One last home start likely for Lunt

CHAMPAIGN — Almost six years after he first set foot inside Memorial Stadium, Wes Lunt will play his final game at the venerable venue situated off Kirby Avenue.

Ironically, the Illinois quarterback is slated to make his first start in more than a month against Iowa, the same team he started against back in 2014 when he returned to the field after he fractured a fibula.

Today, the 23-year-old Lunt should start against the Hawkeyes, his first time lining up under center to start a game since he injured his back against Purdue on Oct. 8.

Pain has filled Lunt’s college career. Literally.

A dislocated kneecap, concussion, sprained knee, fractured fibula and back pain have all forced the Rochester native to the sidelines more than he would have liked.

But the 2011 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, who led Rochester to two Class 4A state titles in 2010 and 2011 on the same turf he’ll set foot on for the final time during a game today, said he wouldn’t trade his college career for what has transpired.

Despite the bumps. Despite the bruises.

“There’s been so much adversity,” Lunt said. “My career has really just been crazy. I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. It’s been a blessing to play college football and to play at the Division I level. It’s been fun.”

Lunt said he was worried initially he would miss the rest of the season after leaving the second quarter against Purdue.

“I trusted in the trainers and everything that was going on,” Lunt said. “After we got the MRI and everything looked at and got the results back, we kind of knew it would be OK.”

Lunt said he’s not exactly sure how many family members will be in attendance today before he plays one last time in Champaign.

The stadium saw him go 2-0 in high school, but hasn’t treated him that kindly in college.

Illinois is only 8-7 in the 15 starts he’s made at Memorial Stadium during his three seasons with the Illini.

“He’s just consistent every day,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “He leads without a lot of variation, and that’s just a credit to him because changed so much in our time in college.”

Lovie Smith is the third Illinois coach Lunt has had in his three seasons of eligibility, with Tim Beckman in 2014 and Bill Cubit in 2015 filling that role.

One of the biggest questions for Illinois after this season is who starts at quarterback next season for the Illini.

Even with the injuries, the lack of success and the trying times, Lunt said he doesn’t look back with regret about his decision to transfer from Oklahoma State to Illinois in the summer of 2013.

“I came back here probably for the reason of home,” Lunt said. “I came to a lot of games when I was a kid and was familiar with Champaign. That’s kind of the way I look at it now. Illinois still has a ton of tradition. I think better days are ahead for us. I’m just excited to watch that grow in the future.”