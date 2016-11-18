Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 19, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Projected starters: Iowa at Illinois
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Projected starters: Iowa at Illinois

Fri, 11/18/2016 - 11:27pm | Matt Daniels

How they line up
Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Iowa:

Illini (3-7)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-4    225    Sr.
22    Running back    Kendrick Foster    5-8    200    Jr.
39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.
19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.
11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.
87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.
57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.
74    Left guard    Connor Brennan    6-5    300    Sr.
71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.
53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.
67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Wes Lunt. The fifth-year senior had one of the best games of his Illinois career last season in Iowa City, throwing for 317 yards as the Illini nearly pulled out a surprising win against the Hawkeyes before faltering late. How well Lunt plays in likely making his first start since Oct. 8, especially with cold and windy weather conditions expected, could go a long way in Illinois pulling off an upset.

DEFENSE
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.
95    Tackle    Kenyon Jackson    6-0    290    Fr.
11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.
6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.
33    Weakside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.
10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.
2    Strongside linebacker    Julian Jones    6-2    215    So.
1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.
17    Free safety    Stanley Green    5-11    195    Fr.
21    Strong safety    Pat Nelson    6-0    210    Fr.
31    Cornerback    Cameron Watkins    6-0    190    Fr.

Player to watch: Hardy Nickerson. The team success hasn’t happened quite like the California transfer would have liked in his only season with the Illini. The Hawkeyes, while having a solid quarterback in C.J. Beathard, really like to get their offense going based on the run. How well Nickerson, who is eight tackles away from 100 this season, plays in helping contain Akrum Wadley and LeShun Daniels is vital for any success the defense might have.
Head coach: Lovie Smith (3-7 at Illinois, 3-7 overall in first season).

Hawkeyes (6-4)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
16    Quarterback    C.J. Beathard    6-2    215    Sr.
25    Running back    Akrum Wadley    5-11    191    Jr.
45    Fullback    Drake Kulick    6-1    236    Jr.
83    Wide receiver    Riley McCarron    5-9    186    Sr.
82    Wide receiver    Adrian Falconer    6-1    190    So.
86    Tight end    Peter Pekar    6-4    250    Jr.
52    Left tackle    Boone Myers    6-5    305    Jr.
69    Left guard    Keegan Render    6-4    308    So.
78    Center    James Daniels    6-4    295    So.
79    Right guard    Sean Welsh    6-3    290    Jr.
75    Right tackle    Ike Boettger    6-6    307    Jr.

Player to watch: Akrum Wadley. The running back will split time with LeShun Daniels, and Daniels may even get the start, but any player who rushed for 115 yards and caught five passes for 52 yards against that vaunted Michigan defense is certainly one to keep an eye on.

DEFENSE
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
96    End    Matt Nelson    6-8    282    So.
67    Tackle    Jaleel Johnson    6-4    310    Sr.
56    Tackle    Faith Ekakitie    6-3    290    Sr.
40    End    Parker Hesse    6-3    250    So.
44    Outside linebacker    Ben Niemann    6-3    230    Jr.
43    Middle linebacker    Josey Jewell    6-2    235    Jr.
41    Weakside linebacker    Bo Bower    6-1    235    Jr.
5    Cornerback    Manny Rugamba    6-0    172    Fr.
12    Strong safety    Anthony Gair    6-2    210    Sr.
37    Free safety    Brandon Snyder    6-1    210    So.
14    Cornerback    Desmond King    5-11    203    Sr.

Player to watch: Josey Jewell. The Hawkeyes’ leading tackler with 95 stops, 22 more than what fellow linebacker Bo Bower has racked up, makes it clear he’s a force in the run game. But he’s also effective rushing the quarterback with four hurries this season and adept in the pass game, too, with five pass breakups.
Head coach: Kirk Ferentz (133-91 at Iowa; 145-112 overall in 21 seasons).

Prediction: Iowa 34, Illinois 13
The Illini will face a similar version to what they dealt with last Saturday in Madison. While Iowa found itself well out of playoff contention earlier this season — unlike Wisconsin, who is still very much in the thick of the four-team playoff chase — the Hawkeyes are still a formidable foe. And one that is brimming with confidence after stunning the country last Saturday night with a win against previously unbeaten Michigan. Illinois will hang around in the first half due to the emotions of Senior Day before Iowa uses its effective run game and solid defense to stymie any hopes of Illinois winning its second straight game at Memorial Stadium. (N-G prediction record: 6-4)

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments