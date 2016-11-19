Tate: Illini give little to get excited about

Blaahh! Buurrr!

With 20 mph winds whipping across Memorial Stadium, and the temperature hovering under 40 degrees, we are left to wonder: If Iowa’s Hawkeyes stayed over for another game today, would the Illini score?

They didn’t Saturday, falling 28-0 and struggling through a second consecutive week without a touchdown. The Illini reached the Wisconsin 13-yard line in Madison, kicking a field goal in a 48-3 loss.

For those who point out past UI difficulties in the red zone, that’s not the problem. Other than penetrating for the solitary field goal, the Illini haven’t dented the 20-yard line in 25 possessions in two weeks. They didn’t pass the Iowa 34-yard line Saturday until the final possession ended at the 29.

Little to get excited about

It doesn’t get much more inept than that. Give a hand to the hardy folks who showed up in the announced crowd of 39,091, because those with Illini leanings had little to cheer for.

When coach Lovie Smith talks about changing the culture, Wisconsin and Iowa bring meaning to it.

They aren’t loaded with four-star recruits, but they take pride in a hard-nosed, defense-oriented approach, in stark contrast to an Illini operation that has leaned heavily toward the pass and now has lost 38 of its last 46 Big Ten games.

Smith and his staff will hit the recruiting trail directly after next Saturday’s 11 a.m. finale at Northwestern. The future is in the balance. The Illini will be without 24 seniors who suited up Saturday, plus two others who left the team last month, senior safety Caleb Day and freshman lineman Eddy Fish.

They’ll need January pickups to push the number of scholarship players much past the low 50s in the spring. If next year’s Illini are going to be an improvement, they’ll have to do it without six seniors who started on offense and six more on defense Saturday. Both lines need help.

Pounding ground attack

“This wasn’t the way they wanted to go out in their last home game,” said Smith, referring to the seniors.

Actually, Illinois played Iowa nose-to-nose for a solid 25 minutes of scoreless football. Then David Reisner drilled a deep, low punt toward the right sideline, and Iowa senior Riley McCarron split the coverage and raced untouched for a 55-yard TD return.

If you suspected that might open the floodgates, you were correct. On the Hawkeyes’ first possession of the second half, they produced consecutive runs of 8, 5, 5, 10, 6, 10, 6 and 10 before punching it over.

LeShun Daniels’ 50-yard burst ended all doubt early in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Iowa outrushed Illinois 261-62 and limited UI runners to 2.5 yards per carry.

Lunt-Grant combo works well

Because Illinois could not budge the Iowa defense on the ground, Wes Lunt turned to former Rochester teammate Zach Grant, targeting him 14 times with passes and completing eight of them for 65 yards. Grant caught nearly half as many passes Saturday as he has all season (17).

Making his first start since sustaining a back injury against Purdue on Oct. 8, Lunt threw mostly short tosses, completing 19 of 41 for 137 yards. The day was marked by multiple drops on both sides, including defensive drops, as the swirling winds made it unusually difficult. One such drop by McCarron wound up as an interception by UI senior sub Dillan Cazley at the Iowa 44 early in the second quarter.

Illinois could not take advantage, Smith noting: “When the game was still in the balance, we got the takeaway and, when we didn’t capitalize, the momentum shifted. We had to establish the run with the wind such a factor, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Since 1996, Iowa has won 11 of 14 games in the series.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.