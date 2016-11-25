How they line up: Illinois at Northwestern

Illini (3-8)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-4 225 Sr.



22 Running back Kendrick Foster 5-8 200 Jr.



19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.



11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.



88 Wide receiver Zach Grant 6-0 195 Sr.



87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.



57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.



72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Fr.



71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.



53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.



67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.



Player to watch: Kendrick Foster. Barring a near-historic game from the redshirt junior, Illinois will fail to net a 1,000-yard rusher for the sixth consecutive season. Foster will need a career-high 289 yards — which would be the most since Mikel Leshoure, the last Illini to hit 1,000 rushing yards, ran for a school-record 330 yards against the Wildcats in 2010 at Wrigley Field — in order to hit that milestone today. Never say never, but the Peoria native gives the stagnant Illinois offense its best chance of moving the ball. And possibly finding the end zone for the first time since beating Michigan State on Nov. 5. Foster will head into the offseason the likely No. 1 running back after a solid 2016, and another strong game would only add to his confidence level going into 2017.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.



16 Tackle Rob Bain 6-3 295 Sr.



11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.



6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.



33 Weakside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.



10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.



2 Strongside linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 215 So.



1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.



17 Free safety Stanley Green 5-11 195 Fr.



21 Strong safety Pat Nelson 6-0 210 Fr.



31 Cornerback Cameron Watkins 6-0 190 Fr.



Player to watch: Tre Watson. Hardy Nickerson might want to watch out. The redshirt sophomore is closing in on him for the team lead in tackles. Nickerson already has gone past 100 tackles, sitting with 103 going into today, and Watson isn’t far behind with 95 tackles. Watson is tied with Stanley Green for the team lead in forced fumbles with three, and whenever Justin Jackson carries the ball — which he’ll do frequently — it’s another opportunity for Watson to possibly help Illinois procure a takeaway. Watson is a prime candidate to take over at middle linebacker next season once Nickerson is gone, and his solid second half of the season is somewhat of a bright spot on a defense that needs more playmakers once 2017 rolls around.



Head coach: Lovie Smith (3-8 at Illinois, 3-8 overall in first season).



Wildcats (5-6)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



18 Quarterback Clayton Thorson 6-4 220 So.



21 Running back Justin Jackson 5-11 195 Jr.



9 Superback Garrett Dickerson 6-3 245 Jr.



80 Wide receiver Austin Carr 6-1 200 Sr.



2 Wide receiver Flynn Nagel 5-11 181 So.



4 Wide receiver Solomon Vault 5-10 190 Jr.



72 Left tackle Blake Hance 6-5 305 So.



59 Left guard J.B. Butler 6-3 300 So.



69 Center Brad North 6-2 290 Jr.



71 Right guard Tommy Doles 6-6 295 So.



76 Right tackle Eric Olson 6-6 305 Sr.



Player to watch: Jackson. The Glenbard North product and two-time News-Gazette All-State selection during his high school career is already one of the most prolific running backs in Northwestern history. He’s the first running back the program has had to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three seasons. And he still has another year of eligibility left. The development of Clayton Thorson as a passer this season has taken some of the pressure off Jackson to carry the Wildcats’ offense, but he’ll look to burn the Illini defense again after the Big Ten’s active rushing leader, with 3,732 career yards, already has enjoyed two games of more than 100 rushing yards against Illinois in his career. Northwestern has produced some talented tailbacks, like Damien Anderson, Darnell Autry and Tyrell Sutton, in recent memory. But Jackson might be the best.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



90 End C.J. Robbins 6-5 305 Sr.



99 Tackle Jordan Thompson 6-3 290 So.



67 Tackle Tyler Lancaster 6-3 310 Jr.



56 End Xavier Washington 6-1 243 Jr.



10 Weakside linebacker Brett Walsh 6-1 215 Jr.



1 Middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. 6-1 245 Jr.



32 Strongside linebacker Nate Hall 6-2 230 So.



24 Cornerback Montre Hartage 6-0 190 So.



16 Safety Godwin Igwebuike 6-0 205 Sr.



21 Safety Kyle Queiro 6-3 200 Jr.



29 Cornerback Trae Williams 5-11 200 Fr.



Player to watch: Anthony Walker Jr. The junior had a breakout season in 2015, earning consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades. He may not get that honor bestowed on him again this season, but the Miami native does a bit of everything from his middle linebacker position. He’s second on the team in tackles with 89, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks, to go along with six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception. If Northwestern’s defense makes several big plays against a struggling Illinois offense today, look for Walker to be involved.



Head coach: Pat Fitzgerald (75-62 at Northwestern; 75-62 overall in 11 seasons).



Prediction: Northwestern 27, Illinois 6



The Wildcats don’t want to put themselves in a precarious position come Sunday with a 5-7 record and wondering if not enough six-win teams will make a bowl game. A New Year’s Day bowl game won’t happen for Northwestern this season whether or not the Wildcats are able to breeze past the Illini, as was the case last year when Tennessee walloped Northwestern at the Outback Bowl. The programs have traded wins each of the last three seasons, with Illinois winning in Evanston in 2014, its last trip to Ryan Field. That victory capped an improbable two-game win streak to end the season and clinch a bowl berth for the Illini. Smith’s program will have to play spoiler today because a bowl game won’t happen for the fourth time in the past five seasons for Illinois. The Illini don’t have enough offense and won’t stop Northwestern’s run game often enough to deny the Wildcats a bowl berth. (N-G prediction record: 7-4)