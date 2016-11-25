Final word: Assistants know way around Evanston

EVANSTON — Two Illinois assistants won’t need directions to the Ryan Field locker room on Saturday. They know the place inside and out.



Illini linebackers coach Tim McGarigle is a former Northwestern player who tackled everybody during his time with the Wildcats. And Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee had the same job at Northwestern in 2006 and ‘07. He joined Randy Walker’s staff as receivers coach in 2004.



McGarigle’s position coach at Northwestern was current head coach Pat Fitzgerald.



“He did a great job there,” McGarigle said. “He’s an intense coach. He’s mellowed out being a head coach, but he’s a great football coach.”



Illinois will run into the Wildcats in recruiting. McGarigle looks forward to it.



“We’re going to have some good head-to-head battles going after the same players,” McGarigle said.



The Illini assistant wants to have bragging rights.



“This is a huge game in terms of the city of Chicago, the recruits and moving forward with the players you want to build your program with,” McGarigle said.



McGarigle is out of eligibility. The game on Saturday is for the players.



“I can’t think of this game as anything other than playing another Big Ten opponent and having the linebackers and the defense and the whole team come together for the last game and end the season on the right note,” he said.



During his playing days at Northwestern, the Wildcats went 3-1 against Illinois, losing in 2002 and winning the next three.



“It’s a great rivalry,” McGarigle said. “It’s a fun football game.



“It sets the tempo for the offseason.”



McGee was on the Northwestern staff when Walker died of a heart attack in 2006. McGee remained on the staff when Fitzgerald took over.



“Coach Walker gave me an opportunity,” McGee said. “We had good, competitive kids that did really well for us. Northwestern really did shape my career a lot.”



This will be McGee’s first trip to Ryan Field since he visited during his time at UAB.



Walker will be on McGee’s mind.



“I think about Coach Walker a lot,” McGee said. “The way I go about my business coaching was molded by Coach Walker. You’ve got to play sound, fundamental football. There’s a way to play football.”



The Illinois travel party went by bus on Friday toward Evanston. The Illini spent Friday night at the Hilton Chicago in Northbrook. The team had meetings and dinner.



After the game on Saturday, the coaches will scatter to different parts of the country for recruiting. Lovie Smith will start in Chicago.



Smith knows Fitzgerald “pretty well.”



“One of the good guys in the profession,” Smith said. “He’s a good mentor and a good guy to lead young men. Outstanding coach.”



Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, a former News-Gazette All-Stater from Wheaton North, is having a big sophomore season. He has thrown for more than 250 yards in six consecutive games.



He is third in the Big Ten in passing and touchdowns. He needs only one more to tie the single-season TD record of 21, set by Brett Basanez.



The numbers are nice, but what Thorson really wants is a win against Illinois.



“It’s the most important game of the year,” Thorson said. “We’ve got to get a win to send these seniors out right. But it’s a rivalry game as well. Playing for the hat (Land of Lincoln Trophy), so it’s a huge game for our seniors.”



Because he is from the state, the game means more to Thorson.



“I’ve got a lot of friends on that team,” Thorson said.



Thorson considered signing with Illinois but picked the Wildcats instead.



“It was a good fit here,” Thorson said.



A year ago, the Wildcats won 10 games. That raised expectations in Evanston.



“I think everyone realizes we put ourselves in a hole early, and that wasn’t us,” Thorson said. “The first four games we started out 1-3, and we tried to turn that around. We’ve got a chance to make it right.



“We expect to win every game. Not getting 10 wins is a disappointment. There’s nothing we can do about that now. It’s all about the Illini.”



Northwestern won last year’s game and would like to keep the trophy.



“It’s a big deal,” Thorson said.



The winning team will have bragging rights, on the field and in recruiting. Northwestern has worked hard to bump its in-state numbers.



“I think it’s huge,” Thorson said. “We’ve focused on getting guys from the Chicago area. It’s good to see that. There are a lot of good football players here.”



C.J. Robbins has no guaranteed games after Saturday. The senior defensive end from LaSalle-Peru needs one win and a bowl bid to extend his college career.



“We want to stay together for that extra month,” Robbins said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”



Playing against Illinois adds to the motivation.



Like Thorson, Robbins was recruited by Illinois.



“I didn’t have an offer from them,” Robbins said. “I went up there for a junior day.”



Northwestern sold Robbins “with how real Coach Fitz was throughout the whole process.”



Robbins said the team is trying to create a winning culture.



“We want that consistency,” Robbins said.



At 1-3, a bowl game looked like a long shot.



“We put our head down and dug in,” Robbins said.



Robbins always has been a big Chicago Bears fan. On Saturday, he goes against former Bears coach Smith.



“I think it’s cool,” Robbins said. “Honestly, the game and what we have to do is way more important than any coach we have to play.”



The Wildcats follow the same routine the Friday nights before home games.



The players came to the football complex late in the afternoon for video work, walk-throughs and a light practice. Then they went to the hotel for dinner.





Fitzgerald played in the Illinois-Northwestern game and has worked in it as an assistant and head coach. How important is the rivalry to him?



“I’m getting a little older and a little grayer,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s not about me. It’s about our program. It’s about our young men. I’ve always had great respect for the school (Illinois). Multiple family members have attended the great university down there.



“We’re going to do everything we can to have our guys play their best 60 minutes. It’s big for our program. It’s big for our seniors. It’s big for our school. It’s big for all of our alums. We’ve only got one rival. We’ve only got one trophy game, and it’s this one. It’s big for us.”





































