Cold reality: Illini shut out by Iowa

Illini notes: Offense sputters in loss

CHAMPAIGN — A cold, chilly, gray day greeted Lovie Smith on his first official day on the job at Illinois more than eight months ago.

The same setting, but with more of a stiff breeze that long-time east central Illinois residents know all too well, welcomed Smith, his players and the brave souls who filtered into Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

But by the time they left a venue that just witnessed its 94th season of college football end, the all-too-familiar bleak circumstances surrounding the Illini remained.

Iowa defeated the Illini 28-0 in front of an announced crowd of 39,091, making sure Illinois (3-8, 2-5 Big Ten) would lose at least eight games in a season for the eighth time this century.

Indiana is the only Big Ten school during the same time frame to have more seasons with at least eight losses or more. The Hoosiers have accomplished the dubious feat nine times since 2000.

“The better team won (Saturday),” Smith said. “This just wasn’t a good day. Iowa played a smart, physical football game. Looking at our team, though, we did not.”

Understatement of the season perhaps.

The lack of offense. The lack of energy. The lack of anything other than a punt never seemed to consistently happen for the Illini against the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3).

“It’s very disappointing,” Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said. “Just wanted to send the seniors out on the right note.”

Illinois lost for the second straight season in a game honoring its seniors, with a paltry crowd on hand 30 minutes before kickoff when the pregame ceremony was conducted.

“It’s a special day for a lot of seniors,” Smith said. “It’s their last game at Memorial Stadium, and it’s a memory that you’ll have forever. You want it to play out a certain way. It’s not the way, of course, you want it to, so you can imagine how everyone is feeling in that locker room.”

Linebacker Tre Watson redshirted during the 2014 season when Illinois played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. With Saturday’s loss eliminating the Illini from any faint hope a 5-7 team might have of reaching a bowl game, Illinois won’t prep for a bowl game for the second straight season and fourth time in the last five seasons.

“We knew we were a long shot to get to a bowl game before this, but now, there’s no chance,” said Watson, who had a game-high 15 tackles. “That hurts. In December, we’re all going to be sitting at home watching guys we played against and guys that we know in bowl games. That’s not where we want to be.”

Apathy seems have to settled in — again — among an Illinois fan base that has grown too accustomed to losing. More black and gold seemed present in the Memorial Stadium bleachers during the fourth quarter than orange and blue. Hard to blame them, though, with the product Illinois put forth on Saturday.

“It kind of seems like we’re always rebuilding,” Illinois safety Taylor Barton said. “We have the coaching staff. It’s just getting the right guys. Not saying we don’t have the right guys now, but it’s getting everyone to buy in and getting comfortable in that program is going to be big.”

Barton, like Lunt, has one more game with the Illini before the fifth-year seniors end their college career. What does Lunt want to see when he watches Illinois after this season and in subsequent seasons?

“I want it to be successful,” he said. “I want it to be a stable program. I don’t want a lot of coaching changes. I want someone so that when those recruits come in, they know that this is the coach and the culture. There’s so much tradition here at Illinois.”

Tradition that, more recently, features a losing culture rather than one used to success. Center Joe Spencer is well aware. In his five seasons with the program, Illinois is 20-40.

But like his fellow fifth-year seniors, Spencer believes Smith can turn the Illini around.

“There’s growing pains, and that comes with any change,” Spencer said. “It’s what fans have to realize across the country, no matter when a coach walks in. The encouraging thing as a senior going forward ... is that this staff is here, believes in this university and believes in the guys on this team.

They’re ready to take it to the next step.”