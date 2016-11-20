Nov. 20 Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Michigan 4

4. Clemson 6

5. Wisconsin 5

6. Washington 7

7. Oklahoma 8

8. Oklahoma State 9

9. Penn State 12

10. Western Michigan 10

11. Nebraska 13

12. Colorado 14

13. Florida 15

14. Houston 19

15. Louisville 3

16. Southern Cal 17

17. Florida State 18

18. Boise State 21

19. Auburn 23

20. West Virginia 11

21. Texas A&M 25

22.Tennessee -

23. Washington State 16

24. South Florida -

25. Navy -



