Big Ten football glance: The Game is coming, The Game is coming!

THE SCHEDULE

Want to know which games are worthwhile this weekend? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who is hitting his stride at just the right time as he finally emerged with a 6-0 week to improve to 71-23 on the season.



No. 17 Nebraska at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., Friday, ABC

TV talent: Allen Bestwick, Mike Bellotti and Kris Budden

The visiting Cornhuskers recorded their ninth win of the season with last Saturday’s triumph against Maryland, the 50th time in program history Big Red has achieved that milestone. Even with questions about who might start at quarterback — Tommy Armstrong Jr. or Ryker Fyfe will get the first snap behind center — the Cornhuskers should reach the 10-win plateau for the 28th time. Not too shabby.

Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 21-20



No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Saturday, ABC

TV talent: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Samantha Ponder and Tom Rinaldi

It’s a shame the loser of this game likely will find itself out of the running for the final four. The best way to solve this if you’re a Michigan fan is don’t lose at Iowa. Ditto for Ohio State in its trip to Penn State. Either way, the victor most certainly sits in the driver’s seat when it comes to securing a spot in the national semifinals. This game marks the 11th time in series history that both programs are ranked among the Top 5 in the country. Pretty special. Much like Jabrill Peppers, who will try to help the Wolverines end a seven-game losing skid against the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, and J.T. Barrett for the Buckeyes, who may lead Ohio State to a win, although that doesn’t clinch a spot in Indianapolis next Saturday for Urban Meyer’s program. No matter. Enjoy The Game.

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 17-13



Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m., Saturday, ESPNU

TV talent: Anish Shroff and Ahmad Brooks

The Hoosiers’ fan base already is reeling and already spent its Thanksgiving moping around after Tom Crean’s hoops program lost at Fort Wayne. Don’t know if the Cream and Crimson supporters could stomach another loss to an in-state foe, particularly one that’s as bad as Purdue is in football this season. Don’t worry, though. Kevin Wilson’s team secures another bowl bid while winning the Old Oaken Bucket for the fourth consecutive season.

Daniels’ pick: Indiana, 37-19



Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., Saturday, ESPNews

TV talent: Mike Couzens and Al Groh

Good thing the Terrapins started 5-2. Otherwise, DJ Durkin’s team already would have its offseason plans lined up. Maryland, however, still can get to a bowl game if it defeats the hapless Scarlet Knights. On the positive, Rutgers fans: the men’s basketball team won its first four games.

Daniels’ pick: Maryland, 31-10



Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., Saturday, BTN

TV talent: Cory Provus, Glen Mason and Allison Hayes

The Wildcats have all sorts of Illinois connections, with leading rusher Justin Jackson (1,127 yards, 9 TDs) a Glenbard North product, quarterback Clayton Thorson (2,847 yards, 20 TDs) a Wheaton North graduate and sackmaster Ifeadi Odenigbo (Big Ten-best nine sacks), the older brother of Illinois defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo.

Daniels’ pick: Northwestern, 27-6



Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN

TV talent: Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard and Allison Williams

All that talk about James Franklin finding himself on the hot seat seems silly now. He’ll coach the Nittany Lions to their third consecutive bowl game and is a win from not only guiding Penn State to a 10-win season but also a win and a Michigan loss from playing in the Big Ten title game.

Daniels’ pick: Penn State, 35-20



Minnesota at No. 5 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, BTN

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

If Nebraska loses at Iowa, the Badgers won’t have to worry about winning this game to reach the Big Ten title game. But they’ll need to defeat the head-hunting Gophers if Bucky wants to have any chance of reaching the final four.

Daniels’ pick: Wisconsin, 30-17

Award watch: How Matt Daniels sees it

Big Ten MVP

Player, School Prev.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 1

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan 2

Saquon Barkley, Penn St. 4

Curtis Samuel, Ohio St. 5

Corey Clement, Wisconsin 3

Illini MVP

Player, Pos. Prev.

Kendrick Foster, RB 1

Hardy Nickerson, LB 2

Carroll Phillips, DE 3

Malik Turner, WR 4

Coach of the Year

Coach, School Prev.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 2

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 3

James Franklin, Penn St. 4

Mike Riley, Nebraska 5

Bowl Outlook

Bowl Team

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Orange Wisconsin

Outback Penn State

TaxSlayer Nebraska

Holiday Minnesota

Music City Iowa

Foster Farms Northwestern

Pinstripe Maryland

Heart of Dallas Indiana





