Nov. 20 Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Michigan 4
4. Clemson 6
5. Wisconsin 5
6. Washington 7
7. Oklahoma 8
8. Oklahoma State 9
9. Penn State 12
10. Western Michigan 10
11. Nebraska 13
12. Colorado 14
13. Florida 15
14. Houston 19
15. Louisville 3
16. Southern Cal 17
17. Florida State 18
18. Boise State 21
19. Auburn 23
20. West Virginia 11
21. Texas A&M 25
22.Tennessee -
23. Washington State 16
24. South Florida -
25. Navy -
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.