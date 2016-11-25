Illini Q&A: Quarterback Wes Lunt

The 2011 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year finishes his Illinois career on Saturday at Northwestern. It has been an interesting, and sometimes painful, journey for Wes Lunt. But the Rochester alum has managed to keep his positive attitude despite plenty of setbacks. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with Lunt earlier this week:



Can you believe it is almost over?



Yes and no. I’ve been here a long time. When you are so deep in the grind of studying and everything, it’s gone by fast.



How did it feel to be back in the starting lineup last week?



Really good. We, obviously, didn’t get the win, but it felt good to be back out there.



What was it like to miss the games you had to miss?



Definitely, it was hard. Especially with the struggles every week. I wanted to be out there to help the team as much as I could.



How did you try to help?



I was involved pretty deep with Jeff (George Jr.) and Chayce (Crouch), trying to prepare them every week and just being another coach, a face on the sideline. If I saw something, I’d tell them.



Were you in pain while standing there during the games?



No, I was good.



George said the quarterbacks are all close. Is he right?



He’s definitely right. Since I’ve been here at Illinois, we’ve had a lot of different coaches. The quarterback group has been very close. I don’t know why that is. You spend a lot of time together, but at the end of the day, we choose to hang out with each other.



Do you think it is like that at other schools?



I don’t.



Will you be friends 20 years from now?



I hope so. It will depend on if they move around and have families and everything.



How difficult has this season been for you?



It’s been the most challenging season I ever had. Just with everything that’s going (on), getting hurt, the offense struggling, all of that combined.



You have great faith. How has that helped with this season?



My brother, Wil, is the one who really brought me to it. It’s helped me tremendously, just getting in the word of the Bible and God and speaking with my family about everything, it has really helped.



Was there a point when you wondered if you would play again?



I think doubt creeps through every once in a while. I think it crept through me. It was just frustration more than anything, wanting to be back out there sooner than I could be.



How did you get past it?



Family and faith are the two main things that got me through that. It was just being there and always being so supportive.



By my count, you are on your fourth head coach. Not many guys can say that. Ever.



It’s pretty crazy. My brother went through two when I was growing up, and we thought that was nuts.



What were the biggest challenges with all of the changes?



Just getting to know the head coach and what kind of person they are, the culture they want to have here. Everyone has different philosophies.



How has that been with the current staff?



It’s all smooth. Coach (Lovie) Smith is all business. It’s doing your part, being a good teammate on and off the field, going to class, doing the little things.



Do you have contact with your former coaches?



Yes. The Cubits (Bill and Ryan) have been really helpful, always reaching out and being so supportive. Ryan and Bill both. You are close to the position coach. You are with him all the time. Ryan had a similar career with injuries. He knew what I was going through and the frustration I was going through. He’s been very helpful. Mostly texts. Incredibly supportive. That’s the kind of people they are, and I’m lucky to have them.



What have you learned from Garrick McGee that will help you moving forward?



The X's and O's. Coach Cubit taught me a lot, and Coach McGee has been with completely different head coaches, so he knows completely different things. The verbiage and the X's and O's, he’s helped me out a lot.



Why has the offense struggled?



You can blame it on a lot of different things. At the end of the day, we’re a unit. We have to be better.



Any regrets about leaving Oklahoma State for Illinois?



No. I don’t live with regret. It was a decision I made wholeheartedly and thought it was the best for me.



You came into this year with high goals. What does it mean not to get there?



The way I look at it is it’s God’s plan. Everything happens for a reason. I’ve learned more this year than I would have learned if we would have went undefeated. I’ve learned a ton of things I’ll use the rest of my life.



What would a win on Saturday mean to you and the team?



It would send this program back in the right direction. I want to do it just for the seniors since we’ve been through four head coaches and all of that stuff. Everybody has been so supportive of each other and never gotten chippy in the locker room. It is amazing. A lot of teams would be pointing fingers. I think that’s a testament to the players we have in the locker room and Coach Smith.



If you win Saturday, Northwestern doesn’t get to go to a bowl.



I like that idea. It’s a big rivalry game. That would be the icing on the cake.



Give me your high point personally at Illinois?



The Purdue game last year when we won that. The offense was clicking. We had the rushing game going. It got us to five wins.



Your high school is playing in another state title game Friday. Are you watching?



If I have the chance. Incredible what they are doing over there.



What are your plans for after the season ends?



That’s a great question. I have to talk with my family about it and reach out to former coaches and Coach Smith.



Is the NFL a goal?



I think every person who has the opportunity to play in college at the Division I level thinks about the NFL. It’s a dream for everybody.



What do you need to do to play in the NFL?



Just get better. There’s not just one area. You’ve got to get better at everything.



If that doesn’t work, then what?



I think I’ll be working in college administration somewhere, in athletics. Hopefully be an AD at a smaller school.



Will we see you around C-U a lot after your career ends?



It depends on where I’m at. If I’m in the area, I will definitely come back.



If you could live anywhere in the world, what would be your choice?



After living in Illinois my whole life, I would like to go somewhere with warm weather. We took a cruise with a bunch of teammates to the Bahamas last spring. That was fun. We took advantage of the all-you-can-eat buffet.



President Trump. What do you think?



He’s our president. No one can deny that. The whole country coming together is important because, like it or not, he’s our guy.



How did you feel walking out of Memorial Stadium for the last time?



It was bittersweet. Bitter about the loss, but sweet for the opportunity I had to play here for three years. It was a complete blessing.





