Projected starters: Iowa at Illinois

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Iowa:



Illini (3-7)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-4 225 Sr.

22 Running back Kendrick Foster 5-8 200 Jr.

39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.

19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.

11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.

87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.

57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.

74 Left guard Connor Brennan 6-5 300 Sr.

71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.

53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.

67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.

Player to watch: Wes Lunt. The fifth-year senior had one of the best games of his Illinois career last season in Iowa City, throwing for 317 yards as the Illini nearly pulled out a surprising win against the Hawkeyes before faltering late. How well Lunt plays in likely making his first start since Oct. 8, especially with cold and windy weather conditions expected, could go a long way in Illinois pulling off an upset.



DEFENSE

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.

95 Tackle Kenyon Jackson 6-0 290 Fr.

11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.

6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.

33 Weakside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.

10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.

2 Strongside linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 215 So.

1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.

17 Free safety Stanley Green 5-11 195 Fr.

21 Strong safety Pat Nelson 6-0 210 Fr.

31 Cornerback Cameron Watkins 6-0 190 Fr.

Player to watch: Hardy Nickerson. The team success hasn’t happened quite like the California transfer would have liked in his only season with the Illini. The Hawkeyes, while having a solid quarterback in C.J. Beathard, really like to get their offense going based on the run. How well Nickerson, who is eight tackles away from 100 this season, plays in helping contain Akrum Wadley and LeShun Daniels is vital for any success the defense might have.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (3-7 at Illinois, 3-7 overall in first season).



Hawkeyes (6-4)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

16 Quarterback C.J. Beathard 6-2 215 Sr.

25 Running back Akrum Wadley 5-11 191 Jr.

45 Fullback Drake Kulick 6-1 236 Jr.

83 Wide receiver Riley McCarron 5-9 186 Sr.

82 Wide receiver Adrian Falconer 6-1 190 So.

86 Tight end Peter Pekar 6-4 250 Jr.

52 Left tackle Boone Myers 6-5 305 Jr.

69 Left guard Keegan Render 6-4 308 So.

78 Center James Daniels 6-4 295 So.

79 Right guard Sean Welsh 6-3 290 Jr.

75 Right tackle Ike Boettger 6-6 307 Jr.

Player to watch: Akrum Wadley. The running back will split time with LeShun Daniels, and Daniels may even get the start, but any player who rushed for 115 yards and caught five passes for 52 yards against that vaunted Michigan defense is certainly one to keep an eye on.



DEFENSE

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

96 End Matt Nelson 6-8 282 So.

67 Tackle Jaleel Johnson 6-4 310 Sr.

56 Tackle Faith Ekakitie 6-3 290 Sr.

40 End Parker Hesse 6-3 250 So.

44 Outside linebacker Ben Niemann 6-3 230 Jr.

43 Middle linebacker Josey Jewell 6-2 235 Jr.

41 Weakside linebacker Bo Bower 6-1 235 Jr.

5 Cornerback Manny Rugamba 6-0 172 Fr.

12 Strong safety Anthony Gair 6-2 210 Sr.

37 Free safety Brandon Snyder 6-1 210 So.

14 Cornerback Desmond King 5-11 203 Sr.

Player to watch: Josey Jewell. The Hawkeyes’ leading tackler with 95 stops, 22 more than what fellow linebacker Bo Bower has racked up, makes it clear he’s a force in the run game. But he’s also effective rushing the quarterback with four hurries this season and adept in the pass game, too, with five pass breakups.

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz (133-91 at Iowa; 145-112 overall in 21 seasons).



Prediction: Iowa 34, Illinois 13

The Illini will face a similar version to what they dealt with last Saturday in Madison. While Iowa found itself well out of playoff contention earlier this season — unlike Wisconsin, who is still very much in the thick of the four-team playoff chase — the Hawkeyes are still a formidable foe. And one that is brimming with confidence after stunning the country last Saturday night with a win against previously unbeaten Michigan. Illinois will hang around in the first half due to the emotions of Senior Day before Iowa uses its effective run game and solid defense to stymie any hopes of Illinois winning its second straight game at Memorial Stadium. (N-G prediction record: 6-4)