How they line up: Illinois at Northwestern
Fri, 11/25/2016 - 9:59pm | Matt Daniels

Illini (3-8)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-4    225    Sr.

22    Running back    Kendrick Foster    5-8    200    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

88    Wide receiver    Zach Grant    6-0    195    Sr.

87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Fr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Kendrick Foster. Barring a near-historic game from the redshirt junior, Illinois will fail to net a 1,000-yard rusher for the sixth consecutive season. Foster will need a career-high 289 yards — which would be the most since Mikel Leshoure, the last Illini to hit 1,000 rushing yards, ran for a school-record 330 yards against the Wildcats in 2010 at Wrigley Field — in order to hit that milestone today. Never say never, but the Peoria native gives the stagnant Illinois offense its best chance of moving the ball. And possibly finding the end zone for the first time since beating Michigan State on Nov. 5. Foster will head into the offseason the likely No. 1 running back after a solid 2016, and another strong game would only add to his confidence level going into 2017.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

16    Tackle    Rob Bain    6-3    295    Sr.

11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

33    Weakside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

2    Strongside linebacker    Julian Jones    6-2    215    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

17    Free safety    Stanley Green    5-11    195    Fr.

21    Strong safety    Pat Nelson    6-0    210    Fr.

31    Cornerback    Cameron Watkins    6-0    190    Fr.

Player to watch: Tre Watson. Hardy Nickerson might want to watch out. The redshirt sophomore is closing in on him for the team lead in tackles. Nickerson already has gone past 100 tackles, sitting with 103 going into today, and Watson isn’t far behind with 95 tackles. Watson is tied with Stanley Green for the team lead in forced fumbles with three, and whenever Justin Jackson carries the ball — which he’ll do frequently — it’s another opportunity for Watson to possibly help Illinois procure a takeaway. Watson is a prime candidate to take over at middle linebacker next season once Nickerson is gone, and his solid second half of the season is somewhat of a bright spot on a defense that needs more playmakers once 2017 rolls around.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (3-8 at Illinois, 3-8 overall in first season).

Wildcats (5-6)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

18    Quarterback    Clayton Thorson    6-4    220    So.

21    Running back    Justin Jackson    5-11    195    Jr.

9    Superback    Garrett Dickerson    6-3    245    Jr.

80    Wide receiver    Austin Carr    6-1    200    Sr.

2    Wide receiver    Flynn Nagel    5-11    181    So.

4    Wide receiver    Solomon Vault    5-10    190    Jr.

72    Left tackle    Blake Hance    6-5    305    So.

59    Left guard    J.B. Butler    6-3    300    So.

69    Center    Brad North    6-2    290    Jr.

71    Right guard    Tommy Doles    6-6    295    So.

76    Right tackle    Eric Olson    6-6    305    Sr.

Player to watch: Jackson. The Glenbard North product and two-time News-Gazette All-State selection during his high school career is already one of the most prolific running backs in Northwestern history. He’s the first running back the program has had to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three seasons. And he still has another year of eligibility left. The development of Clayton Thorson as a passer this season has taken some of the pressure off Jackson to carry the Wildcats’ offense, but he’ll look to burn the Illini defense again after the Big Ten’s active rushing leader, with 3,732 career yards, already has enjoyed two games of more than 100 rushing yards against Illinois in his career. Northwestern has produced some talented tailbacks, like Damien Anderson, Darnell Autry and Tyrell Sutton, in recent memory. But Jackson might be the best.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

90    End    C.J. Robbins    6-5    305    Sr.

99    Tackle    Jordan Thompson    6-3    290    So.

67    Tackle    Tyler Lancaster    6-3    310    Jr.

56    End    Xavier Washington    6-1    243    Jr.

10    Weakside linebacker    Brett Walsh    6-1    215    Jr.

1    Middle linebacker    Anthony Walker Jr.    6-1    245    Jr.

32    Strongside linebacker    Nate Hall    6-2    230    So.

24    Cornerback    Montre Hartage    6-0    190    So.

16    Safety    Godwin Igwebuike    6-0    205    Sr.

21    Safety    Kyle Queiro    6-3    200    Jr.

29    Cornerback    Trae Williams    5-11    200    Fr.

Player to watch: Anthony Walker Jr. The junior had a breakout season in 2015, earning consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades. He may not get that honor bestowed on him again this season, but the Miami native does a bit of everything from his middle linebacker position. He’s second on the team in tackles with 89, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks, to go along with six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception. If Northwestern’s defense makes several big plays against a struggling Illinois offense today, look for Walker to be involved.  

Head coach: Pat Fitzgerald (75-62 at Northwestern; 75-62 overall in 11 seasons).

Prediction: Northwestern 27, Illinois 6

The Wildcats don’t want to put themselves in a precarious position come Sunday with a 5-7 record and wondering if not enough six-win teams will make a bowl game. A New Year’s Day bowl game won’t happen for Northwestern this season whether or not the Wildcats are able to breeze past the Illini, as was the case last year when Tennessee walloped Northwestern at the Outback Bowl. The programs have traded wins each of the last three seasons, with Illinois winning in Evanston in 2014, its last trip to Ryan Field. That victory capped an improbable two-game win streak to end the season and clinch a bowl berth for the Illini. Smith’s program will have to play spoiler today because a bowl game won’t happen for the fourth time in the past five seasons for Illinois. The Illini don’t have enough offense and won’t stop Northwestern’s run game often enough to deny the Wildcats a bowl berth. (N-G prediction record: 7-4)

