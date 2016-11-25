Seniors have eyes on NFL prize

CHAMPAIGN — Dawuane Smoot is projected to go early in next spring’s NFL draft. Maybe even the first round.



He knows it. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Illinois defensive end has heard about it since April.



“I’ve thought about it a little bit,” Smoot said. “I’ve had to. I just want to pick the right people and people that I want around me. I want to make the right choice, too, on where I want to train and making that transition.”



The three other Illinois teammates Smoot has shared captain honors with this entire season — quarterback Wes Lunt, center Joe Spencer and linebacker Hardy Nickerson — are weighing their professional options now that their college careers will end after Saturday’s game at Northwestern (11 a.m., BTN).



“We have some seniors that are getting ready to take the next step in the business world and just in the real world,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Part of that real world will be to the NFL for some of our players. I’m giving them as much advice as they want and some advice that they don’t. I’m looking forward to that after the season.”



Illinois ended a two-year drought of not having an NFL pick last spring when Jihad Ward, Ted Karras and Clayton Fejedelem were drafted. Smoot, Nickerson, Lunt and defensive end Carroll Phillips are some of the Illinois seniors who could hear their name called by an NFL team in 2017.



“It would be something where I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t try,” said Lunt, who is attempting to become the first UI quarterback drafted since Kurt Kittner was in 2002. “I think that’s the way a lot of seniors are.”



Of the 24 former Illini drafted in the last decade, 11 have come along the lines, with six from the defensive line and five from the offensive line.



Spencer, who is working on his master’s in business administration, said he will know in the next week whether he wants to either pursue a shot at the NFL or find work at an accounting firm in a business-risk division.



“Obviously, I love football,” Spencer said. “You can’t always do it for the rest of your life, but if you could, that’d be great. I’m going to sit down with my parents, (offensive line) Coach (Luke) Butkus and make that decision in the next week. Hopefully it’s a good path either way. The time here has prepared me for both ways.”



Nickerson leads the Illini in tackles with 103 and has played consistently in nearly every game during his final season of college football, which is also his first and only season at Illinois. If he wants advice on getting to the next level, all he has to do is ask his father, Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson, who played linebacker in the NFL for 16 seasons.



“We haven’t discussed that at all this season,” the elder Nickerson said. “We’ll have some time when the season is over to really sit down and come up with a plan for him and see what he wants to do.”



Ward, Karras and Fejedelem took different paths last season in prepping for their NFL chances. Ward stayed on campus at Illinois to train while finishing his degree. Karras went to Arizona to train, while Fejedelem went to Florida.



Smoot attended Ward’s draft-day watch party last April at defensive line coach Mike Phair’s house. He saw firsthand what that moment was like for Ward and has leaned on the rookie Oakland Raiders defensive lineman this season for advice.



“I’ve asked him before about the agent process, how everything goes, what happens after the season and all the way to the draft,” Smoot said. “That’s my guy. He’s been a huge help and has really guided me throughout this.”



For Smoot, the fact he’s playing in his final game at Illinois on Saturday is a surreal moment.



“It’s hard to keep it out and not picture your future, but you’ve just got to focus back in,” Smoot said. “Sometimes I wish I had redshirted (in 2013) because I only played about 40 plays that season. I feel like I could have been used for another year. Any time I could have had to progress would have been good, but it feels like I was just a freshman. Four years flew by.”