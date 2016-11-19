Illini notes: Offense sputters in loss

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois offense entered Saturday ranked 124th in the country in total offense, averaging a measly 314.9 yards per game.

Those numbers only got worse after Iowa shut out the Illini 28-0, the second straight game Illinois failed to score a touchdown.

That rarity hasn’t happened to the Illini since 2005, when Illinois lost 40-2 at Ohio State and then followed up with a 37-3 loss at Purdue the next Saturday during the latter part of Ron Zook’s first season at Illinois.

“We couldn’t get the running game going,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We didn’t do much in the passing game, so pretty easy to see what went wrong.”

Illinois only registered 198 yards of total offense against the Hawkeyes, the second time this season the Illini failed to generate at least 200 yards of offense. The first happened during a 41-8 loss at Michigan on Oct. 22.

***

In the first season with Garrick McGee coordinating the Illinois offense, the Illini have not surpassed 300 yards of offense in five games.

On a blustery day inside Memorial Stadium, with the wind chill at 25 degrees at kickoff, the elements had a bit to do with the Illini’s struggles.

“We knew it would be a factor early on,” Smith said. “You just need to be able to put a couple first downs together.”

Quarterback Wes Lunt agreed, although him only completing 19 of 41 passes for 137 yards and one interception didn’t help matters.

“We’d get that first down and then just kind of die out after,” Lunt said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and try to figure it out.”

Iowa shut out a Big Ten opponent for the first time since doing so against Minnesota during the 2009 season.

“They are a very disciplined team,” Lunt said. “We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had. They’re very well-coached and good in all phases.”



***

Smith steadfastly believes in turnover margin.

Always has. Likely always will.

Illinois forced two turnovers in the first half. Dillan Cazley snagged the first interception of his four-year career after Iowa receiver Riley McCarron couldn’t haul in a pass from C.J. Beathard, with Cazley there to corral the deflected pass. Cazley broke his right wrist against North Carolina on Sept. 10 and didn’t play again until Nov. 5 against Michigan State, sporting a club on his right hand when he returned to the field.

Cazley didn’t play Saturday with the full club, and the Charleston product said he wasn’t sure if he would have made the interception with it on.

“I don’t know,” he said. “With the club, I’m too aggressive sometimes, and I’ll knock it out. After the injury, Coach Smith sat me down and said, ‘Your role has changed. You’re going to have to coach the young guys up.’ I really bought into the playbook and what Coach was saying when I was out.”

Tre Watson then saved Iowa from — momentarily at least — scoring the first points on Saturday when the Illinois linebacker stripped the ball from Akrum Wadley’s hands after the Iowa running back picked up 19 yards to get to the Illini’s 3-yard line before Illinois defensive tackle Jamal Milan recovered the fumble.

“I was just focused on getting him to the ground,” Watson said of his third forced fumble this season. “It’s something we’ve talked about all season. When you see the ball, you’ve got to try to get it out. I saw it, so I said, ‘I’m going to get the ball out.’”

But Illinois couldn’t convert either of those first-half takeaways into any points when the game was still scoreless.

“It’s disappointing,” Smith said. “That’s when the game was still kind of up in the air and a defensive battle early on. When you get a takeaway, you do have momentum. If you don’t capitalize on it, momentum shifts to the other team pretty quick, and that’s what happened.”



***

This wasn’t a Central State Eight Conference game.

Or a state title game.

The connection Lunt and Zach Grant established early on Saturday, though, brought back memories of what the duo accomplished at Rochester High School. Albeit with those games usually ending in wins.

Grant set career-high with eight catches for 65 yards in Saturday’s loss.

“It was nice to get rolling and get things going,” Grant said. “It’s bittersweet with the last game at Memorial Stadium and the journey I took to get here and everything. It was awesome to have my family and my parents out on the field. It was hard to see your mom out there. I know I got emotional, and the next week will probably be even more emotional.”

The last game Grant — who said he had around 20 family and friends at Saturday’s game — played with during his time at Rochester was at Memorial Stadium when he collected 13 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns from Lunt when Rochester beat Richmond-Burton 42-39 to win the Class 4A state title in 2011.

“Zach has really come on at the end of the season,” Lunt said. “He runs good routes. You know where he’s going to be, and he catches the ball. I’m happy for him.”



***

Neither team scored an offensive touchdown until LeShun Daniels waltzed into the end zone from 1 yard out near the midway point of the third quarter to give Iowa a 14-0 lead. The only touchdown in the first half came on a 55-yard punt return by McCarron after he fielded a David Reisner punt and quickly moved down the field, hardly getting touched in the process during the second quarter.

The score was the first punt return for a touchdown Illinois allowed since Ryan Switzer returned a punt 85 yards during the Illini’s loss last season at North Carolina.

“I think it’s the same story on any punt return is somebody getting out of their lane and not getting off their block.” Smith said.



***

Defensive linemen Chunky Clements and Carroll Phillips left Saturday’s game with injuries. Smith didn’t specify what type of injuries either senior sustained.

“Even after they left, (Iowa) got a few more to put on the board, but I thought the defense was hanging in there even with those guys out,” Smith said. “Clements went down about the first series, so we played most of the game without him.”



***

Just like Lunt made his first start since Oct. 8 against Purdue, so did safety Taylor Barton. The fifth-year senior, an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick each of the last two seasons, found himself replaced by true freshman Stanley Green after the Illini’s loss to the Boilermakers. Barton acquitted himself well in his final game at Memorial Stadium, making seven tackles. Another fifth-year senior who was a starter early on this season, defensive tackle Rob Bain, started for the first time since Oct. 1 at Nebraska. The Bolingbrook native made four tackles and forced a fumble.

“I haven’t played as much this year, but it was nice to be able to get back out there and just play, especially towards the end of the year,” Barton said. “It was a good feeling.”

Barton said he’s focused this season on just trying to do his job, even with his playing time diminished.

“Everyone’s got a role on the team,” Barton said. “Sometimes, it’s bigger than others, but ... it’s not really up to me, so I just kind of fill my role.”



***

Count Joe Spencer among those Illinois seniors who found it hard to believe he played his last game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Illinois center and three-year starter along the offensive line has served as one of the team’s four captains this season, and had several family members on hand Saturday, with more planning to attend next Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

“Hopefully we just go out strong,” Spencer said. “We’ve been through a lot, with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m just so proud to call myself an Illini.”

Spencer was emotional afterwards for the second straight game, having to compose himself a few times while addressing the media.

“Tons of great moments on this field,” Spencer said. “To me, it’s kind of a holy place that will always be special any time I walk in here.”