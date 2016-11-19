LIVE! Iowa at Illinois

Iowa (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) at Illinois (3-7, 2-5)

Kickoff

The recruiting classes of 2012 and 2013 were the first two Tim Beckman compiled in his tenure at Illinois.

The former Illinois coach isn't on hand today, but the majority of those players he signed were honored in a pregame ceremony that started at 10:35 a.m., right after Illinois finished up its pregame warmups.

Say what you want to about the middling success those players brought to the program, but it's hard to imagine seniors across college football who have gone through as much as theses players have.

Some, like center Joe Spencer and defensive tackle Rob Bain, committed to the Illini when Ron Zook was still the coach. That seems eons ago.

Then, they had to endure the struggles on the field during Beckman's first two seasons before a late-season surge in 2014 landed Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Barring a miracle, that's the only postseason game these seniors will play in during their Illinois careers. Not exactly what they envisioned when they signed with Illinois four or five years ago.

A few score predictions from the assembled media here today. I've got Iowa winning 34-13, with the Hawkeyes' run game just too much for the Illini to deal with.

Bob Asmussen has a closer game, but one with Iowa prevailing. He's got the Hawkeyes winning 17-9.

Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune has Iowa coming away with a 31-10 victory, while Mark Tupper of the Decatur Herald & Review predicting a 24-0 win for the Hawkeyes.

Be back in a bit with updates throughout today's game.

30 minutes until kickoff

Grange Grove is virtually empty, with a few hundred brave souls milling about.

The tailgating lots to the south aren't exactly filled to the brim either.

And with the majority of Illinois students having left on Friday for Thanksgiving break, don't expect to see too many patrons in the north end zone.

All in all, there might be more people here for next weekend's high school state title games than at today's game.

But hopefully while you're reading this at your house, all warm and away from the cold that is prevalent today.

Before you continue reading, though, check out this enlightening Q&A that Bob Asmussen conducted with Illinois long snapper Michael Martin, a Champaign native and Centennial graduate. It's arguably the single-best one I've read in four years on the beat, and Bob, who has been covering the Illini for more than two decades, agrees.

Here's a sample:

Question: You are a townie. What are the positives?

Martin's answer: It's a role that I've certainly embraced. When guys poke fun at Champaign, I say, "Hey, you chose to come here." I defend the hplace. I'm never too far from home. My parents have never missed a game, home or away. That means a lot to me. Being a townie, I've been around this my entire life. I have that sense of pride. This is my town. This is my university.

For the full Q&A with Martin, enjoy this link right here.

Be back in a little bit.

60 minutes until kickoff

Still windy here in Champaign. And still cold.

Don't expect those two attributes to change today, which might make for a low-scoring game. Iowa hasn't scored more than 14 points since the Hawkeyes won 49-35 at Purdue on Oct. 15.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a huge, 14-13 win last Saturday night against Michigan, but before that, lost 41-14 at Penn State on Nov. 5 and lost 17-9 to Wisconsin on Nov. 22. So it's not exactly like Kirk Ferentz's program is lighting up scoreboards across the Big Ten.

Then again, the Illini's defense, which has been on the field for more than 40 minutes in each of the last two games, hasn't particularly stymied opponents.

In eight of the Illini's 10 games this season, the opponent has scored at least 27 points. The only exceptions were the Illini's 52-3 season-opening win against Murray State and its 24-7 win at Rutgers.

90 minutes until kickoff

Good morning college football fans.

Matt Daniels here with you for another in-game report.

This one from a chilly, windy and cloudy Memorial Stadium.

The lights are already on here at the venerable venue nestled off Kirby Avenue, with the flags rapidly flapping in the strong breeze.

Kudos to any Illinois fans who come out today. If you do, be sure to bring parkas, blankets, stocking hats, scarves, gloves and anything else to keep you warm.

The announced attendance will likely be around 38,000, but I'd be stunned if more than 20,000 brave souls make their way into Memorial Stadium.

A few Illinois players came out onto the turf around 9:15 a.m., with Wes Lunt and Jeff George Jr. throwing the ball around.

Lunt will start today for the Illini, his first start since he injured his back midway through the second quarter against Purdue on Oc. 8.

The fifth-year senior from Rochester gives Illinois the best chance offensively, especially after Jeff George Jr. struggled mightily in last Saturday's 48-3 loss at Wisconsin, where George threw four interceptions in the first half.

Lunt didn't fare all that well in his first game action, going 2 of 8 for 22 yards in the second half, but perhaps those numbers improve today. Although the weather and the wind might have a lot to say about that.

Lunt isn't just getting the start because it is senior day for the Illini, but guys like safety Taylor Barton, along with defensive tackles Chunky Clements and Rob Bain, might get the chance to start one more time at Memorial Stadium in a career that has seen more downs than ups for the senior class that will be honored prior to today's kickoff.

Illinois honored its seniors last season during the Illini's 24-14 loss to Northwestern at Soldier Field, but the last time Illinois had a senior day game in Champaign, Illinois stunned Penn State 16-14 in what turned out to be a crucial win for the Heart of Dallas Bowl berth that awaited the 2014 team.

A bowl game is almost out of the question for Illinois (not entirely considering Illinois could win its final two games to finish 5-7 and sneak in if there are not enough six-win teams), but pride is on the line today for those seniors.

Be back in a bit.