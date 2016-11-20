Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nov. 20 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 11/20/2016 - 11:36am | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

TEAM   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Ohio State   2
3. Michigan   4
4. Clemson   6
5. Wisconsin   5
6. Washington   7
7. Oklahoma   8
8. Oklahoma State   9  
9. Penn State   12
10. Western Michigan   10
11. Nebraska   13
12. Colorado   14
13. Florida   15
14. Houston   19
15. Louisville   3
16. Southern Cal   17
17. Florida State   18
18. Boise State   21
19. Auburn   23
20. West Virginia   11
21. Texas A&M   25
22.Tennessee   -
23. Washington State   16
24. South Florida   -
25. Navy   -

 

