goes by quickly. That’s what you realize as a senior.”

The players will be introduced 25 minutes before the 11 a.m. kickoff.



The weather forecast for today calls for cold temperatures and winds gusting to 30 mph.

Smith isn’t worried about what will be the worst playing conditions for the team this season.

“Do they have different weather than we do or are we going to both be playing under the same circumstances?” Smith said. “As long as we’re both having to deal with the same weather, we’re OK. We have a plan for whatever we have.”



The Iowa roster includes 19 players from Illinois, including several key contributors.

Recruiting next door is necessary for the Hawkeyes, coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“It’s really important to us for a couple of reasons,” Ferentz said. “First of all, our population in-state is just around 3 million. We can’t exist solely on Iowa players, although we’ve had so many great players from this state. We have to branch out.

“Interesting thing is you can get to Chicago a lot faster than you can Sioux City from Iowa City. A huge part of our student body is from the Chicagoland area. It’s a real natural attraction that way.”

Smith said it is up to Illinois to do a better job recruiting in the state. He can’t worry about Iowa’s recruiting.

“Whatever they have on theirs, we just need more on our roster,” Smith said. “We need to get our numbers up, scholarship athletes and Illinois walk-ons. Our walk-on numbers are really down.”

Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska have built strong walk-on traditions through the years.

Historically, Illinois also has done well with non-scholarship players.

“You can only give out so many scholarships, but there are a lot of guys who can earn scholarships by coming as walk-ons,” Smith said. “There will be a big emphasis on us getting our walk-on program up to par.”



One of those Illinoisans playing for Iowa is linebacker Ben Niemann, a junior from Sycamore.

Niemann had six tackles in last Saturday’s upset win against Michigan.

Niemann said he is excited to return to Illinois.

“That will be a cool experience,” Niemann said.

The crowd will include Niemann’s family and friends from high school. It is 177 miles from Sycamore to Champaign.

His younger brother, Nick, is a freshman linebacker with the Hawkeyes.

“I get to mentor him and bring him along,” Niemann said. “It’s been fun. I let him figure out the recruiting process for himself.”

Illinois recruited the older Niemann.

He made visits to C-U during the Tim Beckman era.

He got the Iowa offer just before his scheduled visit to Illinois, which had not made an offer yet.

“I felt like I fit in with the team, so Iowa was the spot for me,” Niemann said.

If Smith had been the coach at Illinois during Niemann’s recruitment, what would have happened?

“That’s kind of tough to tell,” Niemann said. “I don’t know him personally. From what I’ve heard, he’s a really good guy. And, obviously, a good coach. As a recruit, having a well-known big-name guy like that would be an enticing thing.”

Iowa is coming off one of its biggest wins in recent years, knocking off No. 3 Michigan at home.

“Really, we’re trying to flush that,” Niemann said. “We have a 24-hour rule, win or lose, you’ve got to move on and get ready for your next opponent. Our focus is on Illinois.”

Iowa raised expectations for 2016 by winning the Big Ten West last season.

“We really try not to listen to the outside noise,” Niemann said. “We try to get better every day.”



Immediately after the season ends, Smith and his staff will dive into recruiting.

“It’s going exactly like we would like for it to go right now,” Smith said.



The Iowa travel party spent Friday night at Champaign’s Hawthorn Suites.

Every visitor to Champaign has stayed there this season.

For road games, Ferentz used to take his team to the opponent’s stadium the day before the game.

“We would literally walk through the stadium, let the players see what the field and the stadium looked like,” Ferentz said.

Over time, access started to become limited to some of the buildings.

“I talked to our players a couple of years ago and asked them how important that was, and it really didn’t seem that important to them,” Ferentz said.

“We have the same routine there as if we were in Iowa City. Really not very dramatic.”