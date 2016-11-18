Talking points with ... Scott Dochterman

We asked Land of 10 Iowa columnist Scott Dochterman his thoughts on the Hawkeyes going into Saturday’s Illinois-Iowa game at Memorial Stadium:

With those losses (to North Dakota State and Northwestern, in particular), fans returned to their pre-2015 ways of lashing out at Kirk Ferentz and his contract, the offensive scheme and recruiting levels. It was almost like 2015 didn’t happen for many fans.

In some ways, it’s understandable. From 2010 through 2014, Iowa lost at least five games in each of those seasons. The Hawkeyes were 19-21 in Big Ten play and the product appeared stale and predictable.

The North Dakota State and Northwestern defeats showed many of the same blemishes of those previous years, and many fans were looking at 2015 as an aberration. So, yes, there was widespread panic that was starting to wane into apathy.

Ferentz is in a position where he can coach at Iowa as long as he wants.

He has won four Big Ten Coach of the Year awards and twice was named national coach of the year.

Since the Big Ten expanded its regular season to seven games, he’s one of only six Big Ten coaches to lead a squad to multiple unbeaten league seasons.

Iowa roundly was criticized for expanding his contract through the 2025 season, but his record at a place like Iowa speaks for itself.

If I had my guess, he’d coach at Iowa for at least another 4-5 years and then stay involved in the game in a different way.

Few people garner the respect among coaches, officials and administrators that Ferentz does, and his viewpoints would be welcomed in whatever capacity he chooses.

The win against Michigan is right up there as maybe the greatest upset in Iowa football history.

I think it’s bigger than the 2008 last-second win over No. 3 Penn State because the separation between this year’s Iowa and Michigan teams appeared so wide.

As a singular moment, it might be the biggest one in Ferentz’s tenure.

Now, I’ll argue the 1985 game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan was the greatest game in Iowa history. Iowa’s 10-7 upset win against Nebraska in 1981 might have been the most important because it vaulted the Hawkeyes to their first winning season in 20 years, and eventually a Rose Bowl berth.

But as a single moment, it’s hard to top Saturday’s win, especially with the tough season Iowa was having.

True freshman cornerback Manny Rugamba picked up his first start against Michigan and had a tremendous game.

He intercepted one pass, broke up three and helped cause a fumble that led to a field goal.

He was Iowa’s nickelback for most of the season but was pressed into starting service because of a broken leg to senior starter Greg Mabin.

Rugamba made a few mistakes but by and large was terrific against a pair of high-caliber receivers. He appears to be the next great Iowa cornerback under secondary coach and defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

I will go with Iowa 23-10. When the Hawkeyes run the football, they are a tough out for anybody.

When opponents stop them, they get ordinary fast.

With Saturday’s expected weather conditions and the Illini’s struggles against the run, I think Iowa should move the ball on the ground.

Plus, I’m sure the Hawkeyes would like to avoid the Illini pass rush, which put them in a tough spot several times in last year’s game at Kinnick.

Iowa’s defense played its best game of the season last week, and I think an encore is possible.