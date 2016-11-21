Fourth and long: Smith, Illini show thankfulness

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Iowa » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant (88) tries to secure the ball near Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016. The pass fell incomplete.

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:



1. Don’t expect divided allegiances for the Smith family this week, even with one of Smith’s sons, Matthew, having graduated from Northwestern.

“I wrote quite a few checks to the university,” Smith said with a straight face. “Family goes a little deeper than that. I think everybody in the Smith household realizes what’s happening this weekend.”

Smith said he kept an eye on Northwestern when he coached the Chicago Bears and respects what Pat Fitzgerald has accomplished with the Wildcats. Still, Smith is eager to give Illinois its fourth win against Northwestern this decade.

“It would do quite a bit, of course, for morale, and we talk a lot about finishing,” Smith said. “You remember the last thing you do. This is a taste that we’ll have in our mouths for a while. We’ll want to transition into recruiting right away on a high.”



2. Speaking of recruiting, Smith’s staff will commence putting the finishing touches on the 2017 class as soon as Sunday night.

The contact period starts Sunday, and the Illini hope to take full advantage of the next two months before Smith signs his first class at Illinois on Feb. 1. So far, Illinois has 11 commits in the 2017 class, the fewest of any Big Ten team.

“I’ll be out as soon as Sunday night,” Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson said. “My schedule isn’t quite firmed up just yet, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s very important.

“You want to recruit guys who are going to come in and make a huge impact for you. This is Coach Smith’s first recruiting class, and it’s going to be a special class.”



3. Illinois practiced Monday morning for the first time this season, with Monday usually the team’s regular day off during the week.

The change in the normal schedule is because of Thanksgiving, with Smith giving the Illini an off day Thursday, meaning players can go home Wednesday once practice ends and return to Champaign on Friday before Illinois departs for Evanston.

“We all do have a lot to be thankful for,” Smith said, “so to have the chance to spend a little bit of time with family is pretty important to me for our entire football team.”



4. For veterans like defensive end Dawuane Smoot and quarterback Wes Lunt, this is the first chance in their time at Illinois to spend Thanksgiving with their families at home. Lunt will drive 90 minutes to Rochester.

“Usually, you kind of miss out on some stuff,” Lunt said, “but to be able to go home Wednesday night and see your family, for the people that live around here, is huge.”

Smoot will make a nearly five-hour drive to Groveport, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. Turkey isn’t high on his wish list Thursday.

“I’ve never really liked turkey,” Smoot said. “I’ve always felt it was a real dry meat, and if you don’t do it right, it doesn’t taste all that good.”

Sweets is a bigger must for him Thursday.

“A cheese-and-bean dip my dad makes only for this time,” Smoot said. “And then an Oreo cheesecake my mom makes only for Thanksgiving. I can’t wait for those.”